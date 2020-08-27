Kingston Educational Institute-Career Aspirant’s dreams and aspirations are our objectives

Dreams forms the basis of a career aspirant’s upward trajectory towards career related goals and milestones. These dreams ought to be given shape, and Kingston Educational Institute (KEI) has always been at forefront to provide the necessary support for the future professionals of India. KEI has several constituents in the same campus, based in the heart of the Educational hub of Barasat, North 24 Parganas. The sprawling, picturesque campus covering an area of 30 acres of land is located in a semi-urban place surrounded by lush green meadow in the serenity of pollution free and eco-friendly environment. Founded in 2004, under the visionary leadership of Late Utpal Bhattacharjee, Founder President of KEI and Mrs Uma Bhattacharjee, Secretary of KEI, the different colleges under the umbrella of Kingston Educational Institute are“Kingston Law College” providing Law Graduate (5 years) and 3 years Post Graduate Degree Course, “Kingston Polytechnic College” offering Diploma Engineering Courses of different disciplines including Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Computer Science & Technology, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Tele-communications. “Kingston School of Management and Science” offers B.Sc in Hotel Management course, Bachelor in Business Management and Hospital Management, and BCA. “Kingston College of Science” offers BA and BSc Honours program in Microbiology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Physics, Economics, Geography, Electronics, Food & Nutrition, library and Information science. “Kingston Teacher Training Institute” offers two years full time B.Ed programs. Kingston Model School, is a ICSE affiliated institution providing value based education from nursery to class 10th. A virtual tour of the campus as well as the detailed information of the courses and resources can be seen by clicking on www.keical.edu.in

The aim and objective of the organization and management is to make the alumni employable and entrepreneurial while pursuing various academic programs at KEI. The institute conducts active projects and assignments by collaborating with the industry that provides the faculties to consult the industry practitioners, while making the students understand the practicalities through industry run projects, internships and on the job training exercises. All these have led to the students being placed in best of the organizations for internships and final placements year after year. The state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the laboratories, equipment and business incubation center provide the learner the much-needed resources so as to align with the employment related situations of this century. The faculty members comprise of senior professionals from the world of industry as well as academia along with academic advisories from India and overseas. This allow all the constituents to have a GLOCAL (GLOBAL plus LOCAL) model of teaching and learning culminating in making the graduates prepare for the national and international employment market.

Even during the pandemic, all the constituents of KEI ensured there is a novel, uninterrupted education for all the students. All the constituents of Kingston Educational Institute (Kingston Polytechnic College, Kingston Science College, Kingston School of Management Science, Kingston Law College, Kingston Teacher's Training Academy, Kingston Model School, Kingtson's Skill Development Initiative) were one of the first educational institutes to embrace electronic learning. Kingston Educational Institute leveraged their pan-India and global contacts to use multi-platform based learning initiatives, including the likes of Learning Management System (LMS), YouTube Channel, Slideshare, Blogosphere, WhatsApp, Helpline and other multi-medias to provide quality education to the students, precisely following the college and school schedule, on a day to day basis. The academic rigour as well as the punctuality of the students and the teachers weren’t compromised and all the stakeholders understood the importance of work from home and college/school from home to a nicety. The classes were being conducted by the faculties through Zoom, Google classrooms, as well as the aforementioned tools after following the basics of instructional design as well as SCORM norms. Opines, Dr. Manishankar Chakraborty, Academic Advisor of Kingston, , "The effort put in by the KEI family to ensure none of the students are deprived of learning and growth during this moment of crisis speaks volumes of the commitment of the management as well as all the staff members". All the classes are being individually monitored by a crack team having hands on expertise in learning and development, so as to measure their effectiveness, from a qualitative and quantitative standpoint. Regular feedback is being sought through surveys, discussion forums from the students, their parents and peers from the academic fraternity, so as to ensure the quality is enhanced periodically. Mr. Tipam Bhattacharjee, President of KEI was forthright when we commented, KEI ensures that knowledge reaches every nook and corner of the country, in order to have the developmental curve of the pupils intact, even during this moment of crisis. This was evident from the process based approach followed by Kingston while ideating, customizing and implementing electronic learning, catering to the specific needs of their pupils. Value added initiatives by networking with industry professionals and academic experts, as well as professionals provided the students with numerous self-help developmental platforms. In order to reach out to the masses who are probably stranded at home, devoid of education, Kingston has also started free electronic tutoring, electronic mentoring and electronic counseling by their in-house experts as well as the external resources targeting all the class 10th, class11th and class 12th students of India. The students registered in https://keical.edu.in/elearning/ and sought need based educational as well as academic support at absolutely free of cost. Furthermore, the emphasis of holistic learning that has always been the key foundation at Kingston was brought to the fore when the group's secretary, Mrs. Uma Bhattacharjee provided with a competition based learning opportunity whereby, the students can develop their extra-curricular activities by registering in the link https://keical.edu.in/compete-for-excellence/ at no cost. She added that such activities are the fulcrum for the students to activate lateral thinking as well as the development of an analytical mindset. The group has also requested the governments of West Bengal, Tripura and Megalaya to provide free teaching-learning support to all the class 10th, 11th and 12th students of those respective states. The whole electronic learning experience and the sojourn thus far was aptly summed up by the Academic Chairman of Kingston Group, Prof (Dr.) Ambarnath Banerji when we said, Kingston is always for the students, who are the torchbearers of the society and Covid-19 cannot defeat us in achieving our objectives of being the facilitators of learning 24x7x365!

Furthermore, all the constituents of KEI has ensured uninterrupted value added learning and development for the pupils, faculties and the community at large by roping in national and international experts from the industries as well as the world of academia. The dedicated YouTube channel, Facebook page (www.facebook.com/keduins) provide all the recordings of these events free for the usage of the in-house audience as well as the society. Furthermore, a two-day virtual symposium was also held on the 24th and 25th of July 2020, whereby, a galaxy of national and international academic stalwarts presented their perspectives on uninterrupted education during and after COVID 19. This platform was also used to hone the abilities of the faculty members of all the constituents of KEI, by making them present their experience and opinions to a global audience. The institutes uses a host of platforms like Microsoft teams, Google Meets, Zoom, Google Classroom, LMS and numerous social media tools to make the teaching and learning simply simple for the learner.

The college is well connected by suburban trains, public buses and other modes of transportation of Kolkata, and is very close to the international and national airport of the city.

The details of the courses offered are given below:-

S.No Name of the

Institute Courses Offered Intake Capacity 1 Kingston Law College (Approved by Bar Council of India and affiliated to West Bengal State university, Barasat) 1)B.A. LLB from 2004 2)B.A.LLB (H) from 2011 3) BBA LLB from 2012 4) LLB(3yrs) from 2015 60 60 60 120 2 Kingston Polytechnic College(Approved by AICTE and affiliated to WBSCT&VE&SD) Diploma Engg in 1) Mechanical from 2004 2)Electrical from 2004 3)Civil from 2010 4)Automobile from 2011 5)Electronics and Telecommunication from 2004 6)Computer Science from 2004 180 180 180 60 60 60 3) Kingston College of Science (Affiliated to West Bengal State University, Barasat) B.A. & B.Sc. Hons subjects from 2004 1)Microbiology 2)Mathematics 3)Computer Science 4)Biochemistry 5)Physics 6)Economics 7)Geography 8)Electronics 9) Food & Nutrition from 2012 Moreover, these same and few others are offered as General degrees in the institute. We also have B.Com Hons and general along with Bachelor of Library & Information Science Each Subject has 30 seats in honours course and 30 seats in general course. The B.Lib course also has an take of 30 4) Kingston Teachers' Training College(Approved by NCTE and affiliated to West Bengal State University, Barasat B.Ed from 2018 Foundation & Method Subjects: - 1)Art &Crafts 2)Physical Education 3)Bengali,4)English 5) Sanskrit 6) Hindi 7) Physical Science 8) Mathematics 9) Computer Science 10) Life Science 11) History 12) Geography 13) Accountancy 14) Educational Psychology, 15) Music, 16) Fine Arts Total number of seats is 100 5) Kingston School of Management & Science( Affiliated to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology) (MAKAUT) 1) B.B.A (H) Bachelor of Business Management (Hons) from 2004 2)B.C.A(H) Bachelor of Computer Application (Hons)from 2004 3) B.Sc. Hospitality & Hotel Administration Program from 2019 4) B.B.A (Hospital Management) – from 2004 60+60+60+120=300 6) Kingston Model School CISCE Affiliated from 2020 There is no such formal capping in terms of intake capacity. 7) KEI Skill Central / Various state Government authorized The intake capacity depends on the infrastructure allocated to a project and the target given by the government to us.

The institute provides lot of impetus on co-curricular as part of holistic learning and this is made a reality through a football academy in the name “KINGSTON NIKHIL NANDY FOOTBALL ACADEMY” under the guidance of Sri Nikhil Nandy, veteran Olympian of India. This football academy organizes different inter college and inter school tournaments (“KINGSTON CHALLENGE CUP INTER SCHOOL SOCCER ”) at the district level every year to imbibe upon the spirit of unity , harmony and competitive environment among the upcoming generation. Likewise, KEI also arranges Annual Function in the name and style “KINGSTOXCATION” every year for showcasing latent abilities and talents of the students, teachers and people from the local community. In order to leverage its calm and serene atmosphere there is a Yoga Centre for enhancing mental peace and stability among students and teachers, with a multi gymnasium as well.

KEI is committed to the dedicated to the well-being of the weaker section of the community KEI arranges functions to distribute clothes among people from different corners of the locality twice a year as part of their community imitative. Even during the COVID 19 pandemic the institution has organized such events that provides the learner as well as the staff members to undertake community services.

The college has their in-house transportation system for the students and staff members. The buses ply to various parts to the city of Kolkata and the sub urban areas to bring students to the campus. The in campus food court and cafeteria also provides a wide range of cuisines to the students and staff at a very nominal charge.

