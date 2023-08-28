Krishna Janmashtami Dress Ideas For Students

Janmashtami Dresses: This article is designed to help readers choose simple Krishna Janmashtanu dresses for students and kids. You can choose any of the Krishna costumes to wear at home or school.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami costume: Krishna Janmashtami comprises three words. First is Krishna, which is the name of the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. 'Janma' means birth. 'Ashtami' means the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada. Thus, Hindus on this day show their devotion to Lord Krishna and celebrate his birth. On this occasion, schools and societies organise fancy dress competitions for students and kids. To help students and parents select Krishna dresses, we have given a few simple Krishna Janmashtami dress ideas here. The images are given below for better understanding. Check it out and decide how you want to look in Krishna's costume.

Read: 10 Amazing Ideas to Celebrate Teachers’ Day 2023

Krishna Dress Idea for 1 to 2-Year-Old

A purple dhoti with jewellery and a mukut with peacock feathers. Put up one or two garlands to keep it simple. This costume will look attractive and won’t cause irritation to the child.

Krishna Dress Idea for 2 to 3-Year-Old

A yellow dhoti with a few strings of pearls and a peacock feather crown will complete the look. Add a flute to give it the final look.

Krishna Dress Idea for 3 to 4-Year-Old

Let's make Krishna more colourful. This vibrant Krishna costume with a red, pink, and blue colour combination will create an amazing look.

Krishna Dress Idea for 4 to 5-Year-Old

The traditional yellow Krishna costume with a single garland and a mukut. Complete the look with a Vaishnav tilak.

Krishna Dress Idea for 5 to 6-Year-Old

Red costume with strings of golden pearls. A dhoti and scarf on the neck complete the look with minimal effort.

Krishna Dress Idea for 6 to 7-Year-Old

This dress will focus more on the Krishna mukut. Try to create a colourful turban with flowers and peacock feathers.

Krishna Dress Idea for 7 to 8-Year-Old

A yellow-green Krishna dress with a turban. Add a waistband to give the dress a creative look.

Krishna Dress Idea for 8 to 9-Year-Old

The dark and light colour combination is always the one that catches people’s eyes. Go for a yellow dhoti and a purple or blue scarf with a yellow mukut.

Krishna Dress Idea for 9 to 10-Year-Old

complete pitambari look. It is said that yellow was Krishna's favourite colour, and thus he mostly wore yellow dresses. Thus, choosing this dress idea will grab people’s attention.

Krishna Dress Idea for 10 to 15-Year-Old

Complete pitambari outfit with a shiny touch. A red outline to give a finishing look.

Krishna Janmashtami Dress Idea for Girls

Krishna is incomplete without Radha; hence, on Krishna Janmashtami, girls can get ready as Radha. These looks require minimum effort, as only a pair of lengha and chundari can go with the trend.

These were a few suggestions that are easily available online and can be created at home using basic items. The images were taken from open sources like Pinterest and Google Images to help you choose the best outfit for Krishna.

Also Read: