Krishna Janmashtami Bhagvat Geeta Slokas To Motivate Students

Janmashtami 2023: Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on this day. People fast and worship Lord Krishna to show their devotion. There are thousands of things that young people can learn from Shri Krishna, especially students. Nowadays, due to a competitive lifestyle, students develop stress and move forward on the path of depression. The thing that they need is good guidance. Lord Krishna in the Bhagvat Geeta has said multiple lines that students can read and take motivation from. These lines are the real truth of life, which is said by God itself. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we have mentioned a few of the Bhagvat Geeta Slokas in this article to motivate students and tackle the rough patches in life. Students can read these slokas and their meanings to get motivation. Parents and teachers can share these lines with their students and kids.

Bhagvat Geeta Slokas to Motivate Students

Chapter 2, Verse 47

Sloka: कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन |

मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि ||

Meaning: "You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions."

Chapter 2, Verse 50

Sloka: बुद्धियुक्तो जहातीह उभे सुकृतदुष्कृते |

तस्माद्योगाय युज्यस्व योग: कर्मसु कौशलम् ||

Meaning: "A person who is adept in the science of the ultimate reality does not get attached to the results of his work, just as a lotus leaf does not get wet by water."

Chapter 2, Verse 70

Sloka: आपूर्यमाणमचलप्रतिष्ठं

समुद्रमाप: प्रविशन्ति यद्वत् |

तद्वत्कामा यं प्रविशन्ति सर्वे

स शान्तिमाप्नोति न कामकामी ||

Meaning: "A person who is not disturbed by the incessant flow of desires—that enter like rivers into the ocean, which is ever being filled but is always still—can alone achieve peace, and not the person who strives to satisfy such desires."

Chapter 3, Verse 5

Sloka: न हि कश्चित्क्षणमपि जातु तिष्ठत्यकर्मकृत् |

कार्यते ह्यवश: कर्म सर्व: प्रकृतिजैर्गुणै: ||

Meaning: "No one can remain without performing work even for a moment; indeed all are helplessly made to act by the qualities born of material nature."

Chapter 3, Verse 6

Sloka: कर्मेन्द्रियाणि संयम्य य आस्ते मनसा स्मरन् |

इन्द्रियार्थान्विमूढात्मा मिथ्याचार: स उच्यते ||

Meaning: "He who controls the senses by the mind, without attachment, and offers the results of his activities to the Supreme, is not by any means a cause for bondage."

Chapter 6, Verse 5

Sloka: उद्धरेदात्मनात्मानं नात्मानमवसादयेत् |

आत्मैव ह्यात्मनो बन्धुरात्मैव रिपुरात्मन: ||

Meaning: Elevate yourself through the power of your mind, and not degrade yourself, for the mind can be the friend and also the enemy of the self.

Chapter 12, Verse 16

Sloka: अनपेक्ष: शुचिर्दक्ष उदासीनो गतव्यथ: |

सर्वारम्भपरित्यागी यो मद्भक्त: स मे प्रिय: ||

Meaning: "He who hates no creature, who is friendly and compassionate, who has no idea of 'mine' and the idea of egoism, whose mind and intellect are alike in pleasure and pain, is dear to Me."

There are a lot of such motivational slokas that Shri Krishna said in the Bhagvat Geeta that people can read and understand life. There are 18 chapters in the Bhagvat Geeta, which are full of knowledge and give solutions to every problem in this materialistic world.

