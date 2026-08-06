KSHD Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published recruitment notice for the Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Directors posts in Karnataka State Horticulture Department (KSHD). A total of 85 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 75 are for Assistant Horticulture Officers and 5 for Assistant Directors of Horticulture. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before August 30, 2026.

Selection for these positions will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a competitive examination to be conducted either as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or an offline OMR-type test.

KSHD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf for the KEA Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website of KEA. The recruitment notification pdf will provide you all the crucial details regarding the Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Directors posts across the state. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed recruitment drive carefully before applying for these positions. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-