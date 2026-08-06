KSHD Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Assistant Horticulture Officer Posts - Check Eligibility & More
KSHD Recruitment 2026 for the Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Directors posts in Karnataka State Horticulture Department (KSHD) has been released by the KEA. Check eligibility, application process and more.
KSHD Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published recruitment notice for the Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Directors posts in Karnataka State Horticulture Department (KSHD). A total of 85 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 75 are for Assistant Horticulture Officers and 5 for Assistant Directors of Horticulture. The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before August 30, 2026.
Selection for these positions will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a competitive examination to be conducted either as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or an offline OMR-type test.
KSHD Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The detailed notification pdf for the KEA Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website of KEA. The recruitment notification pdf will provide you all the crucial details regarding the Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Directors posts across the state. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed recruitment drive carefully before applying for these positions. You can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|KSHD Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF Link
KSHD Vacancy 2026
Through the recruitment drive,a total of 80 vacancies are to be filled out of which 75 are for Assistant Horticulture Officers and 05 for Assistant Directors of Horticulture. You can check the details of the posts of vacancies available through the table given below-
|Name of posts
|Nuimber of Vacancy
|Assistant Horticulture Officer
|75
|Assistant Director of Horticulture
|05
KEA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification properly before applying for these posts. You can check the posts wises eligibility criteria given below-
|Name of posts
|Educational Qualification
|Assistant Horticulture Officer
|A Graduate in Horticulture from a legally established Indian university accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
|Assistant Director of Horticulture
|A B.Sc. in Horticulture along with a Post Graduate degree in Horticulture from an ICAR-accredited Indian university
Age Limit: The minimum age requirement to apply for these positions is 18 years, with a maximum limit of 40 years for General Merit, 43 years for Categories 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B, and 45 years for SC/ST and Category-1
KEA Recruitment 2026 Pay Scales and Probation
Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the salary and pay as per the state government /concerned department norms. Selected candidates will undergo a two-year probationary period and will be covered under the National Pension System (NPS). You can check the below table for details of the Pay scale of the posts-
|Name of posts
|Pay Scale
|Assistant Horticulture Officer
|Rs. 65,950–1,24,900
|Assistant Director of Horticulture
|Rs. 69,250–1,34,200
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.