KSP PSI Admit Card 2019-20 Soon @ksp.gov.in, Karnataka Police SI Exam on 8 March

KSP Police SI Admit Card 2019-20: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the written exam date for the post Police Sub Inspector (PSI) (Men and Women). As per the notice, “PSI KSP Written Exam will be held on 08 March 2020. KSP PSI Admit Card will be uploaded shortly on KSP official website"

Candidates who are qualified in KSP PSI Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can download KSP PSI Admit Card from KSP official website www.ksp.gov.in, once released. The candidates will be required to provide their Application Number and Date of Birth for downloading the admit card.

All the details regarding the KSP Police Sub Inspector exam such as date, time and venue are available on the KSP PSI Call Letter 2019.

KSP PSI exam is scheduled will consists Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will have questions on Essay, Summary Writing and Bashantra Questions and Paper 2 will consists of Mental Ability & Current Affairs. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th per the wrong answer.

Karnataka State Police had invited applications for 300 Police Sub Inspector (Civil) Posts (Men and Women). Online applications were invited from 16 October to 06 November 2019. KSP PSI ET PST was conducted from 02 to 17 January 2020.