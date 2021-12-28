Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

KSP Recruitment 2021-22: 71 Vacancies for Armed Reserve SI Posts, Apply @ rsi21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring 71 Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (CAR/DAR) (Men) 2021. Check Details Here.

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 18:08 IST
KSP Recruitment 2021-22
KSP Recruitment 2021-22

KSP Recruitment 2021-22 Notification: Karnataka State Police (KSP) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (CAR/DAR) (Men) 2021 on rsi21.ksponline.co.in. Candidates interested for Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021 can submit their application on or before 27 January 2022. However, the last date of submitting application fee is 29 January 2022.

KSP Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application – 28 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 27 January 2022
  • Last Date of Submitting Fee – 29 January 2022

KSP SI Vacancy Details

Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police - 71

Eligibility Criteria for KSP SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from University recognised by UGC or equivalent

KSP SI Age Limit

  • GM - 21 to 26 years
  • SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B - 21 to 28 years

Selection Criteria for KSP SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test
  2. Written Test

How to Apply for KSP SI Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on rsi21.ksponline.co.in from 28 December 2021 to 27 January 2022.

Application Fee:

  • GM  and OBC- Rs. 500/-
  • SC,ST,CAT-01 - Rs. 250/-

 

 

 

 

