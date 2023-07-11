ktu.edu.in Result 2023 Out for S1/S6 Exams, PDF Download, Student Login Portal Link

KTU S1/S6 Result 2023 has been announced at ktu.edu.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download M.Tech S6 (PT) (R,S) Exam April/May Exam Result Link in this article.

KTU S6 Result 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the result of M.Tech S6 (PT) (R,S) Exam April/May 2023 and for B.Tech S1 (R,S) Exam Dec 2022 (2019 scheme) (S1 Result). Students can download KTU Result from the official website of Kerala Technological University at www.ktu.edu.in/eu/exam/result.htm. Moreover, the direct link is also provided in the article below:

KTU S6 Result Link - Download Here KTU S1 Result Link - Download Here

The results can also be obtained through SMS alerts by registering on the KTU website.

According to the official notice, "Exam : It is hereby notified that the results of B.Tech S5 (PT) (R) Exam Dec 2022 (2019 scheme) are published. The detailed results are available under 'Results' tab of the University website and in Student and College login. Last date for submitting Answer book copy / Revaluation request and Fee Payment is 15-07-2023 (Saturday)."

"It is hereby notified that the result of M. Tech S6 (PT) (R,S) Examination April/May 2023 Trivandrum cluster is published. The detailed result is available under the 'Result' tab of the University website and in student and college login."

How to Download KTU M.Tech S6 Results 2023?

We have given the easy steps to download the KTU S6 Marks from the official website just below for the students.

Step 1: Go to the university website which is www.ktu.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the "Results" or "Exam Results" section on the website (www.ktu.edu.in/eu/exam/result.htm)

Step 3: Now, select the exam

Step 4: A login page will be opened where you to choose Cluster(TRIVANDRUM), enter 'Register Number' and 'Date of Birth'.

Step 5: Click on "View Result" button

Step 6: Check your marks

Take the print out for future use