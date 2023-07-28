[Latest] Kurukshetra University Result 2023: Direct Link to Check KUK Result at kuk.ac.in

The KUK Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: kuk.ac.in. The examination authority releases the UG, and PG results online. Check semester-wise results here

KUK Result 2023: Kurukshetra University declares the result for BA, BBA, BSc BA LLB, MA MSc, LLM, and other courses online. Students who appeared in the UG/PG odd and even semester exams can check out KUK results 2023 at kuk.ac.in, new.kuk.ac.in, and results.kuk.ac.in.Candidates can check out the results available in PDF form. The KUK mark sheet 2023 will carry details such as roll number, registration number, student name, father name, subject, and result.

Kurukshetra University located in Kurukshetra, Haryana popularly known as KUK is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university provides UG, PG, PhD, integrated, and diploma courses in science, technology, mass communication, law, tourism and hotel management, engineering, and foreign languages among others.

KUK Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BA, BBA LLB, LLB, MA, MEd, MSc Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, KUK result 2023 has been released for the following courses and semesters: B.Sc. Home Science - VI Sem, B.Sc.(Multimedia) - VI Sem, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) - III Sem, BA (Hons.) Applied Psychology - III Sem, B.A. (Fashion Design) - V Sem, M.Sc. Biotechnology - IV Sem, BA (Fashion Design) 5th sem, MSc Biotechnology 4th sem, MEd 3rd sem, BPEd 1st sem, BA LLB 7th sem, BA Hons 5th sem, BA Mass Communication 5th sem, LLM Re-appear, BSc 5th sem, MA 1s and 3rd sem, MSc 5th sem, BA LLB 1st sem, and BBA LLB 1st sem.

Check here the direct link for Kurukshetra University, KUK Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check KUK Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check KUK Result 2023: Steps to Download Kurukshetra University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying at KUK can go through the steps to check how to download semester, yearly, and final KUK 2023 results and mark sheets.

KUK Result 2023: How to Check KUK Semester Result 2023?

Students can check their KUK Odd and even semester results online at the official website of the university. The KUK semester result 2023 is available in PDF form. Candidates can go through the steps to learn how to check the KUK results:

KUK Result 2023: How to Check and Download KUK Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: kuk.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on results from quick links

Step 3: The course and semester-wise KUK result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Select the preferred course

Step 5: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the results and download it

KUK Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Kurukshetra University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise KUK Result direct link (Latest):

KUK Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Check out the details that will be written on the mark sheet below:

Course Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Student name

Exam Name

Semester/Year

List of Candidates with their roll numbers

Result

KUK Result 2023: Is there any facility for re-evaluation/re-checking?

The University of Kurukshetra offers revaluation to both regular and private students. The revaluation forms can be found on the university website under the "Online Exams/Revaluation" tab.

Students who are not satisfied with their KUK results must apply for revaluation within 15 days of the results being announced. They can submit their application through the online portal. Revaluation results are released after 3 weeks of the application submission.

KUK Marking Scheme

Check out the marking scheme adopted by Kurukshetra University below:

Letter Grade Grade Points Marks O (Outstanding) 10 85-100 A+ (Excellent) 9 75-84 A (Very Good) 8 65-74 B+ (Good) 7 55-64 B (Above Average) 6 50-54 C (Average) 5 41-49 P (Pass) 4 40 F (Fail) 0 Less than 40 AB (Absent) 0 Absent

Courses Offered at Kurukshetra University

Candidates can check below the list of UG, PG, and Diploma courses in the table provided:

Level No. of Courses Diploma 8 Undergraduate 47 Postgraduate 120 Total 175

KUK 2023 Highlights: Kurukshetra University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the KUK Haryana overview and highlights.