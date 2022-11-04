KVS Recruitment 2022 for 4000+ PGT, TGT, Head Master and Other Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is filling up vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, and Head Master through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). Those who are teachers and officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya can apply for the mentioned posts. The LDCE will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on the centres tentatively located in the cities of the Regional Offices of KVS.
Eligible regular employees can apply online for the posts for which the link will be provided to the Head of Office/Controlling Officer in the Regional Office/Schools. The candidates can check the educational qualification and other details below:
KVS Important Dates
|KVS Online Application Form Date
|First week of November 2022
|Last Date of creation of Application Link by the controlling officer and circulation to all employee
|09 November 2022
|Last Date for the Applicants for Online Submission of Application
|16 November 2022
|Last Date for Verification by the Controlling Officer and Submission to CBSE
|23 November 2022
|LDCE Date
|to be notified
KVS Vacancy Details
|
Principal
|
278
|
Vice Principal
|
116
|
Finance Officer
|
07
|
Section Officer
|
22
|
PGT
|
1200
|
TGT
|
2154
|
Head Master
|
237
|
Total
|
4014
Eligibility Criteria for KVS Recruitment for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts
Educational Qualification:
- PGT - Post Graduation Course with B.Ed Degree or equivalent.
- TGT - Bachelor's Degree and B.Ed. PRTs have 5-years of regular services.
- Principal - Master's Degree from recognized university and B.Ed. 8 years regular service
- Vice Principal - Master's Degree from a recognized university and B.Ed. PGT with atleast 5 years of regular service
- Section Officer - Graduation and 4 years of regular service
- Finance Officer - 4 years of regular service
- Head Mistress - PRT having at least 5 years of experience
How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022 ?
The link for filling up of online application of the applicants will be provided to Deputy Commissioners/In-Charge DCs/Assistant Commissioner/Directors/principals of All KVS, Regional Offices/KVS (Headquarter)/ZIETs. The steps to be followed by Officers are as follows:
Step 1: The Officer shall circulate the notification of LDCE among the staff members of the Vidyalaya/Office
Step 2: The HOO/Controlling Officer will receive the link to the Portal and credentials from CBSE. He/She will register the eligible employee using the employee code and generate the link for the respective employee
Step 3: After registration, the link will be mailed to the applicant for filling out the application
Step 4: After submission of the application, the same will be reflected on the HOO/Controlling Officer Dashboard
Step 5: The information will be verified by the officer
Step 6: After the final submission of the form by HOO, a printout of the application may be taken and kept in record with the signature of the applicant and HOO.
The candidates can check the exam scheme and syllabus by visiting the link below:
KV LDCE Exam Pattern and Syllabus
KV Notification Download