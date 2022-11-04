KVS Recruitment 2022 for 4000+ PGT, TGT, Head Master and Other Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has more than four thousand vacancies for PGT, TGT, Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, and Head Master. Details Here.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is filling up vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, and Head Master through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). Those who are teachers and officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya can apply for the mentioned posts. The LDCE will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on the centres tentatively located in the cities of the Regional Offices of KVS.

Eligible regular employees can apply online for the posts for which the link will be provided to the Head of Office/Controlling Officer in the Regional Office/Schools. The candidates can check the educational qualification and other details below:

KVS Important Dates

KVS Online Application Form Date First week of November 2022 Last Date of creation of Application Link by the controlling officer and circulation to all employee 09 November 2022 Last Date for the Applicants for Online Submission of Application 16 November 2022 Last Date for Verification by the Controlling Officer and Submission to CBSE 23 November 2022 LDCE Date to be notified

KVS Vacancy Details

Principal 278 Vice Principal 116 Finance Officer 07 Section Officer 22 PGT 1200 TGT 2154 Head Master 237 Total 4014

Eligibility Criteria for KVS Recruitment for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT - Post Graduation Course with B.Ed Degree or equivalent.

TGT - Bachelor's Degree and B.Ed. PRTs have 5-years of regular services.

Principal - Master's Degree from recognized university and B.Ed. 8 years regular service

Vice Principal - Master's Degree from a recognized university and B.Ed. PGT with atleast 5 years of regular service

Section Officer - Graduation and 4 years of regular service

Finance Officer - 4 years of regular service

Head Mistress - PRT having at least 5 years of experience

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2022 ?

The link for filling up of online application of the applicants will be provided to Deputy Commissioners/In-Charge DCs/Assistant Commissioner/Directors/principals of All KVS, Regional Offices/KVS (Headquarter)/ZIETs. The steps to be followed by Officers are as follows:

Step 1: The Officer shall circulate the notification of LDCE among the staff members of the Vidyalaya/Office

Step 2: The HOO/Controlling Officer will receive the link to the Portal and credentials from CBSE. He/She will register the eligible employee using the employee code and generate the link for the respective employee

Step 3: After registration, the link will be mailed to the applicant for filling out the application

Step 4: After submission of the application, the same will be reflected on the HOO/Controlling Officer Dashboard

Step 5: The information will be verified by the officer

Step 6: After the final submission of the form by HOO, a printout of the application may be taken and kept in record with the signature of the applicant and HOO.

The candidates can check the exam scheme and syllabus by visiting the link below:

KV LDCE Exam Pattern and Syllabus

KV Notification Download