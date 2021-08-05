LIC Admit Card 2021 for AE, AA, AAO Soon @licindia.in: Prelims Exam on 29 August

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is conducting the exam for Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist on 29 August. Admit Card Soon.

LIC Admit Card 2021: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the preliminary exam date for the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist on licindia.in. LIC Exam for the aforesaid posts will be held on 29 August 2021. Hence, LIC Admit Card are also expected soon on the official website.

LIC Exam Date Notice

All candidates who have applied for LIC Recruitment 2020 are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for update details about downloading LIC Admit Card, hand book and other information.

Candidates should carry their admit card along with their Photo Identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter / application form and a Photo copy of photo identity proof.

LIC Exam Pattern

The will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 70 marks on:

Subject Total No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension 30 30 20 mins Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 mins

LIC Exam Qualifying Marks

The qualifying marks for each section are:

Reasoning Ability

SC/ST/PwBD - 16 Marks Other - 18 Marks

English Language

SC/ST/PwBD - 9 Marks Other - 10 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude

SC/ST/PwBD - 16 Marks

Other - 18 Marks

LIC Mains Exam

Candidates who would qualify LIC Prelims Exam will be called for Mains. Exam. The main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online.

LIC had invited applications for filling up 218 vacancies for AE, AA and AAO Posts from 25 February to 15 March 2021.