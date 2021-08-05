Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

LIC Admit Card 2021 for AE, AA, AAO Soon @licindia.in: Prelims Exam on 29 August

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is conducting the exam for Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist on 29 August. Admit Card Soon.

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 20:35 IST
LIC Admit Card 2021: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the preliminary exam date for the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist on licindia.in. LIC Exam for the aforesaid posts will be held on 29 August 2021. Hence, LIC Admit Card are also expected soon on the official website.

LIC Exam Date Notice

All candidates who have applied for LIC Recruitment 2020 are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for update details about downloading LIC Admit Card, hand book and other information.

Candidates should carry their admit card along with their Photo Identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter / application form and a Photo copy of photo identity proof.

LIC Exam Pattern

The will be conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions of 70 marks on:

Subject Total No. of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins
English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension 30 30 20 mins
Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 mins

LIC Exam Qualifying Marks

The qualifying marks for each section are:

Reasoning Ability

  1. SC/ST/PwBD - 16 Marks
  2. Other - 18 Marks

English Language

  1. SC/ST/PwBD - 9 Marks
  2. Other - 10 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude

SC/ST/PwBD - 16 Marks

Other - 18 Marks

LIC Mains Exam

Candidates who would qualify LIC Prelims Exam will be called for Mains. Exam. The main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online.

LIC had invited applications for filling up 218 vacancies for AE, AA and AAO Posts from 25 February to 15 March 2021.

FAQ

What should I carry with LIC AAO Admit Card 2021 ?

Original and Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof.

What is LIC AAO Exam Date ?

29 August 2021

How to Download LIC Admit Card ?

You can download LIC Admit Card from the official website i.e. licindia.in, once released.

What is LIC Admit Card Date ?

LIC Admit Card is expected to be released soon.
