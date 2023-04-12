LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Check Here Section Wise Topics for Prelims & Mains Exam

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducts LIC ADO exam in three stages i.e Prelims, Mains, and Interviews for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) [Employee Category, Agents Category and Open Market Category].

LIC ADO Syllabus 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India conducts LIC ADO recruitment in three stages i.e prelims, mains, and interview for the Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various divisional offices under different zones across India. As per previous exam analysis and difficulty level trends, the exam has been reportedly moderate to difficult therefore candidates must adopt the best ways to prepare for the exam. For this purpose, all the aspirants should go through the syllabus and exam pattern for effective preparation.

In this article, we have shared the LIC ADO syllabus pdf for prelims and mains exams along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

LIC ADO 2023 Overview

We have given below the key highlights of the exam for all the aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming exams.

Conducting Body Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Post Name Apprentice Development Officer Exam Mode Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview

LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023

As we know, selection will be made through online tests (prelims and mains) followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the online tests and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. Therefore, candidates who examine the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly shall have an edge and higher chances of scoring high marks.

As per the official notification, the online examinations shall be conducted in three categories. The exam pattern for the open category, LIC agents, and LIC employees shall vary. Candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the examinations (preliminary and main) and interview. The minimum marks to be obtained in each paper and in the aggregate shall be decided by LIC of India.

Candidates must also note that the marks obtained in the main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview. The marks obtained in the main examination and the marks obtained in the interview will be considered for the final merit listing of the candidates.

Let us now go through the syllabus for all categories and examination phases in detail.

LIC ADO Syllabus: Section Wise

To broadly describe the syllabus, the questions shall be asked from reasoning ability, numerical ability, English language, General Knowledge, Insurance Marketing Awareness, and Financial Awareness. The exam phases and pattern for each category shall vary. Let us look into the topics for each section.

Subject Topics Reasoning Ability Puzzles Syllogism Order and Ranking Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series Data Sufficiency Seating Arrangements Direction Sense Blood Relation Coding-Decoding Machine Input-Output Inequalities Logical Reasoning Numerical Ability Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Caselet, Radar/Web, Pie Chart) Inequalities (Quadratic Equations) Number Series Approximation and Simplification Data Sufficiency Mixture and Allegation HCF and LCM Profit and Loss Partnership Problems on Boats and Stream SI & CI Problem on Ages Work and Time Speed Distance and Time Permutation and Combination Average Ratio and Proportion Probability Mensuration Problems on Trains Pipes and Cisterns English Language Reading Comprehension Sentence Errors Sentence Improvement Fillers Cloze Test Vocabulary based questions Paragraph-related question Jumbled Paragraph Word Usage Phrase/Connectors General Knowledge National Current Affairs Awards & Honors Budget Obituaries International current affairs Index & Reports Capital & Currency Monetary policy Financial Awareness Indian Financial Market Money Market Stock markets and bond markets Capital markets and the government The study of the foreign exchange interbank market Mutual Funds The role of money markets in the financial system Derivatives markets and private investing Regulatory Agencies Primary markets and secondary markets Insurance Industry Insurance Industry Special Statutes for Certain Financial Intermediaries Financial Stability and Development Council Establishment of FSDC International Financial Organization Insurance Market Awareness Introduction of Insurance Know About IRDAI Types of Insurance History of Life Insurance History of General Insurance Indian Insurance Market ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan Public Sector Insurance Companies Glossary of Insurance Terms Other Important Topics Related to Insurance Awareness Schemes Related to Insurance (PMFBY, PMJJBY, PMSBY etc.) Private Sector Insurance Companies Employment State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) Abbreviations related to Insurance Industry Insurance Current Affairs Insurance Ombudsman, Bancassurance Current insurance schemes

LIC ADO Exam Pattern 2023

The online examination shall be conducted in two phases for the candidates from the open market category, i.e., preliminary examination and main examination. Whereas, there shall be a single-phase examination for the LIC agents & LIC employee category.

LIC ADO Exam Pattern for Others (Open Market) Category

Prelims Exam Pattern

The prelims exam pattern comprises three sections with 100 objective types and multiple choice questions for 70 marks.

There shall be separate timing for each section. The duration of each section shall be 20 minutes.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language except for the English language paper.

The three sections in the prelims exam are reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language.

Section Number of questions Maximum Marks Time Duration Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 Minutes English 30 30 20 Minutes Total 100 70 60 Minutes

Mains Exam Pattern 2023 for Others (Open Market) Category

The main examination is an objective test and will be conducted online.

The exam will carry a total of 160 marks for a composite duration of 120 minutes.

The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language.

There shall be three sections in the main exam i.e reasoning ability & numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and English language with special emphasis on grammar and vocabulary, and insurance and financial marketing awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of life insurance and financial sector.

Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability 50 50 120 minutes General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary 50 50 Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and the Financial Sector 60 60 Total 160 160 2 hours

LIC ADO Exam Pattern for LIC Agents & LIC Employee Category

The selection of ADO from LIC agents & LIC employee category will be done through a single-phase examination i.e. main examination.

The main exam will be an objective test, which will be conducted online with a composite duration of two hours.

The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language.

A total of 100 objective-type questions will be asked for 160 marks.

There shall be no negative marking in the exam.

For LIC Agents Category

There shall be three sections in the exam i.e reasoning ability & numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and English language with special emphasis on grammar and vocabulary, elements of insurance, and marketing of insurance.

Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability 20 20 120 minutes General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary 20 20 Elements of Insurance and Marketing of Insurance 60 120 Total 100 160 2 hours

For LIC Employee Category

There shall be three sections in the LIC ADO main exam for the LIC Employee Category i.e Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability, General Knowledge, minutes Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary, Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing.

Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability 20 20 120 minutes General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary 20 20 Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing 60 120 Total 100 160 2 hours

How to Prepare for LIC ADO Syllabus

Many aspirants participate in this exam every year with the intention to crack the exam in a single attempt however only a few are selected owing to their hard work, consistency, and effective preparation plan. Check out the top tips and tricks to ace the exam in one attempt shared below:

Make sure to download the latest syllabus before you commence your preparations. This will allow you to understand the type and level of questions asked and determine how much time you should assign to every topic each day to complete the vast syllabus on time.

Next, choose the best and most reliable books recommended by the experts and previous year toppers to clear the basic concepts and prepare well for the exam. However, avoid reading too many books for one subject as it would create unnecessary confusion.

Prepare a list of your strong and weak areas. Then, create a study plan for the exam by assigning more time to the weak areas.

Attempt previous year's question paper and mock tests to determine the level of your preparation. Also, it will help you to understand the actual exam format and boost your confidence, speed, and accuracy.

Make sure to include regular revisions in your preparation plan. As revision improves the ability to retain all the concepts studied so far for long period.

Best Books for LIC ADO Syllabus

Candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended books to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below: