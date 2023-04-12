LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Check Here Section Wise Topics for Prelims & Mains Exam

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducts LIC ADO exam in three stages i.e Prelims, Mains, and Interviews for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) [Employee Category, Agents Category and Open Market Category].

Get All Details About LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here.
LIC ADO Syllabus 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India conducts LIC ADO recruitment in three stages i.e prelims, mains, and interview for the Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various divisional offices under different zones across India. As per previous exam analysis and difficulty level trends, the exam has been reportedly moderate to difficult therefore candidates must adopt the best ways to prepare for the exam. For this purpose, all the aspirants should go through the syllabus and exam pattern for effective preparation. 

In this article, we have shared the LIC ADO syllabus pdf for prelims and mains exams along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

LIC ADO 2023 Overview

We have given below the key highlights of the exam for all the aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming exams.

Career Counseling

Conducting Body

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

Post Name

Apprentice Development Officer

Exam Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023

As we know, selection will be made through online tests (prelims and mains) followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the online tests and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. Therefore, candidates who examine the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly shall have an edge and higher chances of scoring high marks.

As per the official notification, the online examinations shall be conducted in three categories. The exam pattern for the open category, LIC agents, and LIC employees shall vary. Candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the examinations (preliminary and main) and interview. The minimum marks to be obtained in each paper and in the aggregate shall be decided by LIC of India. 

Candidates must also note that the marks obtained in the main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview. The marks obtained in the main examination and the marks obtained in the interview will be considered for the final merit listing of the candidates.

Let us now go through the syllabus for all categories and examination phases in detail.

LIC ADO Syllabus: Section Wise

To broadly describe the syllabus, the questions shall be asked from reasoning ability, numerical ability, English language, General Knowledge, Insurance Marketing Awareness, and Financial Awareness. The exam phases and pattern for each category shall vary. Let us look into the topics for each section.

Subject

Topics

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Data Sufficiency

Seating Arrangements

Direction Sense

Blood Relation

Coding-Decoding

Machine Input-Output

Inequalities

Logical Reasoning

Numerical Ability

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Caselet, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)

Inequalities (Quadratic Equations)

Number Series

Approximation and Simplification

Data Sufficiency

Mixture and Allegation

HCF and LCM

Profit and Loss

Partnership

Problems on Boats and Stream

SI & CI

Problem on Ages

Work and Time

Speed Distance and Time

Permutation and Combination

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Probability

Mensuration

Problems on Trains

Pipes and Cisterns

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Errors

Sentence Improvement

Fillers

Cloze Test

Vocabulary based questions

Paragraph-related question

Jumbled Paragraph

Word Usage

Phrase/Connectors

General Knowledge

National Current Affairs

Awards & Honors

Budget

Obituaries

International current affairs

Index & Reports

Capital & Currency

Monetary policy

Financial Awareness

Indian Financial Market

Money Market

Stock markets and bond markets

Capital markets and the government

The study of the foreign exchange interbank market

Mutual Funds

The role of money markets in the financial system

Derivatives markets and private investing

Regulatory Agencies

Primary markets and secondary markets

Insurance Industry

Insurance Industry

Special Statutes for Certain Financial Intermediaries

Financial Stability and Development Council

Establishment of FSDC

International Financial Organization

Insurance Market Awareness

Introduction of Insurance

Know About IRDAI

Types of Insurance

History of Life Insurance

History of General Insurance

Indian Insurance Market

ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan

Public Sector Insurance Companies

Glossary of Insurance Terms

Other Important Topics Related to Insurance Awareness

Schemes Related to Insurance (PMFBY, PMJJBY, PMSBY etc.)

Private Sector Insurance Companies

Employment State Insurance Scheme (ESIS)

Abbreviations related to Insurance Industry

Insurance Current Affairs

Insurance Ombudsman, Bancassurance

Current insurance schemes

LIC ADO Exam Pattern 2023

The online examination shall be conducted in two phases for the candidates from the open market category, i.e., preliminary examination and main examination. Whereas, there shall be a single-phase examination for the LIC agents & LIC employee category.

LIC ADO Exam Pattern for Others (Open Market) Category

Prelims Exam Pattern

  • The prelims exam pattern comprises three sections with 100 objective types and multiple choice questions for 70 marks.
  • There shall be separate timing for each section. The duration of each section shall be 20 minutes.
  • There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.
  • The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language except for the English language paper.
  • The three sections in the prelims exam are reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language.

Section

Number of questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

Reasoning Ability

35 

35 

20 Minutes

Numerical Ability

35 

35 

20 Minutes

English

30

30

20 Minutes

Total

100

70

60 Minutes

Mains Exam Pattern 2023 for Others (Open Market) Category

  • The main examination is an objective test and will be conducted online. 
  • The exam will carry a total of 160 marks for a composite duration of 120 minutes.
  • The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language.
  • There shall be three sections in the main exam i.e reasoning ability & numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and English language with special emphasis on grammar and vocabulary, and insurance and financial marketing awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of life insurance and financial sector.

Section

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability

50

50

120 minutes

General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary

50

50

Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and the Financial Sector

60

60

Total

160

160

2 hours

LIC ADO Exam Pattern for LIC Agents & LIC Employee Category

The selection of ADO from LIC agents & LIC employee category will be done through a single-phase examination i.e. main examination. 

  • The main exam will be an objective test, which will be conducted online with a composite duration of two hours.
  • The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language.
  • A total of 100 objective-type questions will be asked for 160 marks.
  • There shall be no negative marking in the exam.

For LIC Agents Category

There shall be three sections in the exam i.e reasoning ability & numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and English language with special emphasis on grammar and vocabulary, elements of insurance, and marketing of insurance.

Section

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability

20

20

120 minutes

General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary

20

20

Elements of Insurance and Marketing of Insurance

60

120

Total

100

160

2 hours

For LIC Employee Category

There shall be three sections in the LIC ADO main exam for the LIC Employee Category i.e Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability, General Knowledge, minutes Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary, Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing.

Section

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability

20

20

120 minutes

General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary

20

20

Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing

60

120

Total

100

160

2 hours

How to Prepare for LIC ADO Syllabus

Many aspirants participate in this exam every year with the intention to crack the exam in a single attempt however only a few are selected owing to their hard work, consistency, and effective preparation plan. Check out the top tips and tricks to ace the exam in one attempt shared below:

  • Make sure to download the latest syllabus before you commence your preparations. This will allow you to understand the type and level of questions asked and determine how much time you should assign to every topic each day to complete the vast syllabus on time.
  • Next, choose the best and most reliable books recommended by the experts and previous year toppers to clear the basic concepts and prepare well for the exam. However, avoid reading too many books for one subject as it would create unnecessary confusion.
  • Prepare a list of your strong and weak areas. Then, create a study plan for the exam by assigning more time to the weak areas.
  • Attempt previous year's question paper and mock tests to determine the level of your preparation. Also, it will help you to understand the actual exam format and boost your confidence, speed, and accuracy.
  • Make sure to include regular revisions in your preparation plan. As revision improves the ability to retain all the concepts studied so far for long period.

Best Books for LIC ADO Syllabus

Candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended books to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below:

Subject

Book Name

Author

Reasoning Ability

A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal

B S. Sijwali, Indu Sijwali

Numerical Ability

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

Arihant

General English

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

General Knowledge

Lucent

Insurance Marketing

Insurance Awareness: Basic concepts and tips for an interview

Gauri Sankar

