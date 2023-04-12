LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Check Here Section Wise Topics for Prelims & Mains Exam

LIC ADO Syllabus 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India conducts LIC ADO recruitment in three stages i.e prelims, mains, and interview for the Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various divisional offices under different zones across India. As per previous exam analysis and difficulty level trends, the exam has been reportedly moderate to difficult therefore candidates must adopt the best ways to prepare for the exam. For this purpose, all the aspirants should go through the syllabus and exam pattern for effective preparation.
In this article, we have shared the LIC ADO syllabus pdf for prelims and mains exams along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
LIC ADO 2023 Overview
We have given below the key highlights of the exam for all the aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming exams.
|
Conducting Body
|
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
Apprentice Development Officer
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
LIC ADO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023
As we know, selection will be made through online tests (prelims and mains) followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the online tests and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination. Therefore, candidates who examine the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly shall have an edge and higher chances of scoring high marks.
As per the official notification, the online examinations shall be conducted in three categories. The exam pattern for the open category, LIC agents, and LIC employees shall vary. Candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks in each section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the examinations (preliminary and main) and interview. The minimum marks to be obtained in each paper and in the aggregate shall be decided by LIC of India.
Candidates must also note that the marks obtained in the main examination only will be considered for shortlisting for the interview. The marks obtained in the main examination and the marks obtained in the interview will be considered for the final merit listing of the candidates.
Let us now go through the syllabus for all categories and examination phases in detail.
LIC ADO Syllabus: Section Wise
To broadly describe the syllabus, the questions shall be asked from reasoning ability, numerical ability, English language, General Knowledge, Insurance Marketing Awareness, and Financial Awareness. The exam phases and pattern for each category shall vary. Let us look into the topics for each section.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzles
Syllogism
Order and Ranking
Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
Data Sufficiency
Seating Arrangements
Direction Sense
Blood Relation
Coding-Decoding
Machine Input-Output
Inequalities
Logical Reasoning
|
Numerical Ability
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Caselet, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)
Inequalities (Quadratic Equations)
Number Series
Approximation and Simplification
Data Sufficiency
Mixture and Allegation
HCF and LCM
Profit and Loss
Partnership
Problems on Boats and Stream
SI & CI
Problem on Ages
Work and Time
Speed Distance and Time
Permutation and Combination
Average
Ratio and Proportion
Probability
Mensuration
Problems on Trains
Pipes and Cisterns
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Sentence Errors
Sentence Improvement
Fillers
Cloze Test
Vocabulary based questions
Paragraph-related question
Jumbled Paragraph
Word Usage
Phrase/Connectors
|
General Knowledge
|
National Current Affairs
Awards & Honors
Budget
Obituaries
International current affairs
Index & Reports
Capital & Currency
Monetary policy
|
Financial Awareness
|
Indian Financial Market
Money Market
Stock markets and bond markets
Capital markets and the government
The study of the foreign exchange interbank market
Mutual Funds
The role of money markets in the financial system
Derivatives markets and private investing
Regulatory Agencies
Primary markets and secondary markets
Insurance Industry
Insurance Industry
Special Statutes for Certain Financial Intermediaries
Financial Stability and Development Council
Establishment of FSDC
International Financial Organization
|
Insurance Market Awareness
|
Introduction of Insurance
Know About IRDAI
Types of Insurance
History of Life Insurance
History of General Insurance
Indian Insurance Market
ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan
Public Sector Insurance Companies
Glossary of Insurance Terms
Other Important Topics Related to Insurance Awareness
Schemes Related to Insurance (PMFBY, PMJJBY, PMSBY etc.)
Private Sector Insurance Companies
Employment State Insurance Scheme (ESIS)
Abbreviations related to Insurance Industry
Insurance Current Affairs
Insurance Ombudsman, Bancassurance
Current insurance schemes
LIC ADO Exam Pattern 2023
The online examination shall be conducted in two phases for the candidates from the open market category, i.e., preliminary examination and main examination. Whereas, there shall be a single-phase examination for the LIC agents & LIC employee category.
LIC ADO Exam Pattern for Others (Open Market) Category
Prelims Exam Pattern
- The prelims exam pattern comprises three sections with 100 objective types and multiple choice questions for 70 marks.
- There shall be separate timing for each section. The duration of each section shall be 20 minutes.
- There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.
- The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language except for the English language paper.
- The three sections in the prelims exam are reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language.
|
Section
|
Number of questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
70
|
60 Minutes
Mains Exam Pattern 2023 for Others (Open Market) Category
- The main examination is an objective test and will be conducted online.
- The exam will carry a total of 160 marks for a composite duration of 120 minutes.
- The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language.
- There shall be three sections in the main exam i.e reasoning ability & numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and English language with special emphasis on grammar and vocabulary, and insurance and financial marketing awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of life insurance and financial sector.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability
|
50
|
50
|
120 minutes
|
General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary
|
50
|
50
|
Insurance and Financial Marketing Awareness with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and the Financial Sector
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
160
|
160
|
2 hours
LIC ADO Exam Pattern for LIC Agents & LIC Employee Category
The selection of ADO from LIC agents & LIC employee category will be done through a single-phase examination i.e. main examination.
- The main exam will be an objective test, which will be conducted online with a composite duration of two hours.
- The medium of the exam shall be English and Hindi language.
- A total of 100 objective-type questions will be asked for 160 marks.
- There shall be no negative marking in the exam.
For LIC Agents Category
There shall be three sections in the exam i.e reasoning ability & numerical ability, general knowledge, current affairs and English language with special emphasis on grammar and vocabulary, elements of insurance, and marketing of insurance.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
120 minutes
|
General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary
|
20
|
20
|
Elements of Insurance and Marketing of Insurance
|
60
|
120
|
Total
|
100
|
160
|
2 hours
For LIC Employee Category
There shall be three sections in the LIC ADO main exam for the LIC Employee Category i.e Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability, General Knowledge, minutes Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary, Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing.
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
120 minutes
|
General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and Vocabulary
|
20
|
20
|
Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing
|
60
|
120
|
Total
|
100
|
160
|
2 hours
How to Prepare for LIC ADO Syllabus
Many aspirants participate in this exam every year with the intention to crack the exam in a single attempt however only a few are selected owing to their hard work, consistency, and effective preparation plan. Check out the top tips and tricks to ace the exam in one attempt shared below:
- Make sure to download the latest syllabus before you commence your preparations. This will allow you to understand the type and level of questions asked and determine how much time you should assign to every topic each day to complete the vast syllabus on time.
- Next, choose the best and most reliable books recommended by the experts and previous year toppers to clear the basic concepts and prepare well for the exam. However, avoid reading too many books for one subject as it would create unnecessary confusion.
- Prepare a list of your strong and weak areas. Then, create a study plan for the exam by assigning more time to the weak areas.
- Attempt previous year's question paper and mock tests to determine the level of your preparation. Also, it will help you to understand the actual exam format and boost your confidence, speed, and accuracy.
- Make sure to include regular revisions in your preparation plan. As revision improves the ability to retain all the concepts studied so far for long period.
Best Books for LIC ADO Syllabus
Candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended books to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Reasoning Ability
|
A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal
|
B S. Sijwali, Indu Sijwali
|
Numerical Ability
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Arihant
|
General English
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent
|
Insurance Marketing
|
Insurance Awareness: Basic concepts and tips for an interview
|
Gauri Sankar