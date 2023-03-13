LIC ADO Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, and Job Profile

Check LIC ADO Pay Scale, Salary in Hand, Allowances, and Job Profile here after selection as Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). During the apprentice period, the candidate selected as an Apprentice Development Officer will be paid a fixed amount per month as stipend.

LIC ADO Salary 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) successfully held the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 exam on 12th March 2023 for all the eligible candidates who applied for selection and appointment as Apprentice Development Officers in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices across the country. The Corporation is holding a recruitment drive for a total of 9394 vacancies of Apprentice Development Officer in LIC.

In this article, we shall look at the LIC ADO Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, and Job Profile in detail.

LIC ADO Salary 2023

During the apprentice period, the candidate selected as an Apprentice Development Officer will be paid a fixed amount per month as a stipend, as per the rules of LIC Of India. Apprentice Development Officers, other than those from LIC Employee Category, shall be paid a stipend equal to the minimum of the basic pay and the dearness allowance (DA) as per the Pay Scale applicable to Development Officers as on the date of commencement of the apprenticeship.

At present, the amount of stipend will be approximately Rs 51500/- per month, except in the case of the candidates selected from the LIC Employee Category.

A Probationary Development Officer at a specified Headquarter in the area will be placed in the Pay Scale of Rs 35,650-2200(2)-40,050-2595(2)-45,240-2645(17)-90,205 plus allowances and other benefits as per the rules in force.

On appointment as a Probationary Development Officer, the basic pay of Rs 35650/- per month (except for LIC Employee Category candidates) in the Pay Scale of Rs 35650-2200(2)-40050-2595(2)-45240-2645 (17)-90205 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments at the minimum of the scale will be inclusive of House Rent Allowance (HRA) & City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), wherever admissible depending upon the classification of the city. It will be approximately Rs 56000/- in an ‘A’ Class City.

LIC ADO Salary Structure 2023

LIC ADO Salary 2023 Year Increment Basic Pay Appointment - Rs 35650 After 2 Years 2200*2 Rs 40050 After 2 Years 2595*2 Rs 45240 After 17 Years 2645*17 Rs 90205

LIC ADO Allowances 2023

On appointment as a Probationary Development Officer, candidates shall be eligible for following allowances, perks, and benefits as below:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Other benefits include:

Gratuity

Defined Contributory Pension Scheme

LTC (Leave Travel Concession)

Medical Benefit

Group Insurance

Group Personal Accident Insurance

Vehicle advance (2-wheeler/4-wheeler)

Reimbursement towards cost of Brief Case/leather bag,

Mobile handset

The Development Officer may also become eligible for attractive performance-linked Incentives, on confirmation in service.

LIC ADO Job Profile 2023

It is primarily a marketing job that involves considerable mobility by way of tours covering the entire area allotted to the selected candidate.

They will be required to locate and sponsor suitable persons to be appointed as Life insurance Agents, train them properly and procure insurance business for the Corporation through his/her unit of Agents. They will also be required to give prompt after sales service to policyholders.

The recruitment as an Apprentice Development Officer is for Urban and Rural Areas and the selected candidates will have to work in these areas.

LIC ADO Career Growth 2023

APPRENTICESHIP PERIOD

An Apprentice Development Officer will have to undergo Theoretical & Field Sales Training for the period as decided by LIC Of India. The period of apprenticeship shall commence from the date of commencement of the training.

PROBATION

An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and in the opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Probationary Development. The period of probation shall be for 1 year which may be extended up to 2 years. The confirmation to the post of a Development officer will be subject to performance appraisal.

