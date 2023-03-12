LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Cut Off, Know Here Apprentice Development Officer Expected Cut Off

LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Cut Off: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has conducted the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 on 12 March 2023. The exam for shift 1 is over. This year LIC has announced 9394 vacancies of ADO in the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023. In this article candidates can check for LIC ADO 2023 Expected cutoff score based on difficulty level of papers and number of candidates appeared for the exam.

What is LIC ADO Exam?

The LIC Recruitment exam for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) is conducted by the Life Insurance Corporation of India to recruit individuals between the age of 21 years to 30 years with a Bachelors degree. Exam is being conducted both in open category and for existing employees of LIC.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam

LIC ADO selection process consists of three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. In the Phase-1 Prelims exam, candidates are asked objective-type questions from Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. There are a total of 100 questions for 70 marks. The English Language test is of qualifying nature and the marks in this section are not counted for selection. Only candidates who qualify the LIC ADO Prelims shall be shortlisted to appear for LIC ADO Mains exam. Based on the candidates response from shift 1 exam, number of candidates appearing for exam and difficulty of questions in shift 1 exam, candidates can check expected cutoffs for prelims exam. According to candidates the overall difficulty level of Exam was Easy to Moderate. Candidates can check expected cutoff for LIC ADO Prelims 2023 in the table below.

Category Expected cut off General 58-63 SC 50-55 ST 47-54 EWS 55-60 OBC 56-61

Also Check- LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023

LIC ADO Prelims 2023: Section Wise Expected Cut Off

Section Expected Cut Off SC/ST Expected Cut Off Others Reasoning Ability 16-18 18-21 Numerical Ability 17-19 19-22 English Qualifying Qualifying

Factors Affecting LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Cut Off

LIC ADO Cut Off marks play a critical role in further selection of a candidate in the examination process. The minimum marks to be obtained in each Section and official cut off marks for each section and in the aggregate shall be decided by LIC. The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions will be normalized using equi-percentile equating method.

Several factors that affect the cut off for LIC ADO include:

Number of vacancies available

Difficulty level of the exam

Number of candidates who appear for the exam

LIC ADO Previous Years Cut Off

Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous years’ cut off marks (section-wise and category-wise) for LIC ADO 2015 in the table below for getting an overview of expected cutoff. Clearing prelims will enable candidates to appear for Mains Exam.

LIC ADO Prelims 2015 Cutoff