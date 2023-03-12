LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023 (12th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023 (12 March): As per the LIC ADO Review, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the LIC ADO Prelims was Easy in Shift 1.

LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is conducting the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 exam today on 12th March 2023 for all the eligible candidates who applied for selection and appointment as Apprentice Development Officers in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices across the country. The Corporation has announced a total of 9394 vacancies for Apprentice Development Officers in LIC.

Only candidates (applying in the Open Market category) who qualify the LIC ADO Prelims shall be shortlisted for the LIC ADO Mains examination which is scheduled to be held on 23rd April 2023 (as per the latest notification regarding exam date extension by the Corporation).

In this article, we shall look into LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023 for Prelims to understand the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics asked.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Overview

The LIC ADO Selection Procedure for Open Market category (open to all candidates) includes a Preliminary Examination and Main Examination. The Preliminary Exam for LIC ADO 2023 consists of objective test and is being conducted online. The test includes three sections namely Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. However, the paper of English Language shall be of qualifying nature and the marks obtained in this section shall not be counted for ranking.

NOTE: Candidates applying in the category of LIC Agents & LIC Employee shall be selected through a single phase examination i.e., Main Examination.

LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023 Prelims

Shift 1 of the LIC ADO Preliminary Examination 2023 for the recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) has been successfully conducted across different exam centers in the country. As per the candidates' feedback, we have compiled a detailed exam analysis for the LIC ADO Prelims 2023. Check here the overall difficulty level, good attempts, and topics asked in the exam.

LIC ADO Prelims 2023 Shift 1 Exam Analysis

LIC ADO Exam Analysis 2023 Prelims 12 March – Shift 1 Good Attempts & Difficulty Level Subject No. of Questions Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability 35 27-29 Easy Numerical Ability 35 24-26 Easy to Moderate English Language 30 23-25 Easy Total 100 74-80 Easy

Section-wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for LIC ADO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 on 12th March – Shift 1.

Reasoning Ability

Candidates shared that the Reasoning Ability section was Easy. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 exam. Questions from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement included Box-based puzzle, Floor-based puzzle, Parallel Row seating arrangement, and Uncertain Linear seating arrangement.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Analysis 12 March – Shift 1 Reasoning Ability Topic Name Questions Weightage Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 20-23 Alphanumeric Series 4 Syllogism 4 Direction & Distance 3 Inequality 3 Coding 1 Pair-Based 1 Odd One Out 1

Numerical Ability

Candidates shared that the Numerical Ability section was Easy to Moderate. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 exam. Question from Data Interpretation included Profit & Loss based DI and Bar & Tabular based DI.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Analysis 12 March – Shift 1 Numerical Ability Topic Name Questions Weightage Arithmetic Problems 11 Data Interpretation 10 Simplification 8 Missing Number Series 6

English Language

Candidates shared that the Numerical Ability section was Easy. Look at the topics asked in the Shift 1 of the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 exam. The topic of the Reading Comprehension was based on a Story.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam Analysis 12 March – Shift 1 English Language Topic Name Questions Weightage Reading Comprehension 8 Cloze Test 7 Misspelt 5 Error Detection 5 Phrase Replacement 5

What After LIC ADO Prelims 2023?

Candidates (Open Market category) who are successful in the LIC ADO Prelims examination are shortlisted for the LIC ADO Main examination. The marks obtained in the Main examination only, will be considered for shortlisting for the Interview.

The marks obtained in the Main examination and the marks obtained in the Interview, will be considered for the Final Merit Listing of the candidates. Selected candidate will be appointed as an Apprentice Development Officer subject to him/her being found medically fit by the Medical Examiner authorized by LIC of India for the purpose.

