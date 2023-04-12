LIC ADO Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The Life Insurance Corporation of India releases the cut off in a pdf. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the exam. However, the marks secured in the preliminary examination (phase-I) will not be added to preparing the final merit list for selection.

LIC ADO Cut Off 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the exam conducting body for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) post. Candidates who appear in the exam are required to obtain the cut off marks in the prelims to qualify for the main examination. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks to clear in the exam.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the LIC ADO Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

LIC ADO Cut Off 2023

LIC releases the category-wise cut-off marks for prelims and mains exams separately. The marks secured in the preliminary examination (phase-I) will not be added to preparing the final merit list for selection. The marks obtained in the main examination and interview will be considered for preparing the final merit list of the qualified candidates. Candidates equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for the Main examination.

LIC ADO Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the exam can understand the key highlights of LIC ADO recruitment below:

Organization Life Insurance Corporation of India Exam Name LIC ADO Post Apprentice Development Officer Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Stipend Rs 51,500/- per month Job Location All across India

LIC ADO Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the expert analysis, difficulty level, and previous trends, we have provided the category-wise expected cut-off marks in the prelims exam for reference purposes.

Category LIC ADO Expected Cut Off UR 60-63 OBC 55-59 SC 50-54 ST 45-49 EWS 40-44

LIC ADO Cut Off Marks- Deciding Factors

Several factors play an important role in deciding the cut-off marks in the exam as it is a highly competitive exam. The ADO post in LIC is considered to be an attractive and prestigious job in India. Therefore, some of the important factors that are considered responsible for determining the cut-off marks every year include:

Number of applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Previous years’ cut off trend

How to Download LIC ADO Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can download the cut off marks to prepare well and set their targets. Below, we have discussed the quick steps to download the cut-off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab.

Step 3: Find the LIC ADO cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

LIC ADO Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should check the previous year’s cut-off marks to get an idea of the cut off trends, and difficulty level, and set a target score for the upcoming exam. The cut off marks are released separately for the written test and interview. The final cut-off is prepared based on the scores obtained in the main and interview round. Have a look at the tables below:

LIC ADO Cut Off 2015 Written Exam

The cut off for the General category in the written exam held in 2015 was 60 whereas 52 for the OBC category, 47 for the SC category, and 40 for the ST category. We have shared the table for better understanding:

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 60 OBC 52 SC 47 ST 40

LIC ADO Cut Off 2015 Interview

In the interview, the cut off mark for the General category was 75 whereas 66 for the OBC category, 63 for the SC category, and 45 for the ST category. Below, we have shared the table for the reference.

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 75 OBC 66 SC 63 ST 45

LIC ADO Final Cut Off 2015

Based on the marks obtained in the main and interview rounds, the final cut off for the General category was 135 whereas 128 for the OBC category, 115 for the SC category, and 85 for the ST category.