Logical Social Studies Riddles: Only genius minds can solve this

Social Studies Riddles for Class 10th students: This logical riddle will test students’ knowledge about the subject and assist them in scoring good marks in their examinations. Solve this riddle in seconds and check your understanding of the subject.

Solve this social science riddle question and check how genius you are

Logical Social Science Riddles for 10th-Grade Students: Riddles are designed to improve children’s problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. It develops humor in children, and they learn to solve tricky questions. They also increase children’s interpretation skills and vocabulary. Thus, experts advise schools to inculcate riddles during the early stages of education. Here, we have brought a challenging social science riddle for 10th-grade students.

Riddles are treated as a source of learning and entertainment. They can create an environment of fun learning and keep students engaged in studying textbook content as well. They also assist students in understanding different aspects of a single topic. Due to the multiple advantages offered by riddles, they are treated as an important part of education and included in the school curriculum for grades like 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Since our government is also moving towards the promotion of practical knowledge, solving riddles can fall along these lines. Solving riddles prepared by us can help students academically.

The logical Social Science Riddle for 10th-class students is presented below.

I am a system

The type, where powers aren’t vested in the national government

I distribute such powers among constitutional units

I possess dual government polity

I believe in distributing powers among different levels of government

What am I?

If you can solve this riddle in 10 seconds, then you surely have a genius mind.

Help: Couldn’t guess the answer? Take help by checking the link below.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Mind Maps 2023-2024

Congrats if you could solve the riddle in 10 seconds. But if you can’t, don’t worry, we have the right answer. Click on the image below to check for the right answer.

We hope you liked this riddle. For more such interesting riddles, please keep visiting our website, Jagran Josh

Check out the link below to improve your knowledge of the subject