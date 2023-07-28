MAHAGENCO Result 2023: Direct Link to Download AE JE Result on mahagenco.in

MAHAGENCO AE JE Result 2023: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) will release the AE, JE result on the official website at mahagenco.in. Check Direct Link to download Mahagenco Result, Cutoff Marks, and Steps to Download on this page.

MAHAGENCO Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) has successfully conducted the exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) on 26, 27, and 28 April 2023 at different exam centres all over Maharashtra state. The exam was conducted for a total of 661 posts. Now, the company is all set to release the result of the exam. The result will be uploaded on the official website of MAHAGENCO i.e. www.mahagenco.in.

MAHAGENCO Result 2023

The result of the examinee will be released in the fourth week of July 2023. All the important details regarding the result will be uploaded on the official website of MAHAGENCO and will also be updated on this page as well. The result will contain all the important information such as candidates’ names, roll numbers, registration numbers, date of birth, etc.

MAHAGENCO AE Result 2023: Download Link

The applicants can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth or password. For the declaration of the MAHAGENCO Result 2023 the authority will publish a link on its official website.

How to Download MAHAGENCO JE Result 2023?

All candidates can check the MAHAGENCO Result 2023 with the help of the steps given below:

Steps 1- Go to the official Website of MAHAGENCO

Step 2- Go to ‘Candidate Services Section’

Step 3- Click on MAHAGENCO Result Link.

Step 4- Login into your account Registration ID and date of birth or password.

Step 5- Click On the ‘Login’ button.

Step 8- Take the printout of Your Result.

MAHAGENCO Result Overview 2023

The MAHAGENCO Result 2023 will be declared in due course of time. Candidates can check the below table for the updates regarding MAHAGENCO Result.

Name of the Company Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited Exam Name MAHAGENCO Exam 2023 Post Name Assistant Engineer(AE) and Junior Engineer(JE) Number of Vacancy 661 MAHAGENCO Exam Date 2023 26th, 27th, and 28th April 2023 Type Result Status To Be Released Official Website www.mahagenco.in

MAHAGENCO Cut Off 2023

The cutoff marks for all the posts will be released along with the MAHAGENCO Result 2023 on its official website. The cut-off marks will be based on the total number of vacancies, number of appeared candidates, difficulty level of the exam, and category of the candidates.