Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023: Class 12 Psychology Syllabus in PDF 

Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023:

Towards the end of the article is the link to download the syllabus in pdf.

According to the American Psychology Association, Psychology is the study of the mind and behavior. Although earlier, psychology was an area within philosophy and emerged from it, it is now a diverse and dynamic scientific discipline.

With Psychology course at higher secondary level, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) intends to enable its students to:

develop appreciation about human behaviour and human mind in the context of learners’ immediate society and environment.

develop in learners an appreciation of multidisciplinary nature of psychological knowledge and its applications in various aspects of life.

enable learners to become perceptive, socially aware and self-reflective.

facilitate students’ quest for personal growth and effectiveness and to enable them to become responsive and responsible citizens.

Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023

1 Intelligence Definitions of intelligence History of intelligence testing Distribution of intelligence quotient in population Types of intelligence tests Aptitude Emotional intelligence 2 Personality Definitions of Personality Factors influencing personality Major approaches to the study of Personality Assessment of personality 3 Stress Management Nature of Stress Sources of Stress Types of Stress Stress management techniques Promoting Positive health and well-being 4 Psychological Disorders and Therapies Concept of abnormality Classification of psychological disorders Major Psychological disorders Types of therapies 5 Attitude Definition of attitude Attitude formation Change of attitude Prejudice 6 Social Influence Nature of Social influence Dynamics of Social influence Influence of group on individual behaviour Intergroup conflicts 7 Psychology and Life Human-environment relationship Environmental effects on human behaviour Promoting pro-environmental behaviour Psychology and Social Concerns 8 Developing Psychological Skills Nature Effective Psychological Skills Counselling Skills Communication Skills

Practicals : (Based on continuous Evaluation)

Practicals of Psychology is classified among three major aspects : Project, Psychological Testing and Case Studies. There will be continuous evaluation of these practicals by the internal examiner who will essentially be the teacher supervising and monitoring the practical work. He will internally evaluate the student for 20 marks and submit it to the examining authority under his hand and signature.

Project

The student shall be required to undertake one project which would involve the use of different methods of enquiry and related skills.

OR

Psychological Testing

The student shall be required to conduct five Psychological tests related to the topic covered in the course. Psychological testing would involve using standardised Psychological assessment devices in different domains i.e. intelligence, aptitude, personality, stress, anxiety, depression, attitude, prejudice etc.

OR

Case Studies

The Student shall be required to prepare one case profile. The case profile will include developmental history of the subject using both qualitative (observation, interview, rating etc.) and quantitative approaches.

