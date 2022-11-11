Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023: Class 12 Psychology Syllabus in PDF 

Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023: In this article, we are presenting the syllabus content for HSC class 12th Psychology. Towards the end of the article is the link to download the syllabus in pdf.

Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023: Class 12th Psychology syllabus is out on Maharashtra Board’s official website. The latest Psychology syllabus has been made available on the latest syllabus for HSC class 12th 2023 board examinations on their official website. 

In this article, we are presenting the syllabus content for Psychology. Towards the end of the article is the link to download the syllabus in pdf.

According to the American Psychology Association, Psychology is the study of the mind and behavior. Although earlier, psychology was an area within philosophy and emerged from it, it is now a diverse and dynamic scientific discipline. 

With Psychology course at higher secondary level, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) intends to enable its students to:

  • develop appreciation about human behaviour and human mind in the context of learners’ immediate society and environment.
  • develop in learners an appreciation of multidisciplinary nature of psychological knowledge and its applications in various aspects of life. 
  • enable learners to become perceptive, socially aware and self-reflective.
  • facilitate students’ quest for personal growth and effectiveness and to enable them to become responsive and responsible citizens.

1 Intelligence

Definitions of intelligence

History of intelligence testing

Distribution of intelligence quotient in population

Types of intelligence tests

Aptitude

Emotional intelligence

2 Personality

Definitions of Personality

Factors influencing personality

Major approaches to the study of Personality

Assessment of personality

3 Stress Management

Nature of Stress

Sources of Stress

Types of Stress

Stress management techniques

Promoting Positive health and well-being

4 Psychological Disorders and Therapies

Concept of abnormality

Classification of psychological disorders

Major Psychological disorders

Types of therapies

5 Attitude

Definition of attitude

Attitude formation

Change of attitude

Prejudice

6 Social Influence

Nature of Social influence

Dynamics of Social influence

Influence of group on individual behaviour

Intergroup conflicts

7 Psychology and Life

Human-environment relationship

Environmental effects on human behaviour

Promoting pro-environmental behaviour

Psychology and Social Concerns

8 Developing Psychological Skills

Nature

Effective Psychological Skills

Counselling Skills

Communication Skills

Practicals : (Based on continuous Evaluation)

Practicals of Psychology is classified among three major aspects : Project, Psychological Testing and Case Studies. There will be continuous evaluation of these practicals by the internal examiner who will essentially be the teacher supervising and monitoring the practical work. He will internally evaluate the student for 20 marks and submit it to the examining authority under his hand and signature.

Project

The student shall be required to undertake one project which would involve the use of different methods of enquiry and related skills.

OR

Psychological Testing

The student shall be required to conduct five Psychological tests related to the topic covered in the course. Psychological testing would involve using standardised Psychological assessment devices in different domains i.e. intelligence, aptitude, personality, stress, anxiety, depression, attitude, prejudice etc.

OR

Case Studies

The Student shall be required to prepare one case profile. The case profile will include developmental history of the subject using both qualitative (observation, interview, rating etc.) and quantitative  approaches.

Download Maharashtra Board HSC Psychology Syllabus 2023

All the best!

