Maharashtra GDS Result 2022 (Out) @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: 3015 Candidates Shortlisted for DV

Maharashtra GDS Result 2022 has been released by India Post on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A total of 3015 Candidates Shortlisted are selected for Document Verification Round.

Maharashtra GDS Result 2022 (Out): Maharashtra Postal Circle has issued a selection list of the candidates for the DV Round on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 for Maharashtra Post Office can now download India Post Result and check Division, Office, Post Name, Post Community, Registration Number Candidate Name, % of marks obtained, Candidate Community, Gender Documents to be verified with, by clicking on the link below.

A total of 3015 candidates are shortlisted for Document Verification (DV). They should appear for India Post DV Round on or before 05 July 2022.

How to Download Maharashtra GDS Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of India Post Office which is indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, you need to visit ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Sec tion given at the left corner

Now, select ‘Maharashtra’

Download Maharashtra GDS Result PDF

Check details of the selected candidates