MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Notification For 598 Assistant and Executive Engineers, Apply Online Link

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MAHATRANSCO) has released the recruitment notification for 598 Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 24. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.mahatransco.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023

MAHATRANSCO notification for the recruitment of 598 Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Bharat Electronics Limited

Posts Name

Various Posts

Total Vacancies

598

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

October 4, 2023

Application Start Date

October 5, 2023

Application End Date

October 24, 2023,

Written Test Date

To be Announced

Selection process

Computer Based Test

Document Verification

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 598 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Download PDF

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Download PDF

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Download PDF

Assistant Engineer

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer?

Candidates can fill out the MAHATRANSCO application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.mahatransco.in

The application fee for MAHATRANSCO is Rs 700 for Open Category, whereas the candidates who belong to the Reserved Category Cast and EWS is Rs 350.

Category

Application Fee

Open Category

Rs 700

Reserved Cast Category/EWS/Divyaand

Rs 350

Orphan

Nill

Vacancies For MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer

A total of 598 vacancies were announced by MAHATRANSCO for various Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineer posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name

Vacancy

Executive Engineer (Transmission)

26

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission)

137

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission)

39

Assistant Engineer (Transmission)

390

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication)

6

Total Vacancies

598

What is the MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. 

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification varies as per the post. From the table below students can check the educational qualification required for each post

Post Name

Education Qualification

Experience

Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology

Total 9 years experience in Power Sector.

Out of which at least 5 years in the area of Power Transmission as Additional Executive Engineer & Deputy Executive Engineer

OR

2 years as Additional Executive

Engineer.

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Total 7 years’ experience in Power Sector.

Out of which at least 4 years in the area of Power Transmission as Deputy Executive Engineer & Assistant Engineer.

OR

2 years as Deputy Executive Engineer.

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Total 3 years’ experience in Power Transmission.

Assistant Engineer (Transmission)

NA

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication)

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in

Electronics & Telecommunication

OR

Bachelor of Technology in Electronics &

Telecommunication.

 

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates applying for Executive Engineer is 40 years and for Assistant Engineer posts is 38 years. Below we have tabulated the age limit required for each post. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Post Name

Upper Age Limit

Executive Engineer (Transmission)

40 Years

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission)

40 Years

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission)

38 Years

Assistant Engineer (Transmission)

38 Years

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication)

38 Years

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Selection Process

The MAHATRANSCO 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Document Verification

Below we have listed the selection procedure followed by MAHATRANSCO to recruit candidates for Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer.

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Test of Professional Knowledge

50

110

120 Minutes

Test of General Aptitude

    

(A) Test of Reasoning

40

20

(B) Test of Quantitative Aptitude

20

10

(C) Test of Marathi Language

20

10

General Aptitude

80

40

Total

130

150

 

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be between Rs 84407 and Rs 156427 (without Office Accommodation) which will include DA, HRA, Conveyance Allowance, Medical Reimbursement and other perquisites as admissible. The below table contains the pay variation as per the posts

 

Post Name

Monthly Pay

Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Rs 156427

Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Rs 116970

Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission)

Rs 105320

Assistant Engineer (Transmission)

Rs 84407

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication)

Steps to Apply for the MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/msetclaug23/

Step 2: Register yourself with the required details and click on the register button

Step 3: Note down the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 4: Log in again with the registration number and password provided while registering 

Step 5: Fill in all the required details

Step 6: Pay the required fees

Step 7: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023 be released?

The MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineer is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 598 posts.

How many posts have been announced in MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineer?

A total of 598 posts have been announced in the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 notification for Assistant Engineer.

What is the age limit to apply for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having a maximum age of 38 for Assistant Engineer and 40 years for Executive Engineer can apply for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the MAHATRANSCO Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. written test and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

