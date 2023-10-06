MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Notification For 598 Assistant and Executive Engineers, Apply Online Link

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 is out for 598 Assistant Engineers and other posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023.

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2023: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MAHATRANSCO) has released the recruitment notification for 598 Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 24. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - www.mahatransco.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

MAHATRANSCO notification for the recruitment of 598 Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bharat Electronics Limited Posts Name Various Posts Total Vacancies 598 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 4, 2023 Application Start Date October 5, 2023 Application End Date October 24, 2023, Written Test Date To be Announced Selection process Computer Based Test Document Verification

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 598 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

What is the Application Fee For MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer?

Candidates can fill out the MAHATRANSCO application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. For information on the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.mahatransco.in

The application fee for MAHATRANSCO is Rs 700 for Open Category, whereas the candidates who belong to the Reserved Category Cast and EWS is Rs 350.

Category Application Fee Open Category Rs 700 Reserved Cast Category/EWS/Divyaand Rs 350 Orphan Nill

Vacancies For MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer

A total of 598 vacancies were announced by MAHATRANSCO for various Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineer posts. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Vacancy Executive Engineer (Transmission) 26 Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission) 137 Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission) 39 Assistant Engineer (Transmission) 390 Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) 6 Total Vacancies 598

What is the MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification varies as per the post. From the table below students can check the educational qualification required for each post

Post Name Education Qualification Experience Executive Engineer (Transmission) Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology Total 9 years experience in Power Sector. Out of which at least 5 years in the area of Power Transmission as Additional Executive Engineer & Deputy Executive Engineer OR 2 years as Additional Executive Engineer. Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission) Total 7 years’ experience in Power Sector. Out of which at least 4 years in the area of Power Transmission as Deputy Executive Engineer & Assistant Engineer. OR 2 years as Deputy Executive Engineer. Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission) Total 3 years’ experience in Power Transmission. Assistant Engineer (Transmission) NA Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electronics & Telecommunication OR Bachelor of Technology in Electronics & Telecommunication.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates applying for Executive Engineer is 40 years and for Assistant Engineer posts is 38 years. Below we have tabulated the age limit required for each post. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

Post Name Upper Age Limit Executive Engineer (Transmission) 40 Years Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission) 40 Years Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission) 38 Years Assistant Engineer (Transmission) 38 Years Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication) 38 Years

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Selection Process

The MAHATRANSCO 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Document Verification

Below we have listed the selection procedure followed by MAHATRANSCO to recruit candidates for Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer.

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Test of Professional Knowledge 50 110 120 Minutes Test of General Aptitude (A) Test of Reasoning 40 20 (B) Test of Quantitative Aptitude 20 10 (C) Test of Marathi Language 20 10 General Aptitude 80 40 Total 130 150

MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be between Rs 84407 and Rs 156427 (without Office Accommodation) which will include DA, HRA, Conveyance Allowance, Medical Reimbursement and other perquisites as admissible. The below table contains the pay variation as per the posts

Post Name Monthly Pay Executive Engineer (Transmission) Rs 156427 Additional Executive Engineer (Transmission) Rs 116970 Deputy Executive Engineer (Transmission) Rs 105320 Assistant Engineer (Transmission) Rs 84407 Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication)

Steps to Apply for the MAHATRANSCO Assistant Engineer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/msetclaug23/

Step 2: Register yourself with the required details and click on the register button

Step 3: Note down the registration number and password for future reference.

Step 4: Log in again with the registration number and password provided while registering

Step 5: Fill in all the required details

Step 6: Pay the required fees

Step 7: Download and print the application fees for future reference