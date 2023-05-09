TS Inter Result 2023 Declared: Download TSBIE (TS IPE) 1st, 2nd Year Results, Check Pass Percentage

TS Inter Result 2023 has been released on May 9, 2023. Check Direct Link to Download TSBIE 1st 2nd Result, Overall Pass Percentage, Scorecard Link, Toppers, Re-evaluation and Supplementary.

 

TS Inter Result 2023
TS Inter Result 2023

TS Inter Result 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) releasing for the 1st and 2nd year result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ts.nic.in). The overall pass percentage for the first year stands at 61.68%, while for the second year at 63.49%.

 

The candidates can check the result on this website. In this article, students can also check the list of documents required to check their results. Also, how to download ‘Manabadi Inter Result 2023’ , list of websites to check the result and other details.

TS Inter Result Latest Updates

Telangana Inter result 2023: Check Tele-manas helpline for mental and emotional support

Tele-manas helpline number 14416 will be launched to offer emotional and mental support to students who may feel overwhelmed during the exam period.

Telangana Inter Results 2023: Check College Wise Pass Per Cent

Private Junior Colleges 63%
TS-Residential Junior 92%
Social Welfare Colleges 89%
Government College 54%
OBC Welfare Junior Colleges 87%
Model Schools 66%
AGVB Junior Colleges 77% 
Tribal Welfare 84%
Minority Residential 83%
Sports Junior Colleges 75%
Central Government Junior Colleges 72%

Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam

The supplementary exam for the students who want to appear again is on June 4, 2023.  Students who failed in one or more subjects can appear for the supplementary exams. TS Supplementary Fee can be paid from May 10 to May 16 to their respective colleges.

Telangana Inter 2nd Result 2023 Statistics

No of Students Appeared: 3,80,920
No of Students Passed 2,56,241
A grade holders 1,73,061
B grade holders 54,776

Telangana Inter 1st Result 2023 Statistics

Number of students apperared 4,33,082
Number of students passed 2,72,208
Number of students in A Grade 1,60,000
Number of students in B grade
68,335
 

Telangana Inter Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage

The candidates can check the pass percentage of both the years in the table below:

First Year Pass Percentage  61.68% 
Second Year Pass Percentage  63.49%

 

- The press conference has been started at the venue

- Can tsbie.cgg.gov.in result 2023 be checked through Digilocker - Yes

- IPE Result: What are Grades and Marks

Grade

Marks

A

750 and above marks

B

600 to 749 marks

C

500 to 599 marks

D

350 to 499 marks



- Less than half an hour is left for the link

- Update on the official website

- Less than 1 hour is left! Keep your documents ready.

- Just 1 Hour is left for the Telangana Board Result. Please gather all the documents

 - How to check TS Result 2023 through T App Folio?

    Step 1: Go to the google play store on your smartphone and then search for type T App Folio and download the app
    Step 2: Once the app is downloaded, fill all the details such as student's name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB)
    Step 3: Check Your Result

- Official website update -  http://results.cgg.gov.in

The website server is busy you are advised to keep calm as the result will also be provided here.

- I am not able to download TS Inter Marks Memo

You can reach out to '040-24601010, 040-24732369'. Also, you can also check the results: T App Folio mobile app.

- The wait is about to be over. Just 2 hours are LEFT!

 

 

 

Career Counseling

TS Intermediate Result: List of Websites to Check Result ?

Students can visit any of the mentioned websites in order to check the result online.

TS Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Links

results.jagranjosh.com

manabadi.co.in 

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in

 

How to Download Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Online ?

As the result is available online, the candidates can download TS Intermediate Result with the help of the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in and the click on ‘Telangana Inter result’

Step 2: Now, go to the Inter results - ‘TS 1st Year’ or ‘TS 2nd Year’

Step 3: A login window will open on your screen

Step 4: Now, select the exam year and exam stream (General/Vocational)

Step 5: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 6: Check your marks

Step 7: Download it and save it for future references 

TS Inter Results 2023: List of Documents/Things Required to Download TS 1st Year and 2nd Year Result

  • TS 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket for checking roll code or roll number
  • Working Internet Connection or
  • Download T App Folio Mobile App on phones

Telangana Inter Result 2023: Check Passing Marks

  • Students must secure atleast 35 %marks in each subject in order to qualify for the exam. In aggregate, out of 1000 marks, 350 are required to be passed the TS 1st and 2nd-year results 2023. 
  • For blind, deaf and dumb category candidates, the passing mark is 25 %.

TS Inter Results 2023 Overview

Name of the Board Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education
Exam Name Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
Class 1st Year and 2nd Year
Category Result
Registered Students 9,47,699
Number of 1st-year students 4,82,677
Number of 2nd-year students 4,65,022
Result Mode Online
TS 1st year Exam date  15 March 2023 to 03 April 2023
TS 2nd year Exam date    15th March 2023 to 04 April 2023
Result Date May 9, 2023
TS Supplementary Exam Date    August 2023

TS Board 1st Year and 2nd Year Result Through T APP Folio

 Other than the official website, the result will be available on the mobile app on ‘T App Folio’.

Details on TS Board Inter Marsheet

The following details will be mentioned on the scorecard of the candidates

Name of student

Hall Ticket number

District 

Marks obtained in different subjects

Marks in practicals

Total marks

Qualifying the status of each subject

Overall qualifying status

Grade

The result is prepared for a total of 9 lakhs candidates. Jagran Josh is wishing all the best to all the students who appeared in the exam.

FAQ

How can I check Manabadi Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the result online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.

What TS Board Result Date ?

The result will be announced at 11 AM on May 9, 2023.

