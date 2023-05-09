TS Inter Result 2023 Declared: Download TSBIE (TS IPE) 1st, 2nd Year Results, Check Pass Percentage

Telangana Inter result 2023: Check Tele-manas helpline for mental and emotional support Tele-manas helpline number 14416 will be launched to offer emotional and mental support to students who may feel overwhelmed during the exam period.

Telangana Inter Results 2023: Check College Wise Pass Per Cent Private Junior Colleges 63% TS-Residential Junior 92% Social Welfare Colleges 89% Government College 54% OBC Welfare Junior Colleges 87% Model Schools 66% AGVB Junior Colleges 77% Tribal Welfare 84% Minority Residential 83% Sports Junior Colleges 75% Central Government Junior Colleges 72% Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam The supplementary exam for the students who want to appear again is on June 4, 2023. Students who failed in one or more subjects can appear for the supplementary exams. TS Supplementary Fee can be paid from May 10 to May 16 to their respective colleges.



Telangana Inter 2nd Result 2023 Statistics No of Students Appeared: 3,80,920 No of Students Passed 2,56,241 A grade holders 1,73,061 B grade holders 54,776 Telangana Inter 1st Result 2023 Statistics Number of students apperared 4,33,082 Number of students passed 2,72,208 Number of students in A Grade 1,60,000 Number of students in B grade 68,335 Telangana Inter Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage The candidates can check the pass percentage of both the years in the table below: First Year Pass Percentage 61.68% Second Year Pass Percentage 63.49% - The press conference has been started at the venue - Can tsbie.cgg.gov.in result 2023 be checked through Digilocker - Yes - IPE Result: What are Grades and Marks Grade Marks A 750 and above marks B 600 to 749 marks C 500 to 599 marks D 350 to 499 marks



How to check TS Result 2023 through T App Folio? Step 1: Go to the google play store on your smartphone and then search for type T App Folio and download the app

Step 2: Once the app is downloaded, fill all the details such as student's name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB)

Step 3: Check Your Result - Official website update - http://results.cgg.gov.in The website server is busy you are advised to keep calm as the result will also be provided here. - I am not able to download TS Inter Marks Memo

You can reach out to '040-24601010, 040-24732369'. Also, you can also check the results: T App Folio mobile app.