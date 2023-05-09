TS Inter Result 2023 Declared: Download TSBIE (TS IPE) 1st, 2nd Year Results, Check Pass Percentage

TS Inter Result 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) releasing for the 1st and 2nd year result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ts.nic.in). The overall pass percentage for the first year stands at 61.68%, while for the second year at 63.49%.
The candidates can check the result on this website. In this article, students can also check the list of documents required to check their results. Also, how to download ‘Manabadi Inter Result 2023’ , list of websites to check the result and other details.
TS Inter Result Latest Updates
|
Telangana Inter result 2023: Check Tele-manas helpline for mental and emotional support
Tele-manas helpline number 14416 will be launched to offer emotional and mental support to students who may feel overwhelmed during the exam period.
Telangana Inter Results 2023: Check College Wise Pass Per Cent
Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam
The supplementary exam for the students who want to appear again is on June 4, 2023. Students who failed in one or more subjects can appear for the supplementary exams. TS Supplementary Fee can be paid from May 10 to May 16 to their respective colleges.
Telangana Inter 2nd Result 2023 Statistics
Telangana Inter 1st Result 2023 Statistics
Telangana Inter Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage
The candidates can check the pass percentage of both the years in the table below:
- The press conference has been started at the venue
- Can tsbie.cgg.gov.in result 2023 be checked through Digilocker - Yes
- IPE Result: What are Grades and Marks
- Less than half an hour is left for the link
- Update on the official website
- Less than 1 hour is left! Keep your documents ready.
- Just 1 Hour is left for the Telangana Board Result. Please gather all the documents
- How to check TS Result 2023 through T App Folio?
Step 1: Go to the google play store on your smartphone and then search for type T App Folio and download the app
- Official website update - http://results.cgg.gov.in
The website server is busy you are advised to keep calm as the result will also be provided here.
- I am not able to download TS Inter Marks Memo
You can reach out to '040-24601010, 040-24732369'. Also, you can also check the results: T App Folio mobile app.
- The wait is about to be over. Just 2 hours are LEFT!
|
|
TS Intermediate Result: List of Websites to Check Result ?
Students can visit any of the mentioned websites in order to check the result online.
TS Board Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result Links
|
results.jagranjosh.com
|
manabadi.co.in
|
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
|
examresults.ts.nic.in
|
results.cgg.gov.in
How to Download Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Online ?
As the result is available online, the candidates can download TS Intermediate Result with the help of the steps provided below:
Step 1: Visit the website of the TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in and the click on ‘Telangana Inter result’
Step 2: Now, go to the Inter results - ‘TS 1st Year’ or ‘TS 2nd Year’
Step 3: A login window will open on your screen
Step 4: Now, select the exam year and exam stream (General/Vocational)
Step 5: Enter the hall ticket number
Step 6: Check your marks
Step 7: Download it and save it for future references
TS Inter Results 2023: List of Documents/Things Required to Download TS 1st Year and 2nd Year Result
- TS 1st and 2nd Year Hall Ticket for checking roll code or roll number
- Working Internet Connection or
- Download T App Folio Mobile App on phones
Telangana Inter Result 2023: Check Passing Marks
- Students must secure atleast 35 %marks in each subject in order to qualify for the exam. In aggregate, out of 1000 marks, 350 are required to be passed the TS 1st and 2nd-year results 2023.
- For blind, deaf and dumb category candidates, the passing mark is 25 %.
TS Inter Results 2023 Overview
|Name of the Board
|Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education
|Exam Name
|Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
|Class
|1st Year and 2nd Year
|Category
|Result
|Registered Students
|9,47,699
|Number of 1st-year students
|4,82,677
|Number of 2nd-year students
|4,65,022
|Result Mode
|Online
|TS 1st year Exam date
|15 March 2023 to 03 April 2023
|TS 2nd year Exam date
|15th March 2023 to 04 April 2023
|Result Date
|May 9, 2023
|TS Supplementary Exam Date
|August 2023
TS Board 1st Year and 2nd Year Result Through T APP Folio
Other than the official website, the result will be available on the mobile app on ‘T App Folio’.
Details on TS Board Inter Marsheet
The following details will be mentioned on the scorecard of the candidates
|
Name of student
|
Hall Ticket number
|
District
|
Marks obtained in different subjects
|
Marks in practicals
|
Total marks
|
Qualifying the status of each subject
|
Overall qualifying status
|
Grade
The result is prepared for a total of 9 lakhs candidates. Jagran Josh is wishing all the best to all the students who appeared in the exam.