Telangana Board Inter Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will be releasing the Telangana Board class 12 results 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Board Intermediate examinations for the various streams can visit the official website of TSBIE to check the 2nd year results.

The TS Inter 2nd Result 2022 will be available on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the TS Intermediate 2nd year results 2022 on this page as soon as the results are announced on the official website.

Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the declaration of the TS Class 12 results 2022.

TS Telangana Board Inter Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Date and Time

Telangana Board class 12 results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website by May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the TS Intermediate examinations can visit the official website to check the results. Students can also check below the tentative schedule for the release of the TS Intermediate results 2022.

Events Dates Telangana 12th Exams 2022 March, 2022 Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Exams 2022 March 2022 Telangana 12th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Since the Telangana Class 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website students checking the class 12 results are required to enter the TS 12th Registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 2nd Inter Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.

Step 4th- Click on Submit.

Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Where to Check TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022

Telangana board class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Telangana Board. Candidates will also be able to check the TS Class 12 Results through the direct link which will be available on this page. Candidates can also check the TS 12th Results 2022 through the list of links provided below.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Telangana 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check below the step by step procedure to check the results of the examination with the help of the reference window provided.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

Step 2nd: Click on the Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the 12th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Telangana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd Year result link provided on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the results via SMS students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Registration number in the SMS window provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter 2nd Year results 2022 via SMS.

Open SMS application on phone

Type a message in this format: TS12 ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

Telangana Inter result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 12th?

When downloading the TS Inter 2nd year result 2022 candidates must make sure that they cross check all the related details in the result sheet given. The TS 12th Result 2022 will include the name and roll number of the students along with the qualifying status and other related details. Candidates can check the list provided below for further reference.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Telangana Board 12th Results 2022 Statistics

Telangana Board class 12 Results for the different streams will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the examination result through the link available on the official website.

Along with the Telangana Board Inter Results 2022 students will also be provided with the statistics of the examination including the performance of the students in each stream across the state. Candidates can check below the statistics of the students who appeared for the exams in the previous years.

TS Inter 2nd year result statistics of 2021

Category Number of students Total number of students registered 451585 Number of girls who passed the examination 2,28,754 Number of boys passed in TS inter exams 2021 2,22,831

TS Inter 2nd year result - Number of students grade wise - 2021

Grade Number of students Students with Grade A 176719 Students with Grade B 104886 Students with Grade C 61887 Students with Grade D 108093

Previous year’s TS Inter 2nd Year Results- Statistical Overview

Year Total Students Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 411631 75.15 62.1 68.86 2019 418271 71.5 58.2 65 2018 455000 73.2 61 67.06 2017 414213 61 57 66.45 2016 378973 60.72 50.96 55.84 2015 499643 66.86 55.91 61.4

What After the Announcement of Telangana Board Result 2022 for class 12th?

After the Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2022 are declared on the official website, students will be able to check the results through the link provided on the website. Students must also note that the board officials will be conducting the TS Inter Revaluation and Scrutiny of the answer sheets for those students who have doubts in the totalling.

Compartmental exams will also be conducted for the students who wish to improve their marks. The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.

Telangana Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

TS Inter 2022 Revaluation and Scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for the second time for any mistakes. Candidates will be able to apply for the TS Class 12 re-evaluation process by completing the applications and submitting the requisite fee.

Changes in marks after scrutiny will be updated in the markheets of the students.

Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Compartmental Exam

TS Inter Compartmental exams 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt of the examination. Candidates will be able to apply for the Compartmental examinations through the link available on the official website of the board.

The Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students by June 2022, and the results of the exams will be declared by July 2022.

Telangana Board class 12 Toppers

Telangana Board class 12 toppers will contain the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped in the exams in the various streams in the past year.

TS Intermediate 2nd Year Commerce Result Toppers

Rank Name District Marks 1 Harsha and Sruthi Warangal 977 Bavana Karimnagar 977 2 Sivakumar Jagityal 974

TS Intermediate 2nd Year Science Result Toppers

Rank Name District Marks 1 Iluri Sruthi Khammam 994 2 Rakesh Singh Khammam 993 3 Priya sarma Nizamabad 992 Sriram Anand and Gayatri Hyderabad

TS Intermediate 2nd Year Arts Result Toppers

Rank Name District Marks 1 Sri Sai Teja Hyderabad 958 2 Ramulu Nalgonda 957 3 Meraaj Nalgonda 947 4 Rukmini Mahbubnagar 939 5 Likita Reddy Hyderabad 936

About Telangana Board School Examination Board

After the formation of Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded. TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.