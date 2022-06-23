|TS Telangana Board Inter Result 2022 - Content Highlights
Telangana Board Inter Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will be releasing the Telangana Board class 12 results 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Board Intermediate examinations for the various streams can visit the official website of TSBIE to check the 2nd year results.
The TS Inter 2nd Result 2022 will be available on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the TS Intermediate 2nd year results 2022 on this page as soon as the results are announced on the official website.
Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the declaration of the TS Class 12 results 2022.
|
Details
|
Specifications
|
Board
|
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
|
Exam
|
Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination
|
Exam level
|
State school level
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result websites
|
bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials required
|
Roll number
Telangana Board class 12 results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website by May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the TS Intermediate examinations can visit the official website to check the results. Students can also check below the tentative schedule for the release of the TS Intermediate results 2022.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Telangana 12th Exams 2022
|
March, 2022
|
Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Exams 2022
|
March 2022
|
Telangana 12th Results 2022
|
May 2022
Since the Telangana Class 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website students checking the class 12 results are required to enter the TS 12th Registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022.
Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.
Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 2nd Inter Result 2022.
Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.
Step 4th- Click on Submit.
Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Telangana board class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Telangana Board. Candidates will also be able to check the TS Class 12 Results through the direct link which will be available on this page. Candidates can also check the TS 12th Results 2022 through the list of links provided below.
Telangana 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check below the step by step procedure to check the results of the examination with the help of the reference window provided.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board
Step 2nd: Click on the Intermediate Result link
Step 3rd: Enter the 12th roll number in the result link
Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference
Along with the Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd Year result link provided on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via SMS. To get the results via SMS students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 12 Registration number in the SMS window provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter 2nd Year results 2022 via SMS.
When downloading the TS Inter 2nd year result 2022 candidates must make sure that they cross check all the related details in the result sheet given. The TS 12th Result 2022 will include the name and roll number of the students along with the qualifying status and other related details. Candidates can check the list provided below for further reference.
Telangana Board class 12 Results for the different streams will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the examination result through the link available on the official website.
Along with the Telangana Board Inter Results 2022 students will also be provided with the statistics of the examination including the performance of the students in each stream across the state. Candidates can check below the statistics of the students who appeared for the exams in the previous years.
TS Inter 2nd year result statistics of 2021
|
Category
|
Number of students
|
Total number of students registered
|
451585
|
Number of girls who passed the examination
|
2,28,754
|
Number of boys passed in TS inter exams 2021
|
2,22,831
TS Inter 2nd year result - Number of students grade wise - 2021
|
Grade
|
Number of students
|
Students with Grade A
|
176719
|
Students with Grade B
|
104886
|
Students with Grade C
|
61887
|
Students with Grade D
|
108093
Previous year’s TS Inter 2nd Year Results- Statistical Overview
|
Year
|
Total Students
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2020
|
411631
|
75.15
|
62.1
|
68.86
|
2019
|
418271
|
71.5
|
58.2
|
65
|
2018
|
455000
|
73.2
|
61
|
67.06
|
2017
|
414213
|
61
|
57
|
66.45
|
2016
|
378973
|
60.72
|
50.96
|
55.84
|
2015
|
499643
|
66.86
|
55.91
|
61.4
After the Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2022 are declared on the official website, students will be able to check the results through the link provided on the website. Students must also note that the board officials will be conducting the TS Inter Revaluation and Scrutiny of the answer sheets for those students who have doubts in the totalling.
Compartmental exams will also be conducted for the students who wish to improve their marks. The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.
TS Inter 2022 Revaluation and Scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for the second time for any mistakes. Candidates will be able to apply for the TS Class 12 re-evaluation process by completing the applications and submitting the requisite fee.
Changes in marks after scrutiny will be updated in the markheets of the students.
TS Inter Compartmental exams 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt of the examination. Candidates will be able to apply for the Compartmental examinations through the link available on the official website of the board.
The Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students by June 2022, and the results of the exams will be declared by July 2022.
Telangana Board class 12 toppers will contain the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped in the exams in the various streams in the past year.
TS Intermediate 2nd Year Commerce Result Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Harsha and Sruthi
|
Warangal
|
977
|
Bavana
|
Karimnagar
|
977
|
2
|
Sivakumar
|
Jagityal
|
974
TS Intermediate 2nd Year Science Result Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Iluri Sruthi
|
Khammam
|
994
|
2
|
Rakesh Singh
|
Khammam
|
993
|
3
|
Priya sarma
|
Nizamabad
|
992
|
Sriram Anand and Gayatri
|
Hyderabad
TS Intermediate 2nd Year Arts Result Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sri Sai Teja
|
Hyderabad
|
958
|
2
|
Ramulu
|
Nalgonda
|
957
|
3
|
Meraaj
|
Nalgonda
|
947
|
4
|
Rukmini
|
Mahbubnagar
|
939
|
5
|
Likita Reddy
|
Hyderabad
|
936
After the formation of Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded. TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: TSBIE is expected to declare the TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results 2022 for IPE 2022 Examination soon. Check TSBIE Inter Results 2022 and Download Manabadi TS Inter Results Scorecard online via the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Get Direct Link Here.
TS Inter Result 2022 NOT Today: TSBIE - Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will NOT Declare the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 today - 15th June 2022. Know Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022 Expected Date and Time Here. Check TSBIE Inter Results2nd Year online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Intermediate results 2022 is expected to be declared by 15th June at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students need to use their hall ticket number to check TS Intermediate results 2022. Know details here