Math Riddles For Students: Can You Solve this BODMAS Question? 99% of People Fail!

Math Riddles for Class 7 Students: 99% of people fail to solve the following BODMAS math riddle. Can you solve it in 19 seconds? Dive in to find out.

Logical Math Riddles for 10th Class: Riddles, puzzles and brain teasers are excellent tools to measure your intelligence, common sense and observation skills. These fun and simple exercises can reveal your mental capacity and ability to think creatively.

In the over-stimulating world of social media and news, it’s time to do something productive on the internet. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you an enticing and mentally challenging math riddle that is sure to test your fundamental knowledge of mathematics.

Even if you’re way past a school or have never been to one, just a little critical thinking will be enough to solve the following BODMAS riddle. Class 7 and above students should certainly be able to crack this puzzle quickly, within 19 seconds or less. It would be a shame otherwise.

So, are you ready to attempt this mind-boggling BODMAS riddle? Beware, 99% of people fail to solve it on the first try. Dive in to see if you’re any different or do you also need to brush up on your primary school math basics?

Math Riddles for Students: BODMAS

BODMAS stands for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction. BODMAS is an essential concept in mathematics that is taught to students at an early age. It’s one of the fundamental topics of math and is essential to perform more complex operations. BODMAS is also called PEDMAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction) in some regions.

Hopefully, this has jogged your memory enough to successfully crack the above math riddle.

102 ÷ (10 ÷ 10 ÷ (10 ÷ 10)) = ?

Solve the BODMAS Question in 19 seconds or less.

BODMAS Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you had fun solving this Bodmas riddle. Now, the time has come to tally your answer.

You can check the solution below.

We begin the answer by evaluating the innermost and smallest brackets: (10÷10) = 1

Upon further evaluation, we solve the brackets as 10 ÷ 10 ÷ 1 => 10 ÷ 10 = 1.

This gives 102 ÷ 1 = 100.

The answer to this puzzling BODMAS math riddle is 100.

Did you have fun solving this math riddle? Hopefully, you got the answer right. If not, we suggest you brush up on your mathematical concepts and keep practising.

