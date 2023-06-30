Math Riddles For School: Only a Bright Student Can Solve This Number Series Riddle in 25 Seconds!

Math Riddles for Class 10: Check if you’re a bright student or not by solving this number series math riddle in 25 seconds.

Check how bright you are by solving the number series math riddles question

Logical Math Riddles for 10th Class: Riddles, puzzles and brain teasers are excellent tools to test one’s intelligence. They can tell reveal how bright a person is and his thinking speed. Riddles also test common sense and creative thinking. As such, they can be quite fun to solve and stimulating for the mind.

In present times, when social media and digital exposure have numbed people’s minds, using the brain to its full potential is becoming more difficult by the day. School students and young kids are particularly affected by overstimulation and information overload, leading to various learning and mental health problems.

However, the growing mind can be tuned to accommodate learning, no matter how big the damage. And there’s no better way to achieve that than to solve puzzles and riddles. On that note, we bring you this exciting number series math riddles.

Related: Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Maths 2023-24

Math Riddles for Class 10: Number Series

Solution

Hopefully, you had fun solving this number series riddle. Now, the time has come to verify your answer.

The missing number in the central circle is 77.

Are you amazed? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. The above riddle was one of the toughest out there, and for good reason.

The numbers in the circle don’t make any sense if you perform the basic arithmetic operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication and subtraction. However, if you think outside the box and use squares, you’ll get the answer in no time.

Here are the steps to reach the solution to this mind-boggling number series riddle.

- Observe the first circle and pair the opposites 3 & 4, and 11 & 7.

- Square the first pair. You get 9 and 16. Now add them together. 9+16 = 25.

- Subtract 7 from 11 and square the result. 11-7 = 4 => 42 = 16.

- Now add the two results of the pairs.

25 + 16 + 41.

- Follow the same process for the second and third circles.

For Circle Three:

42 + 62 + [(12-7)2] = 16+ 36+ 25 = 77

There’s your answer.

Did you get it correct? If so, congratulations.

You’re definitely one of the brightest students in your class. If you failed, don’t lose heart. Keep practising, and you’ll get better with time.

Also Read:

Tricky Science Riddle with Answer: You Are a Science Expert if You Solve this Riddle in 10 Seconds