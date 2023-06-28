Maths Puzzle for School Students: You Are A Math Genius If You Solve This Puzzle In 30 Seconds

Maths Puzzle for School Students: Which pizza is more - One 18” pizza pie, or two 12” pizza pies? All those students who think they know Maths very well are challenged to solve this Maths Puzzle within 30 seconds.

Maths Puzzle for Students
Maths Puzzle for Students

Maths Puzzle for Students: Math puzzles are a type of brain teaser that uses mathematical concepts to stump the solver. One is required to think outside the box to find the answer to a Puzzle. Thus, a Math puzzle can be a fun way to challenge your brain and improve your Mathematical skills.

Here’s one such puzzle which is going to test your smartness and hold over Mathematics.

Maths Puzzle

Which deal gets you the most pizza when each deal costs the same amount:

  • One 18” pizza pie, or
  • Two 12” pizza pies

Now, the real challenge is to solve this puzzle in 30 seconds.

And your time starts now!

.

.

.

Here are some tips for solving the Math puzzles:

Read the puzzle carefully and identify the key information.

Think about the different ways you can interpret the riddle.

Career Counseling

Use logic and reasoning to eliminate possible answers.

With a little practice, you'll be solving math riddles like a pro in no time!

.

.

.

So, have you got your answer? Still not?

Ok, here’s a hint for you….

Do you know formula for area of a circle? If yes then you can solve this puzzle now.

Go, Hurry Up!

.

.

.

Yes, come on! You can do it….

I guess, you have solved the puzzle. You are a genius!

Would you like to check your answer?

Here’s the right answer for the Maths Puzzle given in this article.

Also Read| Tricky Science Riddle: You have a Topper’s Brain if you Solve this Riddle in 10 Seconds

To explore more such fun puzzles, and reliable study resources, visit jagranjosh.com/school.

Also Read|

Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Maths: Best for Super Fast Revision

Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Science: Best for Super Fast Revision

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next