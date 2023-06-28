Tricky Science Riddle: You have a Topper’s Brain if you Solve this Riddle in 10 Seconds

Science Riddles for Classes 8th to 12th Kids : This riddle with answer is designed to help students to prepare for their school and entrance exams. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Solve this chemistry riddle question and check how genius you are

Logical Science Riddles for 8th to 12th Grade Kids: Riddles are puzzles or brain teasers that often take the form of a question, statement, or rhyme. They typically present a problem or a mystery that requires creative thinking to solve. Riddles generally involve wordplay, or logic tricks, challenging the reader to think outside the box.

As educational boards are now emphasising more on critical thinking, such riddles could be beneficial for students to learn the topics in a fun way. This riddle will be academically effective for students as it will help them to grab a proper hold of their subject knowledge. Here you will be dealing with a twisted riddle related to Science which you can solve if you think you are a Science expert.

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-Wise Mind Maps: Download PDF

Science Riddle

I am a puzzle of elements, a table so grand, With symbols and numbers, a code to understand. Rows and columns, a structured array, I hold the secrets of atoms in a mysterious way. Noble gases and metals, in my rows you'll find, Elements of nature, a captivating kind. I'm a guide for chemists, a treasure trove, Can you decipher me? Let your knowledge prove. From hydrogen to uranium, a range so vast, Tell me, can you name me? It's a riddle to cast. I'm a blueprint of matter, a periodic delight, Unlock my mysteries, and embrace the scientific light.

Done with reading? Now you have 10 seconds to think of the correct answer.

Get Set Go!

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-Wise Mind Maps: Download PDF

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Tick Tick

Did You Solve this Super Hard Riddle?

If yes, congrats! You are a Science master, as only one with a keen interest in the subject can understand these words and catch the right answer.

For those who are still struggling to solve this puzzle, the answer is provided in the image below. Click on it and see the answer.







Riddles illusions can be found in various cultures throughout history and are typically used as a form of entertainment and learning. It is also used as a way to test one's intelligence and problem-solving skills. They can cover a wide range of topics, like general knowledge, nature, science, etc.

Solving funny riddles can be an engaging activity that stimulates critical thinking, lateral thinking, and creative problem-solving abilities. They encourage us to consider different perspectives, make connections, and apply logical reasoning to arrive at the correct answer or solution.

This riddle is merely a practice to improve students’ knowledge and critical thinking abilities. To become a topper in the class you also need to follow the guidelines and suggestions provided by teachers.

Hope you liked this riddle!

To improve your knowledge read the NCERT textbooks provided in the link below.

NCERT Classes 4th to 12 Textbook PDFs