CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 10 - Biomolecules (Based on Revised Syllabus)

CBSE Class 12 Biomolecules MCQs

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biomolecules

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biomolecules (Chemistry)

1.Which sugar is present in RNA?

(a) Glucose

(b) Fructose

(c) D-Ribose

(d) D-2-Deoxyribose

Answer:(d) D-2-Deoxyribose

2.Glucose reacts with hydroxylamine to form an oxime. This confirms the presence of

(a) straight chain of six carbon atoms

(b) carbonyl group

(c) primary alcoholic group

(d) secondary alcoholic group

Answer:(b) carbonyl group

3.Which of the following amino acid is neutral?

(a) Aspartic acid

(b) Glycine

(c) Lysine

(d) Arginine

Answer:(b) Glycine

4.The symbols D and L in the name of Carbohydrate represents

(a) Dextro rotatory nature

(b) Laevo rotatory nature

(c) The relative configuration of a particular isomer

(d) The optical activity of compounds

Answer:(c) The relative configuration of a particular isomer

5.Vitamin A is

(a) Retinol

(b) Ascorbic acid

(c) Thiamine

(d) Calciferol

Answer:(a) Retinol

6.Which of the following is/are example(s) of denaturation of protein?

(a) Coagulation of egg white

(b) Curding of milk

(c) Clotting of blood

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Answer:(d) Both (a) and (b)

7.The reagent used for obtaining osazone derivatives of fructose is

(a) NH 2 OH

(b) NH 2 -NH 2

(c) NH 2 -NHC 6 H 5

(d) 2,4-DNP

Answer:(c)NH 2 -NHC 6 H 5

8.Nucleotides are joined together by

(a) Glycosidic linkage

(b) Peptide linkage

(c) Hydrogen bonding

(d) Phosphodiester linkage

Answer:(d) Phosphodiester linkage

9.A secondary structure of protein is stabilized by

(a) H-bond

(b) peptide bond

(c) ionic bond

(d) disulphide bond

Answer:(a) H-bond

10.Scurvy is caused due to deficiency of

(a) Vitamin B1

(b) Vitamin B2

(c) Ascorbic acid

(d) Glutamic acid

Answer:(c) Ascorbic acid

11.How many amino acids are present in insulin?

(a) 25

(b) 20

(c) 51

(d) 52

Answer: (c) 51

12.Which of the following reagents does not react with glucose?

(a) NH 2 OH

(b) HCN

(c) 2,4–DNP reagent

(d) Br 2 water

Answer:(c) 2,4–DNP reagent

13.Which among the following is a water-soluble vitamin?

(a) Vitamin C

(b) Vitamin D

(c) Vitamin A

(d) Vitamin E

Answer:(a) Vitamin C

14.What are the hydrolysis products of lactose?

(a) β–D-galactose and β –D-Glucose

(b) α –D-Glucose and α –D-Glucose

(c) α –D-Glucose and β –D-Fructose

(d) None of these

Answer:(a) β–D-galactose and β –D-Glucose

15.Which of the following is incorrect for glucose?

(a) It contains four >CHOH groups

(b) It contains one –CH2OH group

(c) It contains one –CHO group

(d) It contains one >C=O group

Answer:(d) It contains one >C=O group

