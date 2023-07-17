CBSE Class 12 Chemistry MCQs for Chapter 9 Amines: Download Questions & Answers in PDF

Class 12 Chemistry Amines MCQs: Download MCQs with Answers for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter - Amines in PDF. Check questions by subject experts for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Amines MCQs: Preparing for an exam with the help of practice questions, sample papers and previous year's papers is the best practice to concise the syllabus and get acquainted with the important topics. This also helps you analyse your preparedness for the exam and point out the areas you need to improve in. On this note, we have got important MCQs for Class 12 Chemistry for you. All the questions are devised by the subject matter experts. Moreover, special care has been taken to not include the topics that have been deleted from the syllabus and are no more a part of the latest curriculum. Thus, the MCQs by Jagran Josh are best for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 preparations.

In this article, you will get the Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Chapter 9 - Amines. The questions have been prepared to cover all the important topics and concepts discussed in the Amines chapter. All questions with answers have been made available to read online as well as offline mode. Practise with the help of MCQs by experts to boost your preparation level and increase your chances of scoring high in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2024.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Amines 2023-24

1.In order to prepare a 1° amine from an alkyl halide with simultaneous addition of one CH 2 group in

the carbon chain, the reagent used as source of nitrogen is:

(a) Sodium amide, NaNH 2

(b) Sodium azide, NaN 3

(c) Potassium cyanide, KCN

(d) Potassium phthalimide, C 6 H 4 (CO) 2 N–K+

Answer:(c) Potassium cyanide, KCN

2.Which of the following is formed when an alkyl primary amine reacts with nitrous acid?

(a) Alkyl nitrite

(b) Secondary amine

(c) Nitroalkane

(d) Alcohol

Answer:(d) Alcohol

3.Which of the following reagents would not be a good choice for reducing an aryl nitro compound to

an amine?

(a) H 2 (excess)/Pt

(b) LiAlH 4 in ether

(c) Fe and HCl

(d) Sn and HCl

Answer:(b) LiAlH 4 in ether

4.The conversion of benzene diazonium chloride to bromobenzene can be accomplished by

(a) Reimer-Tiemann reaction

(b) Friedel-Crafts reaction

(c) Gattermann reaction

(d) Azo-Coupling reaction

Answer:(c) Gattermann reaction

5.Which of the following amines are insoluble in water?

(a) Methanamine

(b) Ethanamine

(c) Propanamine

(d) Benzenamine

Answer:(d) Benzenamine

6.The best reagent for converting 2-phenylpropanamide into 2-phenylpropanamine is:

(a) excess H 2

(b) Br2 in aqueous NaOH

(c) iodine in the presence of red phosphorus

(d) LiAlH 4 in ether

Answer:(d) LiAlH 4 in ether

7.Amongst the given set of reactants, the most appropriate for preparing 2° amine is:

(a) 2° R—Br + NH 3

(b) 2° R—Br + NaCN followed by H 2 /Pt

(c) 1° R—NH 2 + RCHO followed by H 2 /Pt

(d) 1° R—Br (2 mol) + potassium phthalimide followed by H 3 O+/heat

Answer:(c) 1° R—NH 2 + RCHO followed by H 2 /Pt

8.Which of the following statements about primary amines is ‘false’?

(a) Alkylamines are stronger bases than arylamines.

(b) Alkylamines are stronger bases than ammonia.

(c) Alkylamines react with nitrous acid to produce alcohols.

(d) Arylamines react with nitrous acid to produce phenols

Answer:(d) Arylamines react with nitrous acid to produce phenols

9.Reduction of CH 3 CH 2 NC with hydrogen in presence of Ni or Pt as catalvst gives

(a) CH 3 CH 2 NH 2

(b) CH 3 CH 2 NHCH 3

(c) CH 3 CH 2 NHCH 2 CH 3

(d) (CH 3 ) 3 N

Answer:(b) CH 3 CH 2 NHCH 3

10.The correct IUPAC name for CH 2 =CHCH 2 NHCH 3 is

(a) Allylmethylamine

(b) 2-amino-4-pentene

(c) 4-aminopent-1-ene

(d) N-methylprop-2-en-1-amine

Answer:(d) N-methylprop-2-en-1-amine

11.The best reagent for converting, 2-phenylpropanamide into 1-phenylethanamine is:

(a) excess H 2 /Pt

(b) NaOH/Br 2

(c) NaBH 4 /methanol

(d) LiAlH 4 /ether

Answer:(b) NaOH/Br 2

12.Amongst the following, the strongest base in aqueous medium is:

(a) CH 3 NH 2

(b) NCCH 2 NH 2

(c) (CH 3 ) 2 NH

(d) C 6 H 5 NHCH 3

Answer:(c) (CH 3 ) 2 NH

13.Hoffmann bromamide degradation is used for the preparation of

(a) primary amines

(b) secondary amines

(c) tertiary amines

(d) secondary aromatic amines

Answer:(a) primary amines

14.Which of the following does not react with Hinsberg reagent?

(a) C 2 H 5 NH 2

(b) (CH 3 ) 2 NH

(c) (CH 3 ) 3 N

(d) CH 3 CH(NH 2 )CH 3

Answer:(c) (CH 3 ) 3 N

15.The source of nitrogen in Gabriel synthesis of amines is:

(a) Sodium azide, NaN 3

(b) Sodium nitrite, NaNO 2

(c) Potassium cyanide, KCN

(d) Potassium phthalimide, C 6 H 4 (CO) 2 N–K+

Answer:(d) Potassium phthalimide, C 6 H 4 (CO) 2 N–K+

