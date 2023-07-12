MDL Trade Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Out, Direct Link to Apply Online for 466 Posts, Check Eligibility

MDL has invited online applications for the 466 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check MDL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MDL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has invited online applications for the 466 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 26, 2023.

Selection will be done on the basis of a written online examination scheduled in August 2023.



MDL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online Registration & Application including edit / modification of application: July 5 to 26, 2023

Payment of Application Fees (Online): July 5 to 26, 2023

Declaration of List of Eligible & Not Eligible candidates: August 2023

Submission of representation regarding ineligibility: August 2023

Release of Admit Card / Hall Tickets for Online Examination: August 2023

Conduct of Online Examination: August 2023



MDL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group “A” (10th Class Passed)

Draftsman (Mech.)-20

Electrician- 31

Fitter- 66

Pipe Fitter-26

Structural Fitter-45

Group “B”(I.T.I Passed)

Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter)-50

Electrician- 25

ICTSM- 20

Electronic Mechanic-30

RAC- 10

Pipe Fitter- 20

Welder -25

COPA-15

Carpenter -30

Group “C”(8th Class Passed )

Rigger- 23

Welder (Gas & Electric)-30

MDL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Group “A” (10th Class Passed): The candidate should have Passed SSC in with General Science & Mathematics

i) Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS / DIVYANG/ AFC,

ii) Pass Class for SC/ST Only. iii) In case of passing criteria is best of 5 subjects taken ,

iii)General Science & Mathematics Should be the Part of the Qualifying Board Curriculum & Candidate should have passed, Otherwise Application will be rejected.

iv) Though the qualifying criteria is SSC, the candidates with Higher qualification may also apply. However, eligibility will be based on SSC marks qualification only.

Group “B”(I.T.I Passed): Passed ITI in Fitter / Electrician /ICTSM / Electronic Mechanic/ Plumber / Welder / Computer Operator & Programming Assistant / Carpenter / Refrigeration and Airconditioning (RAC) trades from Govt./ Govt recognized Institute.

i) Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS / DIVYANG / AFC,

ii) Only Pass Class for SC/ST. Applicants undergoing their course under semester system are required to pass backlog papers of previous semesters if any & it should be duly certified by Head of the institute.

Group “C”(8th Class Passed ): 8th Std. under (10 + 2) system Passed with Science & Mathematics.

i) Securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS /DIVYANG / AFC, ii) Pass Class for SC/ST Only.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process: Selection for Apprenticeship will be done in three stages-



First Stage : Online Examination (Computer based test)

Second Stage will be of Document Verification & Trade Allotment

Third Stage will be of Medical Examination





MDL Recruitment 2023 PDF





MDL Recruitment 2023:Process To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website https://mazagondock.in→ Careers → Online Recruitment → Apprentice. Applicants can register by clicking on Create New Account marked in Apprentice section, then login to the account and apply.

Check process to follow: