MDU Result 2026 OUT at mdu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points Maharshi Dayanand University released results for various UG/PG courses on August 11, 2026.

Results for some courses, including MSc Math & PhD, were also released on August 10, 2026.

Students can check and download results at mdu.ac.in using their registration number.

mdu.ac.in Result OUT: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has recently released the MDU results on August 11, 2026, for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses like LLB, BBA LLB, MBA, MA Psychology, MA Political Science, MA History, MBA, MSc Mathematics (Hons), MA English (Hons 5-Year) and other exams.

Maharshi Dayanand University result 2026 has been released online on the official website- mdu.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their MDU results using the direct link provided below. To download the MDU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. MDU Results 2026 As per the latest update, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Maharshi Dayanand University results 2026 on the official website, mdu.ac.in.

Maharshi Dayanand University result 2026 Result Link here How to Check Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2026. Candidates can check their various semester Maharshi Dayanand University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the MDU result PDF 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website - mdu.ac.in Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and Click on ‘Results’ Step 3: Check your course in the given list. Step 4: Enter the registration number, roll number and click on the ‘Proceed Now’ button Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Download MDU Result PDF Check the direct link below to view and download the MDU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Maharshi Dayanand University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Date Result Links LLB (Hons) 3 Year Sem/Yr: 02, 04, 05 August 11, 2026 BBA LLB (Hons) 5 Year Course Sem/Yr: 02, 04, 06, 08, 09 August 11, 2026 MBA (Executive) Evening: Sem/Yr: 04 August 11, 2026 MBA For Working Professional: Sem/Yr: 02, 04 August 11, 2026 MBA Business Psychology: Sem/Yr: 02, 04 August 11, 2026 MBA (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science): Sem/Yr: 02 August 11, 2026 MBA : Sem/Yr: 02, 03, 04 August 11, 2026 Master Of Arts (Psychology): Sem/Yr: 03 August 11, 2026 Master Of Arts (Political Science): Sem/Yr: 02 August 11, 2026 Master Of Arts (History): Sem/Yr: 03, 04 August 11, 2026 MA (Guidance And Counselling): Sem/Yr: 02 August 11, 2026 MBA 5- Year Integrated: Sem/Yr: 05, 06 August 11, 2026 Master Of Science Mathematics (Hons) 5-Year Semester Sem/Yr: 08 August 11, 2026 Master Of Science (Mathematics) Sem/Yr: 03, 04 August 10, 2026 PhD Course Work Sem/Yr: 01 August 10, 2026 Master Of Arts (English Hons 5-Year) Semester Sem/Yr: 02 (Reappear Only) August 10, 2026

Details Mentioned on MDU Marksheet 2026 Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has released the MDU Result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The marksheet PDF will contain the following details: Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU): Highlights Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), formerly Rohtak University, is situated in Rohtak, Haryana, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1976 by Act No. 25 of 1975 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly as Rohtak University. The university was renamed in 1977 after the Indian social reformer Dayananda Saraswati. The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of engineering and technology etc.