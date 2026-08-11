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MDU Result 2026 OUT at mdu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 16:55 IST

Maharshi Dayanand University Result OUT: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) declared the semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website, mdu.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Maharshi Dayanand University result.

Maharshi Dayanand University Result
Maharshi Dayanand University Result

Key Points

  • Maharshi Dayanand University released results for various UG/PG courses on August 11, 2026.
  • Results for some courses, including MSc Math & PhD, were also released on August 10, 2026.
  • Students can check and download results at mdu.ac.in using their registration number.

mdu.ac.in Result OUT: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has recently released the MDU results on August 11, 2026, for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses like LLB, BBA LLB, MBA, MA Psychology, MA Political Science, MA History, MBA, MSc Mathematics (Hons), MA English (Hons 5-Year) and other exams.
Maharshi Dayanand University result 2026 has been released online on the official website- mdu.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their MDU results using the direct link provided below. To download the MDU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.

MDU Results 2026

As per the latest update, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Maharshi Dayanand University results 2026 on the official website, mdu.ac.in. 

Maharshi Dayanand University result 2026 

Result Link here

How to Check Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2026.

Candidates can check their various semester Maharshi Dayanand University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the MDU result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - mdu.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Check your course in the given list.

Step 4: Enter the registration number, roll number and click on the ‘Proceed Now’ button

Step 5: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Download MDU Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the MDU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Maharshi Dayanand University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Links
LLB (Hons) 3 Year Sem/Yr: 02, 04, 05 August 11, 2026  
BBA LLB (Hons) 5 Year Course Sem/Yr: 02, 04, 06, 08, 09 August 11, 2026  
MBA (Executive) Evening: Sem/Yr: 04 August 11, 2026  
MBA For Working Professional: Sem/Yr: 02, 04 August 11, 2026  
MBA Business Psychology: Sem/Yr: 02, 04 August 11, 2026  
MBA (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science): Sem/Yr: 02 August 11, 2026  
MBA : Sem/Yr: 02, 03, 04 August 11, 2026  
Master Of Arts (Psychology): Sem/Yr: 03 August 11, 2026  
Master Of Arts (Political Science): Sem/Yr: 02 August 11, 2026  
Master Of Arts (History): Sem/Yr: 03, 04 August 11, 2026  
MA (Guidance And Counselling): Sem/Yr: 02 August 11, 2026  
MBA 5- Year Integrated: Sem/Yr: 05, 06 August 11, 2026  
Master Of Science Mathematics (Hons) 5-Year Semester Sem/Yr: 08 August 11, 2026  
Master Of Science (Mathematics) Sem/Yr: 03, 04 August 10, 2026  
PhD Course Work Sem/Yr: 01 August 10, 2026  
Master Of Arts (English Hons 5-Year) Semester Sem/Yr: 02 (Reappear Only) August 10, 2026  

Details Mentioned on MDU Marksheet 2026

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has released the MDU Result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The marksheet PDF will contain the following details:

  • Student Name

  • Roll Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject Code

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU): Highlights

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), formerly Rohtak University, is situated in Rohtak, Haryana, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1976 by Act No. 25 of 1975 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly as Rohtak University. The university was renamed in 1977 after the Indian social reformer Dayananda Saraswati.

The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programs in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of engineering and technology etc.

Maharshi Dayanand University: Highlights

University Name

Maharshi Dayanand University

Established

1976

Location

Rohtak, Haryana

MDU Result 2025 Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Around 260 Institutions/Colleges of General Education, Engineering, Technology, Computer Sciences and Management Sciences located in 7 districts of the State are affiliated to this University.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 16:55 IST

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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the Rohtak University Result 2026?
    +
    The Rohtak University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Rohtak University result.
  • How can I check the MDU Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their MDU results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The MDU results will be available online in scorecard format.
  • When will the Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Maharshi Dayanand University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the MDU result.

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