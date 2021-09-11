MHC Result 2021 for Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker Out @mhc.tn.gov.in, Check Your Madras High Court Marks Here

MHC Result 2021 for Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker has been released on mhc.tn.gov.in. Check Direct Download Link Here.

MHC Answer Key 2021: Madras High Court (MHC) has released marks of the candidates secured in written exam conducted for the post of Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker etc. on mhc.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download Madras High Court Result from the official website or through MHC Result Link given below. The candidates are required to provide their Roll Number and Date of Birth, in order to check download MHC Office Assistant Result and Other.

Those candidates who are qualified in the written exam will be called for Practical Test.

The recruitment is being done for Copyist Attender/ Office Assistant/ Gardener/ Watchman/ Night watchman/ Night watchman cum Masalchi/ Watchman cum Masalchi/ Sweeper/ Waterman & Waterwoman/ Masalchi/ Masalchi cum Watchman / Sweeper cum Cleaner /Office Assistant cum full time Watchman / Scavenger/Sanitary Worker Posts in various Districts of Judicial Department in the state of Tamil Nadu

MHC OA Exam was held on 31 July 2021 (Saturday) while MHC Sanitary Worker Exam was conducted 01 August 2021 (Sunday) at Villupuram and Chennai Districts on hcmadras.tn.nic.in.

How to Download MHC Answer Key 2021 ?



Go to official website of MHC - hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Click on the link provided for checking the marks

A new page will be opened where you have to enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Check Madras High Court Office Assistant Marks and Madras High Court Sanitary Worker Marks