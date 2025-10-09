MIDC Result 2025 Released at midcindia.org for Various Posts, Check Direct Link Here

MIDC Result 2025 : Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) has released the results for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Area Manager,Accounts Officer, Stenographer and others posts. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the result pdf through the official website - midcindia.org. The result is available in pdf format for different posts. Candidates can also download MIDC Result through the prescribed link:

MIDC Admit Card Download Link

MIDC result can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

MIDC Result 2025 Result Link

How to Download MIDC Admit Card 2025 ?