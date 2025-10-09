RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MIDC Result 2025 Released at midcindia.org for Various Posts, Check Direct Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 9, 2025, 15:25 IST

MIDC Result 2025 has been released by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Area Manager,Accounts Officer, Stenographer and others posts. Candidates can also download MIDC Result and Other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

MIDC Result 2025 : Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai (MIDC) has released the results for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Area Manager,Accounts Officer, Stenographer and others posts. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the result pdf through the  official website  - midcindia.org. The result is available in pdf format for different posts. Candidates can also download MIDC Result through the prescribed link:

MIDC Admit Card Download Link

MIDC result can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

MIDC Result 2025 

Result Link 

How to Download MIDC Admit Card 2025 ?

  1. Go to official website - https://midcrecruitment2019.cbtexam.in/Home/ListofExam.aspx
  2. Click on म.औ.वि.म सरळसेवा भरती - 2023 - गुणवत्ता यादी link on the home page
  3. Click on the posts wise result pdf displaying
  4. Click on the appropriate post and print MIDC Result PDF
  5. Download the same and keep for future reference. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News