MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 54 Operative Trainee & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

MIDHANI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released job notification for 54 Junior Operative Trainee and Senior Operative Trainee posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 1, 2023.
Under the selection process, candidates will be shortlisted based on the initial screening of applications and then will be called for a written test. All those candidates qualified / shortlisted in the written test will be called for Skill/ Trade Test (wherever applicable). You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection process, age limit, application method and other updates here.
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is November 1, 2023.
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) – Fitter: 13 Post
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) – Welder: 02 Post
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) – Electrician: 06 Post
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) – Metallurgy: 20 Post
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) – Mechanical: 10 Post
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) -Electrical: 03 Post
Educational Qualification For MIDHANI 2023
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) – Fitter: Candidates should have SSC+ITI (Fitter) + NAC.
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) – Welder: Candidates should have SSC+ITI (Welder) + NAC
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) – Electrician: Candidates should have SSC+ITI (Electrician) + NAC
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) – Metallurgy: Candidates should have Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) – Mechanical: Candidates should have Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) -Electrical: Candidates should have Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Upper age limit for UR
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) -30
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)-35
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Scale of Pay (Rs.) (IDA Pattern) For MIDHANI Jobs 2023:
- Junior Operative Trainee (JOT) -20,000/-
- Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)-21,900/-
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website-www.midhani-india.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link MIDHANI Operative Trainee recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidates are required to possess a valid e-mail ID and contact mobile phone number, which is to be entered in the application so that intimation regarding selection process can be sent.
- Step 4: Make a payment of Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) towards application fee
through an online payment link.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.