Ministry of Earth Sciences Recruitment 2022 For Project Scientist & Others: Salary Rs.78000, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has invited online application for the 160+ Project Scientist posts on its official website. Check IMD recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022: India Meteorological Department (IMD) under Ministry of Earth Sciences has invited applications for recruitment of 160+ posts including Project Scientist I, Project Scientist II, Project Scientist III,Research Associate,JRF/SRF and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Ministry of Earth Sciences Recruitment 2022 on or before 09 October 2022.

Candidates applying for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022 should note that the prescribed essential qualifications are minimum requirements and the mere possession of the same does not entitle candidates to be called for interview.

Candidates should note that if the numbers of applications, received in response to advertisement are large, it will not be convenient or possible to call all candidates for interview. Hence, India Meteorological Department (IMD) may restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview before Selection Board to the reasonable limit through screening process.



Notification Details India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No. 01/2022-IMD

Important Dates India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 October 2022

Vacancy Details India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022:

Project Scientist III(Weather & Climate Services)-01

Project Scientist II(Weather & Climate Services)-06

Project Scientist I(Weather & Climate Services)-10

Project Scientist III (Weather & Climate Services)-03

Project Scientist II(Weather & Climate Services)-05

Project Scientist II (Weather & Climate Services)-02

Project Scientist III(Weather & Climate Services)-08

Project Scientist II (Upgradation of Forecast System)-02

Project Scientist II(Upgradation of Forecast System)-01

Project Scientist I(Upgradation of Forecast System)-02

Project Scientist I(Upgradation of Forecast System)-01

Project Scientist III (Atmospheric Observations Network)-01

Project Scientist III(Atmospheric Observations Network)-02

Project Scientist I (Atmospheric Observations Network) -03

Project Scientist I(Atmospheric Observations Network)-02

Project Scientist I (Atmospheric Observations Network)-02

Project Scientist I (Atmospheric Observations Network)-01

Project Scientist I(Atmospheric Observations Network)-02

Project Scientist-II(Monsoon Mission III)-02

Project Scientist-I(Monsoon Mission III)-03

Research Associate/(Weather & Climate Services)-22

Research Associate/(Weather & Climate Services)-08

Research Associate/(Atmospheric Observations Network)-02

Research Associate/(Atmospheric Observations Network)-02

JRF/SRF(Weather & Climate Services)-20

JRF/SRF(Weather & Climate Services)-08

JRF/SRF(Weather & Climate Services)-10

JRF/SRF(Upgradation of Forecast System)-08

JRF/SRF(Upgradation of Forecast System)-10

JRF/SRF(Atmospheric Observations Network)

-03

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observation-04

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observations Network)-01

JRF/SRF (Atmospheric Observations Network)-04

Eligibility Criteria India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Project Scientist III(Weather & Climate Services)-M.Sc. in Agricultural Meteorology/ Agricultural Physics with at least 60% marks from a recognized

university or

B. Tech. / B.E. Degree in above mentioned subjects with at least 60% marks from a recognized university/ Institute.

Project Scientist II(Weather & Climate Services)-M.Sc. Degree in Agricultural Meteorology/ Agricultural Physics b/ Remote sensing and GIS or equivalent / Computer Science from a recognized university with at least 60% marks from a recognized university or

B. Tech. / B.E. Degree in above mentioned subjects with at least 60% marks from a recognized university/ Institute.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Emoluments For India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022:

Project Scientist III(Weather & Climate Services)-Rs.78000/- Plus HRA, Increment of 5% for every 2 Years of experience subject to performance review

Project Scientist II(Weather & Climate Services)-Rs.67000/- Plus HRA, Increment of 5% for every 2 Years of experience subject to performance review.

Project Scientist I(Weather & Climate Services)-Rs.56000/- Plus HRA, Increment of 5% for every 2 Years of experience subject to performance review

Project Scientist III (Weather & Climate Services)-Rs.78000/- Plus HRA, Increment of 5% for every 2 Years of experience subject to performance review

Check the notification link for details of the Emoluments for the posts.



How to Apply India Meteorological Department (IMD) Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online as per the Performa given in the notification and should be submitted up to 09 October 2022. Copies of certificates (self-attested) in support of educational qualification (10th Class Onward), date of birth and experience should be uploaded with the application. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.