MMRC Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For Manager And Others at mmrcl.com, Check Application Process

MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has published notification for various Manager and others vacancies in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these positions including General Manager (Accounts),Dy. General Manager (Signal & Telecom), Dy. General Manager (Material Management), Asst. General Manager,Dy. Town Planner,Dy. Engineer (PST) and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 18 January 2023.
Notification Details MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job :
Recruitment Advertisement 2022 – 02
Important Date MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Closing Date for Submission of Application:18 January 2023
Vacancy Details MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
General Manager (Accounts)-01
Dy. General Manager (Signal &Telecom)-01
Dy. General Manager (Material Management)-01
Asst. General Manager -01
Asst. General Manager (TP)-03
Dy. Town Planner-02
Dy. Engineer (PST)-02
Dy. Engineer (Signal & Telecom)-01
Dy. Engineer (E&M)-02
Assistant Manager (Material Management)-01
Jr. Engineer- II (Depot, M&P)-01
Jr. Engineer- II (Rolling Stock)-02
Eligibility Criteria MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
General Manager (Accounts): Candidates should have a regular full-time Graduate from a recognized university and Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant or MBA (Full Time) with specialization in Finance from a reputed University/ Institute.
Candidates willing to apply for MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Grade/ Pay
scale/Age Mandatory Experience/Desirable and others for the posts.
How To Download: MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Visit the official website of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro)-mmrcl.com
Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
Click on the link - ‘ MMRCL Recruitment Advt. 2022- 02' available on the home page.
Now you will get the PDF of the MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
Download MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through MMRCL official website www.mmrcl.com --->Careers --> MMRCL Recruitment Advertisement 2022-02 on or before 18 January 2023.