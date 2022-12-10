MMRC Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For Manager And Others at mmrcl.com, Check Application Process

Maha Metro has invited online application for the Manager And Others on its official website. Check Maha Metro Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has published notification for various Manager and others vacancies in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for these positions including General Manager (Accounts),Dy. General Manager (Signal & Telecom), Dy. General Manager (Material Management), Asst. General Manager,Dy. Town Planner,Dy. Engineer (PST) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 18 January 2023.

Notification Details MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Recruitment Advertisement 2022 – 02

Important Date MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:18 January 2023

Vacancy Details MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

General Manager (Accounts)-01

Dy. General Manager (Signal &Telecom)-01

Dy. General Manager (Material Management)-01

Asst. General Manager -01

Asst. General Manager (TP)-03

Dy. Town Planner-02

Dy. Engineer (PST)-02

Dy. Engineer (Signal & Telecom)-01

Dy. Engineer (E&M)-02

Assistant Manager (Material Management)-01

Jr. Engineer- II (Depot, M&P)-01

Jr. Engineer- II (Rolling Stock)-02



Eligibility Criteria MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Manager (Accounts): Candidates should have a regular full-time Graduate from a recognized university and Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant or MBA (Full Time) with specialization in Finance from a reputed University/ Institute.

Candidates willing to apply for MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Grade/ Pay

scale/Age Mandatory Experience/Desirable and others for the posts.

How To Download: MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro)-mmrcl.com

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ MMRCL Recruitment Advt. 2022- 02' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.

How To Apply MMRC (Maha Metro) Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through MMRCL official website www.mmrcl.com --->Careers --> MMRCL Recruitment Advertisement 2022-02 on or before 18 January 2023.