MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 OUT: Check District-wise Merit List PDF Here

MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026: The Directorate of Women & Child Development (WCD), Madhya Pradesh has released the MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 for Phase-1 Recruitment. This merit list for the posts of Anganwadi Worker (Karyakarta) and Anganwadi Helper (Sahayika), for a total of 2,548 vacancies across the state. The provisional merit list was released on 22 July 2026 and candidates can now check it from the official website of MP Online recruitment portal, chayan.mponline.gov.in. Separate Merit lists have been issued for the General Category and the Special Category.

MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Download Link

Candidates who have applied for the MP Anganwadi Worker and Helper posts can now check the provisional merit list from the official website of the MP Online Recruitment Portal. Candidates can check their post-wise merit list PDF from the direct link given below: