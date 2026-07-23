MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 OUT: Check District-wise Merit List PDF Here
The WCD Madhya Pradesh has officially released the provisional MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 for Phase-1 recruitment, for 2,548 Worker and Helper posts on July 22, 2026. Candidates who have applied for this post can now check their district-wise merit list from the official website of chayan.mponline.gov.in.
Key Points
- MP Anganwadi Provisional Merit List 2026 released on 22 July 2026.
- The list covers 2,548 Anganwadi Worker & Helper vacancies (Phase-1).
- Candidates can raise objections within 7 days of the merit list release.
MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026: The Directorate of Women & Child Development (WCD), Madhya Pradesh has released the MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 for Phase-1 Recruitment. This merit list for the posts of Anganwadi Worker (Karyakarta) and Anganwadi Helper (Sahayika), for a total of 2,548 vacancies across the state. The provisional merit list was released on 22 July 2026 and candidates can now check it from the official website of MP Online recruitment portal, chayan.mponline.gov.in. Separate Merit lists have been issued for the General Category and the Special Category.
MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Download Link
Candidates who have applied for the MP Anganwadi Worker and Helper posts can now check the provisional merit list from the official website of the MP Online Recruitment Portal. Candidates can check their post-wise merit list PDF from the direct link given below:
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MP Anganwadi Worker Merit List 2026
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MP Anganwadi Helper Merit List 2026
MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information of MP Anganwadi Merit list 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Directorate of Women & Child Development (WCD), Madhya Pradesh
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Post Names
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Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper
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Recruitment Phase
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Phase 1
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Total Vacancies
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2,548
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Merit List Release Date
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22 July 2026
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Merit List Type
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Provisional
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Official website
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chayan.mponline.gov.in
How to Download MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their merit list through the official website of the MP Online recruitment portal
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Visit the official MP Online Chayan portal, chayan.mponline.gov.in
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Go to the "Important Links" section on the homepage
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Click on the link for "Anganwadi Karyakarta/Sahayika Merit List 2026"
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Select your Sambhag (Division)
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Select your District
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Select your Vikaskhand/Project (Block/Project)
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Select the Anganwadi Centre for which you applied
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Enter the captcha code and click on "View Merit List"
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The merit list will appear on the screen; check your name, roll number, and marks
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Download and save the list for future reference
What After the MP Anganwadi Merit List 2026?
Candidates whose names appear in the provisional merit list can raise objections within 7 days (if any). Once the objection window will close, WCD will review all the objections and release the final merit list. Selected candidates will be called for document verification. Candidates must carry original documents (educational certificates, caste certificate, residence proof, etc.) at the time of verification. After verification, the final selection/appointment order will be issued. Selected candidates will be appointed as Anganwadi Worker or Helper at their respective centres
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com