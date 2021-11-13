MP High Court Recruitment 2021 for 1255 Stenographer & Assistant Posts, Apply Online @ mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released on mphc.gov.in for 1255 Stenographer & Assistant vacancies. Check Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria and application process here.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh, High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer and Assistant Posts. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 30 December 2021. The online application was started from 30 November onwards.

A total of 1255 vacancies have been notified. The minimum qualification required for the above vacancies is Graduation. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying to the post. The candidates can also check this notification to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 December 2021

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade 2 - 108 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 - 205 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 (Court Manager Staff) - 11 Posts

Assistant Grade 3 - 910 Posts

Assistant Grade 3 (English) - 21 Posts

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University; C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims and mains exams.

MP High Court Prelims Exam Scheme

The exam will be conducted online. The total marks of the exam would be 100. The marks obtained in the prelims exam will not be evaluated in the final result. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the further recruitment process.

Download MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 30 Nov

Official Website

How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 December 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application.