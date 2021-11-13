MP High Court Recruitment 2021 for 1255 Stenographer & Assistant Posts, Apply Online @ mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh, High Court has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer and Assistant Posts. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 30 December 2021. The online application was started from 30 November onwards.
A total of 1255 vacancies have been notified. The minimum qualification required for the above vacancies is Graduation. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying to the post. The candidates can also check this notification to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 30 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 December 2021
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Stenographer Grade 2 - 108 Posts
- Stenographer Grade 3 - 205 Posts
- Stenographer Grade 3 (Court Manager Staff) - 11 Posts
- Assistant Grade 3 - 910 Posts
- Assistant Grade 3 (English) - 21 Posts
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University; C.P.C.T. Scorecard exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government.
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims and mains exams.
MP High Court Prelims Exam Scheme
The exam will be conducted online. The total marks of the exam would be 100. The marks obtained in the prelims exam will not be evaluated in the final result. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the further recruitment process.
Download MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - to active on 30 Nov
How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 December 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application.