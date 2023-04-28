MP Patwari Answer Key 2023 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in: Download From Here

MP Patwari Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Examination Board (MPPEB), on April 28, 2023 has published answer keys of the exam held, for Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and Other Posts. MPPEB Patwari Answer Key from the website of MPPEB i.e. esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link to download MPPEB Patwari Answer Key is also provided in this article.
MP Patwari Answer Key Download Link
The board has conducted the exam for Patwari and Sahayak Samparikshak posts on March 15, 2023 in the state. Those who appeared in the exam can check the answer to the questions asked in the exam.
|MP Patwari Answer Key
|Download Here
MP Patwari Answer Key Overview 2023
The crucial details related to the exam can be checked through the table given below:
|Name of the Exam Authority
|Madhya Pradesh Employee Examination Board (MPPEB)
|Name of the Exam
|Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 ‘
|Vacancies
|3225
|Type
|Answer Key
|MP Patwari Exam Date
|March 15, 2023
|MP Patwari Answer Key Date
|April 28, 2023
|MP Patwari Result Date
|to be announced
|Official Website
|esb.mp.gov.in
How to Download MP Patwari Answer Key 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download MPPEB Patwari Answer Key from the official website of the board below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB (esb.mp.gov.in)
Step 2: Select the choice of your language
Step 3: On the homepage, you will see the answer key link named as ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 ‘
Step 4: Login into your account
Step 5: Download MPPEB Answer Key 2023
MP Patwari Result Date 2023
The board will also publish the result of the exam in due course of time. The candidates can download MPPEB Patwari result using their registration details.
MPPEB published the notification for the recruitment of Patwari, Translator, Assistant Headmaster, Library Assistant, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Marketing Assistant, Junior Assistant cum DEO, Steno Typist, Probation Officer, Coach, Director etc. under Group-2 (Sub Group -4) from January 5 to 19 2023.