MP Patwari Answer Key 2023 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in: Download From Here

MP Patwari Answer Key 2023 is available on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employee Examination Board. Candidates can check the direct link to download MPPEB Patwari Answer Key Here.

MP Patwari Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Examination Board (MPPEB), on April 28, 2023 has published answer keys of the exam held, for Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and Other Posts. MPPEB Patwari Answer Key from the website of MPPEB i.e. esb.mp.gov.in. The direct link to download MPPEB Patwari Answer Key is also provided in this article.

MP Patwari Answer Key Download Link

The board has conducted the exam for Patwari and Sahayak Samparikshak posts on March 15, 2023 in the state. Those who appeared in the exam can check the answer to the questions asked in the exam.

MP Patwari Answer Key Download Here

MP Patwari Answer Key Overview 2023

The crucial details related to the exam can be checked through the table given below:

Name of the Exam Authority Madhya Pradesh Employee Examination Board (MPPEB) Name of the Exam Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 ‘ Vacancies 3225 Type Answer Key MP Patwari Exam Date March 15, 2023 MP Patwari Answer Key Date April 28, 2023 MP Patwari Result Date to be announced Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

How to Download MP Patwari Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download MPPEB Patwari Answer Key from the official website of the board below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB (esb.mp.gov.in)

Step 2: Select the choice of your language

Step 3: On the homepage, you will see the answer key link named as ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 ‘

Step 4: Login into your account

Step 5: Download MPPEB Answer Key 2023

MP Patwari Result Date 2023

The board will also publish the result of the exam in due course of time. The candidates can download MPPEB Patwari result using their registration details.

MPPEB published the notification for the recruitment of Patwari, Translator, Assistant Headmaster, Library Assistant, Assistant Auditor, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Marketing Assistant, Junior Assistant cum DEO, Steno Typist, Probation Officer, Coach, Director etc. under Group-2 (Sub Group -4) from January 5 to 19 2023.