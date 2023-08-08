MP Police Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Vyapam MP Constable Hall Ticket at esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Admit Card 2023 Released on esp.mp.gov.in: MP Vyapam has uploaded the admit card download link for the post of constable on its official website-esb.mp.gov.in. Check direct

Get the direct Link to download MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 here.
MP Police Admit Card 2023 Out: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the admit card download link for the post of Constable on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the written exam for the Constable post scheduled on August 12, 2023 can download the hall ticket from the official website -esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Police Constable Exam 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: MP Police Constable Exam 2023

 

How to Download MP Police Admit Card 2023 ?

You can download MP Police Constable Admit Card from the official website using the steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.
  • Select the language
  • Click on the "Latest Updates" tab.
  • Look for the "MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023" link.
  • Provide your login credentials including application number and date of birth in the fields.
    Click on the "Submit" button.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download your admit card and take a printout for further use.

 

MP Police Constable 2023: Overview

Name of the Exam Body The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board 
Post Name Constable
Exam Name MP Police Constable Exam 2023
Exam Date 12 August 2023
Exam Mode Offline
Admit Card Status Out
MP Police Admit Card Click Here

MP Police Constable Exam 2023: Pattern 

It is noted that the MP Police Constable Exam 2023  will be held on August 12, 2023 across the state. Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should go through the details of the exam schedule and others given on the admit card. 

Document to Carry With MP Police Constable Exam 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Constable posts  should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

 

 

FAQ

When the written exam for Constable post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Constable is scheduled on August 12, 2023.

How one can download the MP Police Admit Card 2023?

You can download the MP Police Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

