MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: 7000+ Vacancies

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification OUT: 7000+ Vacancies, Check Recruitment Eligibility, Salary

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023:  MP police is recruiting candidates for 7090 GD Constable Posts. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Eligibility, Salary, Vacancy, Application Fee, Step to Apply Online and Other Details.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Good News for government job aspirants. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) released a notice for the recruitment of GD Constable in MP Police on esb.mp.gov.in. 10th or 12th passed candidates who possess the required qualifications can apply online from June 26, 2023 at esb.mponline.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is July 10, 2023. 

Those who submit their application through online mode will be called to appear for a written examination that assesses their knowledge of subjects such as General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Afterwards, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted. Those who pass the physical efficiency test are required to undergo a medical examination and lastly, the shortlisted candidates are called for document verification.

Career Counseling

The selected candidates will be paid Rs.19500-62000/-

The candidates can read details on MP Police Constable Jobs by clicking on the MP Police Notification PDF Link given in the table below:

MP Police Constable Notification Download Here

How to apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website of MP Police on or before the last date. The candidates can check category-wise vacancy details below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) which is www.peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on “MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Apply Online”.

Step 3: Register yourself using your details

Step 4: Now, login using your registration dates

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully.

Step 6: Upload the documents 

Step 7: Click on the “Preview” tab to cross-verify all the information provided by the candidate.

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the MP Police Constable Application Form 

Category

Application Fee

General

Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ OBC/PwD

Rs. 250/-

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification  Important Dates

    • Starting Date of MP Constable Application Form - 26 July 2023
    • Last Date of MP Constable Application Form - July 10, 2023
    • Last Date of Editing MP Constable Application Form - July 15, 2023
    • MP Police Constable Exam Date - August 12, 2023

MP Police Constable 2023 Vacancy Details

There are a total of 7090 vacancies notified by the MPPEB. The candidates can check the vacant break-up in the table below:

Constable (GD)

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

1040

384

1040

616

771

3851

EX- Service (10%)

192

71

191

113

142

709

HG (15%)

287

107

287

170

212

1063

Female (33%)

396

147

396

235

293

1467

Total

1915

709

1914

1134

1418

7090

MP Police Constable Vacancy for Special Force (वशेष सश बल)

Constable (GD)

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

536

198

536

317

397

1984

EX- Service (10%)

71

27

72

42

53

265

HG (15%)

107

40

107

64

79

397

Female (33%)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

714

265

715

423

529

2646

MP Police Constable Vacancy for Reserve General Duty (Except Special Armed Force)

Constable ((वशेष सश बल को छोड़कर )

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Open

504

186

504

298

374

1866

EX- Service (10%)

120

44

120

71

89

444

HG (15%)

180

67

180

107

133

667

Female (33%)

396

147

396

235

293

1467

Total

1200

444

1200

711

889

4444

MP Police Constable Educational Qualification 2023

 12th / 10th passed

MP Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

MP Police Constable Salary 2023

Constable: Rs. 19500-62000/-

Selection Process for MP Police Constable 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

    1. Written Exam
    2. PET
    3. Medical
    4. DV

MP Police Constable Physical Standards 2023

Category

Height

Chest

Male of General, OBC, SC categoris

168 cm

Relaxed- 81 cm 

Expanded-86cm 

Male of ST Categiory

160 cm

Relaxed- 76cm

Expand-81 cm

Female (All Category)

158 cm

-

FAQ

What is the height limit for MP police?

The required height for men for the MP Police Constable Exam is 158 cm for the General category.

Who can apply for MP Police Constable Posts ?

10th Passed or 12th Passed candidate are eligible to apply for MP Police Constable Vacancy ?

What is MP Police Constable Exam Date ?

12 August 2023

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next