MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification OUT: 7000+ Vacancies, Check Recruitment Eligibility, Salary

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: MP police is recruiting candidates for 7090 GD Constable Posts. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Eligibility, Salary, Vacancy, Application Fee, Step to Apply Online and Other Details.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Good News for government job aspirants. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) released a notice for the recruitment of GD Constable in MP Police on esb.mp.gov.in. 10th or 12th passed candidates who possess the required qualifications can apply online from June 26, 2023 at esb.mponline.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is July 10, 2023.

Those who submit their application through online mode will be called to appear for a written examination that assesses their knowledge of subjects such as General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Afterwards, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted. Those who pass the physical efficiency test are required to undergo a medical examination and lastly, the shortlisted candidates are called for document verification.

The selected candidates will be paid Rs.19500-62000/-

The candidates can read details on MP Police Constable Jobs by clicking on the MP Police Notification PDF Link given in the table below:

MP Police Constable Notification Download Here

How to apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the official website of MP Police on or before the last date. The candidates can check category-wise vacancy details below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) which is www.peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on “MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Apply Online”.

Step 3: Register yourself using your details

Step 4: Now, login using your registration dates

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully.

Step 6: Upload the documents

Step 7: Click on the “Preview” tab to cross-verify all the information provided by the candidate.

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the MP Police Constable Application Form

Category Application Fee General Rs. 500/- SC/ ST/ OBC/PwD Rs. 250/-

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification Important Dates

Starting Date of MP Constable Application Form - 26 July 2023 Last Date of MP Constable Application Form - July 10, 2023 Last Date of Editing MP Constable Application Form - July 15, 2023 MP Police Constable Exam Date - August 12, 2023



MP Police Constable 2023 Vacancy Details

There are a total of 7090 vacancies notified by the MPPEB. The candidates can check the vacant break-up in the table below:

Constable (GD) General EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 1040 384 1040 616 771 3851 EX- Service (10%) 192 71 191 113 142 709 HG (15%) 287 107 287 170 212 1063 Female (33%) 396 147 396 235 293 1467 Total 1915 709 1914 1134 1418 7090

MP Police Constable Vacancy for Special Force (वशेष सश बल)

Constable (GD) UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 536 198 536 317 397 1984 EX- Service (10%) 71 27 72 42 53 265 HG (15%) 107 40 107 64 79 397 Female (33%) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 714 265 715 423 529 2646

MP Police Constable Vacancy for Reserve General Duty (Except Special Armed Force)

Constable ((वशेष सश बल को छोड़कर ) UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Open 504 186 504 298 374 1866 EX- Service (10%) 120 44 120 71 89 444 HG (15%) 180 67 180 107 133 667 Female (33%) 396 147 396 235 293 1467 Total 1200 444 1200 711 889 4444

MP Police Constable Educational Qualification 2023

12th / 10th passed

MP Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

MP Police Constable Salary 2023

Constable: Rs. 19500-62000/-

Selection Process for MP Police Constable 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam PET Medical DV

MP Police Constable Physical Standards 2023