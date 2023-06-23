MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification OUT: 7000+ Vacancies, Check Recruitment Eligibility, Salary

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Good News for government job aspirants. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) released a notice for the recruitment of GD Constable in MP Police on esb.mp.gov.in. 10th or 12th passed candidates who possess the required qualifications can apply online from June 26, 2023 at esb.mponline.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is July 10, 2023.
Those who submit their application through online mode will be called to appear for a written examination that assesses their knowledge of subjects such as General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science. Afterwards, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted. Those who pass the physical efficiency test are required to undergo a medical examination and lastly, the shortlisted candidates are called for document verification.
The selected candidates will be paid Rs.19500-62000/-
The candidates can read details on MP Police Constable Jobs by clicking on the MP Police Notification PDF Link given in the table below:
How to apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 ?
The candidates can apply online on the official website of MP Police on or before the last date. The candidates can check category-wise vacancy details below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) which is www.peb.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: Now, click on “MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Apply Online”.
Step 3: Register yourself using your details
Step 4: Now, login using your registration dates
Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully.
Step 6: Upload the documents
Step 7: Click on the “Preview” tab to cross-verify all the information provided by the candidate.
Step 8: Pay the application fee
Step 9: Download and take a printout of the MP Police Constable Application Form
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General
|
Rs. 500/-
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/PwD
|
Rs. 250/-
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification Important Dates
-
- Starting Date of MP Constable Application Form - 26 July 2023
- Last Date of MP Constable Application Form - July 10, 2023
- Last Date of Editing MP Constable Application Form - July 15, 2023
- MP Police Constable Exam Date - August 12, 2023
MP Police Constable 2023 Vacancy Details
There are a total of 7090 vacancies notified by the MPPEB. The candidates can check the vacant break-up in the table below:
|
Constable (GD)
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
1040
|
384
|
1040
|
616
|
771
|
3851
|
EX- Service (10%)
|
192
|
71
|
191
|
113
|
142
|
709
|
HG (15%)
|
287
|
107
|
287
|
170
|
212
|
1063
|
Female (33%)
|
396
|
147
|
396
|
235
|
293
|
1467
|
Total
|
1915
|
709
|
1914
|
1134
|
1418
|
7090
MP Police Constable Vacancy for Special Force (वशेष सश बल)
|
Constable (GD)
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
536
|
198
|
536
|
317
|
397
|
1984
|
EX- Service (10%)
|
71
|
27
|
72
|
42
|
53
|
265
|
HG (15%)
|
107
|
40
|
107
|
64
|
79
|
397
|
Female (33%)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
714
|
265
|
715
|
423
|
529
|
2646
MP Police Constable Vacancy for Reserve General Duty (Except Special Armed Force)
|
Constable ((वशेष सश बल को छोड़कर )
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Open
|
504
|
186
|
504
|
298
|
374
|
1866
|
EX- Service (10%)
|
120
|
44
|
120
|
71
|
89
|
444
|
HG (15%)
|
180
|
67
|
180
|
107
|
133
|
667
|
Female (33%)
|
396
|
147
|
396
|
235
|
293
|
1467
|
Total
|
1200
|
444
|
1200
|
711
|
889
|
4444
MP Police Constable Educational Qualification 2023
12th / 10th passed
MP Police Constable Age Limit:
18 to 25 Years
MP Police Constable Salary 2023
Constable: Rs. 19500-62000/-
Selection Process for MP Police Constable 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of:
-
- Written Exam
- PET
- Medical
- DV
MP Police Constable Physical Standards 2023
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest
|
Male of General, OBC, SC categoris
|
168 cm
|
Relaxed- 81 cm
Expanded-86cm
|
Male of ST Categiory
|
160 cm
|
Relaxed- 76cm
Expand-81 cm
|
Female (All Category)
|
158 cm
|
-