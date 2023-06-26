MP Police Constable Salary 2023: Check In hand salary, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board released MP Police Constable Salary 2023 through the official notification. The MP Police Constable in hand salary ranges between Rs 26,000-Rs 30,000 per month.

MP Police Constable Salary 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) conducts MP (Madhya Pradesh) Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest MP Police Constable salary 2023 before applying for the posts.

As per the official notification, the MP Police Constable Salary will be according to the 7th Pay Commission and the selected candidate will receive a salary between 19500 - 62000. Apart from the salary, they will also receive certain allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, medical allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared complete details of MP Police Constable Salary, including salary structure, pay scale, in-hand salary, career growth, and promotion.

MP Police Constable Salary 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process.

Check MP Police Constable Notification

Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board Post Name Constable Type of Question MCQ MP Police Constable syllabus topics General Knowledge and Reasoning

Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability

Science and Simple Arithmetic Read MP Police Constable Syllabus Negative Marking No Selection Process Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test Exam Duration 2 hour Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100

MP Police Constable Salary Structure 2023

The MP Police Constable salary structure comprises various components like grade pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, etc. as per the 7th pay commission, and gross salary as prescribed below:

MP Police Constable Salary Structure 2023 Pay Scale 19500 - 65000 7th CPC Initial MP Constable Salary Basic Pay 19500 House Rent Allowance (HRA) Depends on the city you are posted Dearness Allowance (DA) 6630 or 34% of Basic Pay (for MP) Gross MP Police Constable monthly salary Rs 26000 to Rs 30000

What is MP Police Constable In Hand Salary?

All the qualified candidates will receive MP Police Constable in hand salary of Rs 24000 to Rs 27000 per month approximately after deduction of profession tax, GIS, NPS from gross pay salary. Along with the basic MP Police Constable salary, the selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as per 7th pay commission. The annual package of MP Police Constable will be around Rs. 3,50,000 to Rs. 4,00,000.

MP Police Constable Salary Perks & Allowances

The candidates selected for the MP Police Constable post will receive certain perks and allowances along with the basic pay as per the 7th pay commission. The list of MP Police constable allowances and benefits are as follows:

Dearness Allowances (DA)

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Leave Encashment Allowances

Detachment Allowances

City Compensatory Allowances

High Altitude Allowances, etc.

MP Police Constable Job Profile

The candidates selected for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable post will be entrusted with various roles and responsibilities after joining the post. The MP Police Constable job profile is as follows:

As constables, they are required to lodge FIR for all the reported cases and fill out the required details in FIR associated with the complaint.

Provide assistance to the senior police officers during the case investigation.

The MP Police Constable job profile also includes patrolling in the area assigned to them.

The responsibility of the MP police constable also includes maintaining records and paperwork and submitting all the reports to the higher officials.

MP Police Constable Probation Period

Aspirants who are appointed for MP Police Constable post will kept on probation period. During the probationary period, the higher officials will monitor the work performance and other factors of the candidates. Upon completing the probation period successfully, the candidates will be confirmed as permanent employees and will be eligible for promotion and other additional allowances.

MP Police Constable Career Growth

There is a huge scope for career growth and opportunities for the candidates selected for the MP Police Constable post. The candidates will be promoted to higher posts based on their job performance, seniority, experience, and eligibility for the respective post. The promotion hierarchy for the MP Police Constable post will be as follow;