MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, conducts the MP Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Download MP Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

MP Police Constable Syllabus
MP Police Constable Syllabus

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) conducts MP (Madhya Pradesh) Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest MP Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in MP Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the MP Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

Career Counseling

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process.

Check MP Police Constable Notification 

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Post Name

Constable

Type of Question

MCQ

MP Police Constable syllabus topics
  • General Knowledge and Reasoning
  • Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability
  • Science and Simple Arithmetic

Negative Marking

No

Selection Process

Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test

Exam Duration

2 hour

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the MP Police Constable 2023 exam can check the MP Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The MP Police Constable Syllabus is divided into various sections such as General knowledge, reasoning, general science, simple arithmetic maths etc. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023

General Knowledge and Reasoning

1. General Knowledge 

  • New inventions
  • Important Dates
  • Artists
  • Music & Literature
  • National Dance
  • Geography of India
  • Scientific observations
  • National News (current)
  • Famous Places
  • Sculptures
  • About India and its neighbouring countries
  • Famous Places in India
  • Tourism spots of Historical Importance
  • Countries and capitals
  • Economic issues in India
  • Books And Author
  • Science and innovations
  • World organizations
  • International issues
  • Political Science
  • Tribes
  • Handicrafts
  • Musical Instruments etc
  • Indian Culture

2. Reasoning 

  • Arithmetical Reasoning
  • Classification
  • Cubes and Dice
  • Blood Relations
  • Analogy
  • Distance and Direction
  • Series Completion
  • Venn Diagrams
  • Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle
  • Puzzle Test
  • Word Sequence
  • Missing Number and Alphabets
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Coding-Decoding

Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability
  • Series
  • Mirror Images
  • Analytical Reasoning
  • Spotting embedded figures
  • Figure Matrix
  • Dot Situation
  • Water Images
  • Construction of Squares and Triangles
  • Paper Cutting and Folding
  • Completion Incomplete Pattern
  • Forming figures and analysis
  • Identical figure groupings

General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths

1. Physics

  • Work, Energy, and Power
  • Force and Laws of Motions
  • Electromagnetic Waves 
  • Heat
  • Optics
  • Gravitation
  • Physical World & Measurement
  • Atoms & Nuclei
  • Currents
  • Heat & Thermodynamics
  • Electrostatics

2. Chemistry

  • Structure of Atom
  • Periodic Classification of Elements 
  • Acids, Bases and Salts 
  • Metal and Non-Metals
  • States of Matter

3. Biology

  • Plants 
  • Animals 
  • Skeleton System 
  • Nervous System
  • Digestive System 
  • Vitamins and Minerals

4. Simple Arithmetic

  • Problems on Numbers
  • Simplification and Approximation
  • Simple Equations
  • Quadratic Equations
  • LCM and HCF
  • Surds and Indices
  • Percentage
  • Speed Time and Distance
  • Time and Work
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Boats and Stream
  • Interest
  • Averages
  • Partnership
  • Mensuration
  • Problem on Ages

MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the MP Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.

MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

General Knowledge and Reasoning

40

40

Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability

30

30

General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths

30

30

Total

100

100

MP Police Constable Physical Endurance Test

All eligible aspirants must attempt the Physical Endurance Test to ace the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The MP Police Constable PET 2023 is divided into three activities.

  • Height
  • Chest Expansion (Only for Male candidates)
  • Eye Sight

MP Police Constable Height Measurement

Only For Special Armed Forces (as per Rules 21 & 22 of the Special Armed Forces Rules 1973)

 

S.No.

Category

Gender

Height

Chest Expansion

With Expansion

Without Expansion

1

UR/OBC

Male

168 cm

79 cm

84 cm

2

Gorkha/Garhwali/Kumaon

Male

157 cm

79 cm

84 cm

3

Maratha/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe

Male

165 cm

79 cm

84 cm

 

For the recruitment of candidates belonging to the category 'Except Special Armed Forces'

 

Category

Gender

Height

Chest Expansion (Only for Male Candidates

With Expansion

Without Expansion

All Except Special Armed Forces

UR/BC/SC

Male

168 cm

81 cm

86 cm

Female

155 cm

NA

NA

All Except Special Armed Forces

(ST)

Male

160 cm

76 cm

81 cm

Female

155 cm

NA

NA



How to Prepare for MP Police Constable Syllabus?

The MP Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest MP Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at MP Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

  • Go through the MP Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
  • Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
  • Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
  • Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for MP Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the MP Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the MP Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the MP Police Constable written exam are below:

Subject

Book Names

General Studies and Current Affairs​

Manorama Year Book by M. Mathew

Maths

Quantitative Aptitude by S. Chand Publications

History

Modern Indian History by Rajiv Ahir

Medieval India by Satish Chandra

Ancient History by R.S. Sharma

Geography

Comprehensive Geography by Kalyani Publications

Civics

Democratic Politics II by NCERT

Science

General Science (Latest Edition) by Lucent Publications

FAQ

How do I start my MP Police Constable Syllabus preparation?

To start the MP Police Constable syllabus preparation, candidates must analyse the MP Police Constable syllabus, create a study plan, use the best books to clear the concepts, and attempt unlimited mock tests for better preparation.

What is the MP Police Constable 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the MP Police Constable exam pattern, the written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Each question carries 1 mark, and no negative marking applies to incorrect answers.

Is there any negative marking in MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

No. There is no negative marking in MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023.

What is MP Police Constable Syllabus?

The MP Police Constable Syllabus is divided into various sections such as General knowledge, reasoning, general science, simple arithmetic maths etc.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next