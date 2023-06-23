MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy Here

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) conducts MP (Madhya Pradesh) Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest MP Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.
It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in MP Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.
In this article, we have shared the MP Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview
We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process.
Check MP Police Constable Notification
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Type of Question
|
MCQ
|
MP Police Constable syllabus topics
|
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hour
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise
Candidates preparing for the MP Police Constable 2023 exam can check the MP Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The MP Police Constable Syllabus is divided into various sections such as General knowledge, reasoning, general science, simple arithmetic maths etc. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:
|
Subject
|
MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023
|
General Knowledge and Reasoning
|
1. General Knowledge
2. Reasoning
|
Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability
|
|
General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths
|
1. Physics
2. Chemistry
3. Biology
4. Simple Arithmetic
MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must be familiar with the MP Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.
|
MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
General Knowledge and Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability
|
30
|
30
|
General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
MP Police Constable Physical Endurance Test
All eligible aspirants must attempt the Physical Endurance Test to ace the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The MP Police Constable PET 2023 is divided into three activities.
- Height
- Chest Expansion (Only for Male candidates)
- Eye Sight
MP Police Constable Height Measurement
Only For Special Armed Forces (as per Rules 21 & 22 of the Special Armed Forces Rules 1973)
|
S.No.
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Chest Expansion
|
With Expansion
|
Without Expansion
|
1
|
UR/OBC
|
Male
|
168 cm
|
79 cm
|
84 cm
|
2
|
Gorkha/Garhwali/Kumaon
|
Male
|
157 cm
|
79 cm
|
84 cm
|
3
|
Maratha/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe
|
Male
|
165 cm
|
79 cm
|
84 cm
For the recruitment of candidates belonging to the category 'Except Special Armed Forces'
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Chest Expansion (Only for Male Candidates
|
With Expansion
|
Without Expansion
|
All Except Special Armed Forces
UR/BC/SC
|
Male
|
168 cm
|
81 cm
|
86 cm
|
Female
|
155 cm
|
NA
|
NA
|
All Except Special Armed Forces
(ST)
|
Male
|
160 cm
|
76 cm
|
81 cm
|
Female
|
155 cm
|
NA
|
NA
How to Prepare for MP Police Constable Syllabus?
The MP Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest MP Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at MP Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:
- Go through the MP Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
- Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
- Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
- Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.
Best Books for MP Police Constable Syllabus
Candidates should refer to the latest version of the MP Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the MP Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the MP Police Constable written exam are below:
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
General Studies and Current Affairs
|
Manorama Year Book by M. Mathew
|
Maths
|
Quantitative Aptitude by S. Chand Publications
|
History
|
Modern Indian History by Rajiv Ahir
Medieval India by Satish Chandra
Ancient History by R.S. Sharma
|
Geography
|
Comprehensive Geography by Kalyani Publications
|
Civics
|
Democratic Politics II by NCERT
|
Science
|
General Science (Latest Edition) by Lucent Publications