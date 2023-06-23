MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, conducts the MP Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Download MP Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in MP Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the MP Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process.

Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Post Name Constable Type of Question MCQ MP Police Constable syllabus topics General Knowledge and Reasoning

Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability

Science and Simple Arithmetic Negative Marking No Selection Process Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test Exam Duration 2 hour Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100

MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the MP Police Constable 2023 exam can check the MP Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The MP Police Constable Syllabus is divided into various sections such as General knowledge, reasoning, general science, simple arithmetic maths etc. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject MP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 General Knowledge and Reasoning 1. General Knowledge New inventions

Important Dates

Artists

Music & Literature

National Dance

Geography of India

Scientific observations

National News (current)

Famous Places

Sculptures

About India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Places in India

Tourism spots of Historical Importance

Countries and capitals

Economic issues in India

Books And Author

Science and innovations

World organizations

International issues

Political Science

Tribes

Handicrafts

Musical Instruments etc

Indian Culture 2. Reasoning Arithmetical Reasoning

Classification

Cubes and Dice

Blood Relations

Analogy

Distance and Direction

Series Completion

Venn Diagrams

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Puzzle Test

Word Sequence

Missing Number and Alphabets

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability Series

Mirror Images

Analytical Reasoning

Spotting embedded figures

Figure Matrix

Dot Situation

Water Images

Construction of Squares and Triangles

Paper Cutting and Folding

Completion Incomplete Pattern

Forming figures and analysis

Identical figure groupings General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths 1. Physics Work, Energy, and Power

Force and Laws of Motions

Electromagnetic Waves

Heat

Optics

Gravitation

Physical World & Measurement

Atoms & Nuclei

Currents

Heat & Thermodynamics

Electrostatics 2. Chemistry Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements

Acids, Bases and Salts

Metal and Non-Metals

States of Matter 3. Biology Plants

Animals

Skeleton System

Nervous System

Digestive System

Vitamins and Minerals 4. Simple Arithmetic Problems on Numbers

Simplification and Approximation

Simple Equations

Quadratic Equations

LCM and HCF

Surds and Indices

Percentage

Speed Time and Distance

Time and Work

Ratio and Proportion

Boats and Stream

Interest

Averages

Partnership

Mensuration

Problem on Ages

MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the MP Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer.

MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023 Subjects Total Questions Total Marks General Knowledge and Reasoning 40 40 Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability 30 30 General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths 30 30 Total 100 100

MP Police Constable Physical Endurance Test

All eligible aspirants must attempt the Physical Endurance Test to ace the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The MP Police Constable PET 2023 is divided into three activities.

Height

Chest Expansion (Only for Male candidates)

Eye Sight

MP Police Constable Height Measurement

Only For Special Armed Forces (as per Rules 21 & 22 of the Special Armed Forces Rules 1973)

S.No. Category Gender Height Chest Expansion With Expansion Without Expansion 1 UR/OBC Male 168 cm 79 cm 84 cm 2 Gorkha/Garhwali/Kumaon Male 157 cm 79 cm 84 cm 3 Maratha/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Male 165 cm 79 cm 84 cm

For the recruitment of candidates belonging to the category 'Except Special Armed Forces'

Category Gender Height Chest Expansion (Only for Male Candidates With Expansion Without Expansion All Except Special Armed Forces UR/BC/SC Male 168 cm 81 cm 86 cm Female 155 cm NA NA All Except Special Armed Forces (ST) Male 160 cm 76 cm 81 cm Female 155 cm NA NA







How to Prepare for MP Police Constable Syllabus?

The MP Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest MP Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at MP Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

Go through the MP Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.

Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.

Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.

Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for MP Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the MP Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the MP Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the MP Police Constable written exam are below: