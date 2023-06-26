MP Police Constable Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

MP Police Constable Cut Off 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board will release the MP Police Constable cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to pass the written exam.

MP Police Constable Cutoff
MP Police Constable Cutoff

MP Police Constable Cut off 2023:The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) conducts MP (Madhya Pradesh) Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the previous year's cutoffs released by the recruitment body before applying for the posts.

As per the official notification, MPESB has released the MP Police Constable notification for 7090 posts. Those who apply online and are eligible will be called for a written test which includes general knowledge, reasoning, mathematics, and general science. Candidates can read here in detail MP Police Constable Syllabus.

MP Police Constable Cutoff 2023

Below we have tabulated the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process

Career Counseling

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board

Post Name

Constable

Type of Question

MCQ

Selection Process

Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test

Negative Marking

No

Exam Duration

2 hour

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

MP Police Constable cut off 2023 is not been declared by the recruitment authority. It will be declared once the results are out.

Factors Determining MP Police Constable Cutoff

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the MP Police Constable cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below: 

  • Number of vacancies available
  • The difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

MP Police Constable Previous Year Cutoff Marks

The candidates who are applying for the MP Police Constable 2023 must refer to the previous year cut off as released by the recruitment body to get a better idea.

Below we tabulated the cut off marks of MP Police Constable 2017

Category

Quota

Open

Female

UR

70.5

42.69

OBC

67.45

61.23

SC

56.89

48.63

ST

49.07

42.78

MP Police Constable 2023 Expected Cut off

Based on the previous year cut off and the difficulty level of the examination, we have tabulated the expected cut off marks for MP Police Constable 2023

Category

Male

Female

UR

74 - 79

40 - 45

OBC

70 75

62 - 67

SC

61 - 66

53 - 58

ST

54 - 59

48 - 63

How to Check MP Police Constable 2023 Cut off Marks?

The recruitment body of MP Police Constable i.e. MPESB will release the cut off marks once the exam is conducted successfully. Initially, the cut off marks for written examination will be released. Candidates can check the cut off from the official website. The steps to check the cut off marks from the official website. 

  1.  Applicants need to visit the official website of MPESB.
  2. On the Home Page, click on the result sections.
  3. Click on the MP Police Constable Cut off
  4. Download the provided PDF and save it for future reference.

FAQ

Is the cut-off in the MP Police Constable exam different for every category?

Yes, The MP Police Constable cut off varies as per the category. Candidates need to clear the cutoff marks as per their category to get shortlisted for further rounds.

What factors decide the MP Police Constable cutoff?

Various factors like the number of candidates, number of vacancies, difficulty level of the written exam, and performance of aspirants play a pivotal role in determining the cut-off marks for the MP Police Constable Exam.

How to check the MP Police Constable Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can check the UP Police Constable cut off marks on the official website of MPESB or click on the direct link shared in this article. The direct link to download the cut-off marks will be updated soon. Meanwhile, you can refer to the MP Police Constable expected cut off & previous year's cut-off shared above.

What is MP Police Constable Cut Off?

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board will release the MP Police Constable cut off marks for all the categories. MP Police Constable exam cut off are the minimum mark required to be declared qualified in the written exam.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next