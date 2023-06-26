MP Police Constable Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

MP Police Constable Cut off 2023:The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) conducts MP (Madhya Pradesh) Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the previous year's cutoffs released by the recruitment body before applying for the posts.
As per the official notification, MPESB has released the MP Police Constable notification for 7090 posts. Those who apply online and are eligible will be called for a written test which includes general knowledge, reasoning, mathematics, and general science. Candidates can read here in detail MP Police Constable Syllabus.
MP Police Constable Cutoff 2023
Below we have tabulated the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Type of Question
|
MCQ
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test
|
Negative Marking
|
No
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hour
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
MP Police Constable cut off 2023 is not been declared by the recruitment authority. It will be declared once the results are out.
Factors Determining MP Police Constable Cutoff
There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the MP Police Constable cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:
- Number of vacancies available
- The difficulty of the exam
- Number of Applicants
MP Police Constable Previous Year Cutoff Marks
The candidates who are applying for the MP Police Constable 2023 must refer to the previous year cut off as released by the recruitment body to get a better idea.
Below we tabulated the cut off marks of MP Police Constable 2017
|
Category
|
Quota
|
Open
|
Female
|
UR
|
70.5
|
42.69
|
OBC
|
67.45
|
61.23
|
SC
|
56.89
|
48.63
|
ST
|
49.07
|
42.78
MP Police Constable 2023 Expected Cut off
Based on the previous year cut off and the difficulty level of the examination, we have tabulated the expected cut off marks for MP Police Constable 2023
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
UR
|
74 - 79
|
40 - 45
|
OBC
|
70 75
|
62 - 67
|
SC
|
61 - 66
|
53 - 58
|
ST
|
54 - 59
|
48 - 63
How to Check MP Police Constable 2023 Cut off Marks?
The recruitment body of MP Police Constable i.e. MPESB will release the cut off marks once the exam is conducted successfully. Initially, the cut off marks for written examination will be released. Candidates can check the cut off from the official website. The steps to check the cut off marks from the official website.
- Applicants need to visit the official website of MPESB.
- On the Home Page, click on the result sections.
- Click on the MP Police Constable Cut off
- Download the provided PDF and save it for future reference.