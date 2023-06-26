MP Police Constable Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Years Cut off Marks

MP Police Constable Cut Off 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board will release the MP Police Constable cut off in a pdf officially after the exam is over. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to pass the written exam.

MP Police Constable Cut off 2023:The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) conducts MP (Madhya Pradesh) Police Constable recruitment in two stages written exam and a physical endurance test for the constable post. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the previous year's cutoffs released by the recruitment body before applying for the posts.

As per the official notification, MPESB has released the MP Police Constable notification for 7090 posts. Those who apply online and are eligible will be called for a written test which includes general knowledge, reasoning, mathematics, and general science. Candidates can read here in detail MP Police Constable Syllabus.

MP Police Constable Cutoff 2023

Below we have tabulated the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process

Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board Post Name Constable Type of Question MCQ Selection Process Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test Negative Marking No Exam Duration 2 hour Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100

MP Police Constable cut off 2023 is not been declared by the recruitment authority. It will be declared once the results are out.

Factors Determining MP Police Constable Cutoff

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the MP Police Constable cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

MP Police Constable Previous Year Cutoff Marks

The candidates who are applying for the MP Police Constable 2023 must refer to the previous year cut off as released by the recruitment body to get a better idea.

Below we tabulated the cut off marks of MP Police Constable 2017

Category Quota Open Female UR 70.5 42.69 OBC 67.45 61.23 SC 56.89 48.63 ST 49.07 42.78

MP Police Constable 2023 Expected Cut off

Based on the previous year cut off and the difficulty level of the examination, we have tabulated the expected cut off marks for MP Police Constable 2023

Category Male Female UR 74 - 79 40 - 45 OBC 70 75 62 - 67 SC 61 - 66 53 - 58 ST 54 - 59 48 - 63

How to Check MP Police Constable 2023 Cut off Marks?

The recruitment body of MP Police Constable i.e. MPESB will release the cut off marks once the exam is conducted successfully. Initially, the cut off marks for written examination will be released. Candidates can check the cut off from the official website. The steps to check the cut off marks from the official website.