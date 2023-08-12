MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has successfully conducted the MP Police Constable written exam today on August 12, 2023. The written exam was conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 commenced at 9:30 am and concluded at 11:30 am. On the other hand, Shift 2 will start at 2:30 pm and ended at 4:30 pm.
Here we have compiled the MP Police Constable paper analysis based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The MP Police Constable exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, number of good attempts and questions asked in the written exam.
Furthermore, candidates must check MP Police Constable expected cut-off marks to predict their chances of qualifying in the exam. Scroll down the page to get insights on the MP Police Constable Exam Analysis, including previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, answer key, and exam analysis.
MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
Candidates should go through the MP Police Constable Exam Analysis on August 12, 2023. This exam analysis provides crucial details on exam difficulty level, a good number of attempts, topics from which questions are asked in the written exam, etc. Check the key highlights of the MP Police Constable written exam analysis shared below.
|
|
Recruiting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board
|
Post Name
|
MP Police Constable
|
Vacancies
|
7411
|
MP Police Constable Exam Date 2023
|
August 12, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, PET, PST, Document Verification, and Medical Exam
|
Job Location
|
Madhya Pradesh
MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the MP Police Constable exam pattern to understand the question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by recruitment officials. The MP Police Constable written exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be no negative marking in the exam.
|
MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023 for Paper 1
|
Subject
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और तर्क (General Knowledge & Reasoning)
|
40
|
40
|
बौद्धिक क्षमता और मानसिक क्षमता (Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability)
|
30
|
30
|
विज्ञान और सरल अंकगणित (Science & Simple Arithmetic)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level
The questions from General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mental Ability, and Science & Simple Arithmetic subjects were asked in the written exam. As per the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise MP Police Constable exam analysis with difficulty level
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level (Sift 1)
|
General Knowledge & Reasoning
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability
|
Moderate
|
Science & Simple Arithmetic
|
Moderate
|
Overall Difficulty
|
Moderate
MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts
As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the MP Police Constable written exam was. The section-wise number of good attempts for the MP Police Constable Exam for all the sections is as follows.
|
Subject
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Knowledge & Reasoning
|
27-30
|
Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability
|
19-21
|
Science & Simple Arithmetic
|
18-22
Note: The above numbers are totally based on experience shared by students. Actual numbers may vary
MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023:Topic-Wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the written exam after collecting the feedback from the test-takers. Check the topic-wise MP Police Constable exam analysis shared below.
MP Police Constable written Exam Analysis 2023 for General Knowledge & Reasoning
Check the MP Police Constable exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the General Knowledge & Reasoning section.
|Topic
|Number of Questions Asked
|Geography
|1-2
|Current Affairs
|5-6
|History
|2-3
|Economics
|3-4
|Series
|2-3
|Blood Relation
|2-3
|Coding Decoding
|4-5
|Dice
|2-3
|Polity
|1-2
|Clock and Calendar
|1-2
|Analogy
|4-5
|Direction and Direction
|2-3
|Sports
|1-2
|GK
|10-12
Note: The above numbers are totally based on experience shared by students. Actual numbers may vary
MP Police Constable Written Exam Analysis 2023 for Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability
Check the MP Police Constable exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Intellectual Ability & Mental Ability section.
|Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability
|
2-3
Note: The above numbers are totally based on experience shared by students. Actual numbers may vary
MP Police Constable Written Exam Analysis 2023 for Science & Simple Arithmetic
Check the MP Police Constable exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Science & Simple Arithmetic section.
|Topic
|
Number of Questions Asked
|Number Series
|3
|Trigonometry
|1
|Pipe
|2
|Percentage
|3
|Triangle
|2
|Mensuration
|3-4
|Time and Work
|4-5
|Fraction
|1
|Algebra
|2
|Profit and Loss
|5
|Circle
|1
|Average
|1-2
|Simplification
|4-5
|Train
|1-2
Note: The above numbers are totally based on experience shared by students. Actual numbers may vary
MP Police Constable Question Paper 2023
Candidates must download the MP Police Constable question paper 2023 PDF for the written exam conducted on August 12, 2023. Get the direct download link of the MP Police Constable question paper PDF on this page. It will also be helpful for the aspirants preparing for the next year’s exam as they will get to know the topics from which most of the questions are asked in the exam.
MP Police Constable Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the MP Police Constable expected cut-off marks for all the sections shared below. They must clear the MP Police Constable cut-off in order to be eligible for further rounds. Numerous factors are responsible for determining the cutoff marks, as follows.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
UR
|
74 - 79
|
40 - 45
|
OBC
|
70-75
|
62 - 67
|
SC
|
61 - 66
|
53 - 58
|
ST
|
54 - 59
|
48 - 63
Note: The above numbers are totally based on experience shared by students. Actual numbers may vary
MP Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper
Candidates must check the MP Police Constable exam question paper to understand the topic-wise weightage, the total number of questions, section-wise difficulty level, question pattern and topics asked, and much more. Solving MP Police Constable's previous year's question papers will help them to prepare the strategy based on the latest exam requirements.
MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023
The recruitment authority will announce the MP Police Constable Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on August 12, 2023. Aspirants must download the MP Police Constable keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances n the exam.