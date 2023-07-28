MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download

P Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper: Get the MP Police Constable previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here

MP Police Previous Year Paper
MP Police Previous Year Paper

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best tools for effective preparation for the exam. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam must download the MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper. It provides insights into question patterns, maximum marks, and topics usually asked in the exam. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released an MP Police Constable notification to fill 7411 vacancies. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test.

 

There are various benefits of practising MP Police Constable's previous year's question papers to achieve favourable results in the exam. It allows them to build a preparation approach based on the latest trend and formats. The MP Police Constable's previous year's question paper is declared within a few days after successfully concluding the exam. 

Career Counseling

 

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the MP Police Constable's previous year's question papers for 2021 and 2017 on this page. This will assist the aspirants to identify their mistakes and enhance their preparation level accordingly.

 

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years' MP Police Constable question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Candidates must practice questions from the MP Police Constable previous year question paper pdf to understand the pattern on which questions are asked in the examination in previous year. Also, they should solve MP Police Constable previous year question paper to analyse the mistakes that require improvements.

As per the previous year exam analysis, the question has been reported to be easy to moderate in the MP Police Constable previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderate level in the upcoming competitive exam. Hence, solving MP Police Constable's previous year question papers would be advantageous in the preparation.

MP Police Constable Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Aspirants must download the MP Police Constable previous year question papers PDF and solve them to know where their preparation stands. By reviewing their performance in the previous papers, they will be able to improve their problem-solving skills and accuracy. Get the direct download link of MP Police Constable previous year question papers PDF for 2022 and 2017 shared below:

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDFs

Check the  MP Police Constable's previous year's question papers in the table shared below.

 

Year

Question Papers

Shift

PDF Links

2022

Jan 11

Shift 2

Download Here

Jan 15

Shift 2

Download Here

Jan 16

Shift 1

Download Here

Jan 25

Shift 2

Download Here

Feb 3

Shift 1

Download Here

Feb 3

Shift 2

Download Here

Feb 12

Shift 1

Download Here

2017

Aug 19

Shift 1

Download Here

Aug 20

Shift 1

Download Here

Aug 20

Shift 2

Download Here

Aug 21

Shift 1

Download Here

Aug 28

Shift 2

Download Here

2016

July

Shift 1

Download Here

July

Shift 2

Download Here

July

Shift 3

Download Here

Benefits of Solving MP Police Constable Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous advantages of solving MP Police Constable previous year question papers as listed below:

  • Candidates should practice MP Police Constable previous year question paper to track the progress of their preparation and focus on strengthening their weak topics to maximise their scores in the exam.
  • Solving previous year papers will improve their speed of solving questions, time management and accuracy in the exam.
  • Solving MP Police Constable question papers will help them know their strong and weak areas and prioritise the topics accordingly in the exam.
  • Attempting MP Police Constable previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them to learn about the types of questions often asked in the exam along with the weightage and difficulty level.

How to Attempt MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper?

To practice the MP Police Constable previous year question paper in the right manner, follow the steps shared below:

  • Read the complete MP Police Constable previous year question paper carefully.
  • Set a count-down timer to attempt the entire question paper in real exam time.
  • Solve familiar questions first, then solve the difficult ones in the MP Police Constable previous year's question papers.
  • Once the timers stop, one must stop attempting the questions and cross-check their answers with the answer key to track their performance and correct their mistakes.

 

Also Read:

MP Police Syllabus

MP Police Cut Off Mark

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the MP Police Constable question paper was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and number of questions are as follows: Reasoning (Easy to Medium, 30-35), General Knowledge (Moderate, 20-25), Mathematics (Moderate, 15-17), General Science (Easy to Moderate, (14-17)

MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Candidates should check the MP Police Constable question paper syllabus and exam pattern to understand the structure, question type, number of questions, marks weightage and the marking scheme followed by the recruitment officials. The questions asked will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The medium of the exam will be Hindi and English. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers.  Check the pattern of the MP Police Constable question paper for the written exam below:

MP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

General Knowledge and Reasoning

40

40

Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability

30

30

General Science and Simple Arithmetic Maths

30

30

Total

100

100

 

FAQ

Is the MP Police Constable exam tough?

As per the previous year MP Police Constable exam analysis, the questions were easy to moderate. Hence, candidates must use the best exam strategy, books, and online resources to ace the upcoming exam.

What is the format of MP Police Constable previous year question paper?

The MP Police Constable previous year question paper pdf comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.

Is it necessary to solve MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Yes, practising the MP Police Constable previous year question paper will describe the pattern of questions, marks weightage, and types of topics usually asked in the exam.

How to download MP Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

To download MP Police Constable previous year question paper PDF, you can check the official portal or click on MP Police Constable previous year paper PDF link discussed on the page.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next