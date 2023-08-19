SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 has been released at ssc.nic.in and ssc.digialm.com. The answer key is released on 19 August 2023. Applicants can download the tentative answer key pdf link, and response Sheet, and can also submit objections upto 22 August at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 OUT: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the answer key of Tier-I for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination - 2023. . Participants can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key and can also raise an objection, if any. The link to the answer key, objection details, steps to download the answer key and other details are below.

The answer key contains the correct answers for all the questions asked in the Tier 1 exam conducted from 02 to 17 August 2023 at different centres all over the country. The candidates use the answer key to calculate their marks and estimate their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the exam.

ssc.nic.in CHSL Answer Key Download Link

The candidate's Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may log in at the link provided by using their Registered Login ID and Password.

ssc chsl answer key download link 1 click here ssc chsl answer key download link 2 download here ssc chsl answer key pdf download here

SSC CHSL Answer Key Objection Details 2023

The candidates can also submit representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. The objection/representation link is available from 19 August to 22 August 2023 upto 06.00 PM.

Representations received after 6.00 PM on 22 August 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: The answer key link is not working You can try it after sometime. It happened mostly due to the heavy load on the website. SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: What is SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Date ? The final answer key will be available after the result and it is expected in the month of October. SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: What is SSC CHSL Result Date ? The result is expected in October 2023. SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Where I can find the answer key ? The candidates can access the answer by login into the official website of SSC - ssc.digialm.com SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: What is the last date to submit the objection ? The objection should be submitted before 22 August 2023

SSC CHSL Marks Calculate 2023

Applicants can use the tentative answer key in order to check their probable scores. The Tier I exam is for 200 marks. For each correct answer, the candidate is awarded 2 marks and the 0.50 mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

Here are some tips for using the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023:

Compare your answers with the answer key carefully.

Do not forget to add the negative marking for the incorrect answers.

Calculate your marks and estimate your chances of qualifying for the next stage of the exam.

If you have any objections to the answer key, submit them online on the SSC website.

How to Download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Check Easy Steps

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2023-reg (61.95 KB)'

Step 3: Download SSC Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Click on the answer key given in the PDF - 'Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for submission of representation'

Step 5: Select the exam and login into the account

Step 6: Check Answers. You may also submit objection

This answer key is only tentative and the final answer key will be released after the objections have been duly considered. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 will be prepared after analysing all the objections.