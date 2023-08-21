Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Admit Card 2023 OUT at panjiyakpredeled.in: Download Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Admit Card 2023 has been uploaded on panjiyakpredeled.in by the Department of Elementary Education, Bikaner. The admit card is released on 21 August 2023. Check Admit Card Date, Download Link, Steps to download the call letter, exam date and other important information.

BSTC Pre Deled Admit Card 2023: Department of Elementary Education, Bikaner, on 21 August, released the Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Admit Card 2023 on panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the website of the Elementary Education of Department of Rajasthan using their login details.

The official website reads, "Admit Card is live now प्री डी.एल.एड. परीक्षा, 2023 दिनांक 28.08.2023 (सोमवार) को दोपहर 2 बजे से सांय 5 बजे तक राज्य के समस्त जिलों में निर्धारित परीक्षा केन्दों पर आयोजित होगी |"

BSTC Pre Deled Admit Download Link 2023

Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled 2023 can download their admit card from the official website using their mobile number/login ID and password by clicking on 'SIGN IN'. The admit card is live on the website The admit card contains Candidate's name, Roll number, Exam date, Exam time, Exam centre and other important instructions.

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document and without it, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card Live Updates

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card: Login Server recovered Some students are able to download the admit card. Still, you are advised to download it at odd hours. BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card: Login Server is crashed Those who are not able to open the website are requested to open it at night so as a large number of candidates are trying to open the website. BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card: Admit Card is released. The admit card can be found under the login section of the candidates. BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card: Is there any negative marking in the exam ? There will be no negative marking in the exam for wrong answers. BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card: Can I make changes to my application form ? No, the last date for submitting the changes in the application was 4 Aug BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card: What are Cutoff Marks ? The cut-off marks will be announced after the exam. Candidates who score the minimum cut-off marks in the exam will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which is the personal interview.

BSTC Pre Deled Exam Date 2023

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Exam 2023 will be held on 28 August 2023 (Monday) for 6 lakhs 18 thousand 870 registered applications in 33 districts across the state. The exam will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

The exam will be of 600 marks and will be divided as follow

Section 1: Mental Ability (50 MCQs of 150 marks)

Section 2: General Awareness of Rajasthan (50 MCQs of 150 marks)

Section 3: Teaching Aptitude (50 MCQs of 150 marks)

Section 4: Language Ability - English (20 MCQs of 60 marks), Sanskrit (30 MCQs of 90 marks) and Hindi (30 MCQs of 90 marks)

How to Download Pre Deled Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of BSTC - panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on 'SIGN IN'

Step 3: Now, login into your account using your application details

Step 4: Download Rajasthan Pre Deled Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

BSTC Pre Deled Interview Date 2023

Those who qualify for the exam will be called for an interview. The personal interview for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Recruitment 2023 will be held later. The personal interview will assess the candidate's communication skills, teaching skills, and overall personality.

Pre Deled Admit Card 2023 Overview

Eaxm Body Department of Elementary Education Bikaner Date of Notification Release 05 July 2023 Registration Dates 10 to 30 July 2023 Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2023 21 August 2023 Exam Date 28 August 2023 Exam Timings 2 PM to 5 PM Credentials Phone Number Password Official Website panjiyakpredeled

The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for latest updates regarding the exam hall ticket.

