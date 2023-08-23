HP TET Result 2023 Out: Direct Download Link at hpbose.org

HP TET Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education declared result. Check the Direct Link to download the HPTET Result on this page. Also, check cutoff, marks and other important information.

HPTET Result 2023 was declared on 23 August, on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) at https://hpbose.org. Students can check their marks on this page.

HP TET exam for the June session was successfully conducted on June 8, June 25, June 29, and July 2, 2023. HPBoSE will also release the HP TET cut off soon. The certificate of eligibility will be awarded to all candidates considered qualified in the HP TET June 2023 result. To know more about HP TET result 2023, go through the article below.

HPTET Marks Download Click Here

HPTET Cutoff Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks for the HPTET 2023 are 60% for the General category, 50% for the SC/ST category, and 50% for the OBC category. The cut-off marks may vary depending on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

हिंदी में पढ़ें: एचपी टेट रिजल्ट 2023

HPTET Result 2023 Overview

Exam authority Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) Name of the exam Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test Official website hpbose.org Mode of exam Offline Date of exam 18, 25, 29 June and July 2, 2023 (June session) 26, 27 November and 03, 09 December 2023 (November session) HP TET result date 23 August 2023 Mode of result Online Credential to download the HPTET result Application number or roll number Validity of result Lifetime

HP TET Result 2023: Check Steps to Download

To check your result, you will need your application number and roll number. You can follow these steps to check your result:

Go to the HPBOSE website. Click on the 'TET(JUNE-2023)' link. Enter your application number and roll number. Click on the "Submit" button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can also download a PDF copy of your result.

HP TET Result Details

Roll number Date of Birth Category Sub-Category Marks Qualifying Status

Those candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to apply for TGT (Arts), TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT (changed to D.El.Ed), Punjabi, and Urdu.

HP TET Eligibility Certificate

The HP TET eligibility certificate will be valid for a lifetime. Shortlisted candidates can download their certificates by logging into the website.