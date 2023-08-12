MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Download SET A B C D PDF Here

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 will be released soon on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Check Direct Download LInk for MPPEB PC Answer Key, Question Paper and Other Details Here.

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting the written exam for the post of Constable on 12 August 2023 in two shofts i.e. Shift 1 from 9:30 am to11:30 am from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Lakhs of students appeared in the exam. Such candidates are waiting for the answer sheet of the exam. The police department will soon release the answer key on the official website of MPPEB.

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Link

Once the answer key is released, the candidates will be able to download MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 PDF from this article.

Click on this link http://www.esb.mp.gov.in/e_default.html

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) conducted the examination for 7411 constable and radio operator posts today i.e. 12 August 2023 at various centers. Candidates who participated in the MP Police Constable Exam 2023 can check the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Brief Details from the table below.

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Organized by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Name of posts Constable and Radio Operator Number of vacancies 7411 Exam Level national Application Mode Online MP Police Constable Exam Date 2023 12 August 2023 Number of shifts Morning and evening (2 shifts) Selection Process Written Test Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification Medical tests Official Website www.esb.mp.gov.in

How to download MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 link written on the home page.

Step 3: Now MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 will appear in PDF format on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a print out.

Step 5: Finally, file your complaint if you have any objections.

MP Police Constable Objection

The candidates can also raise an objection, if any, to the answers given in the official answer key. If a candidate feels that the answer to a particular question is wrong or there is any discrepancy in the answer key, they can file their objections through the official link by MPPEB. The board will review the objections and make necessary corrections in the answer key if necessary.

MPPEB has not yet announced the official date to declare the result. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and other communication channels for more updates regarding the result declaration and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.