MP Police Recruitment 2021 for Constable and SI Posts @mppolice.gov.in, Start Applying Now!

MP Police has published a notification for the post of Constable and SI. Check qualification, age limit, salary, application link and other details.

MP Police Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh (MP Police) is recruiting candidates for Constable and Sub Inspector Posts. Candidates who are meritorious in sports are eligible to apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment and MP Police SI Recruitment on mppolice.gov.in. This recruitment is taking place after 19 years, under sports quota in Madhya Pradesh Police.

Interested candidates can apply for MP Police Sports Quota Recruitment on or before 27 September 2021 on official website - recruitment.mppolice.gov.in. The participants can amend their form till October 4.

There are 50 vacancies for the post of Constable and 10 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI).

It is to be noted that, sportspersons who have won medals for the country in multi-sports events like Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are eligible to apply for SI Posts while medalists of authorized national and international competitions can apply for the post of constable.

MP Police Recruitment Notification

MP Police Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 September 2021

MP Police Vacancy Details

Constable - 50 Posts

SI - 10 Posts

MP Police Salary:

MP Police Constable Salary - Rs. 19500-62000/-

MP Police SI Salary - Rs. 36200-114800 /-

MP Police Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Constable - 10th passed candidates can apply for the posts (8th passed for reserved categories)

Sub-Inspector - Graduation in any discipline

For details regarding sports qualification, check detailed notification.

Age Limit:

General - 21 to 33 years

Female and reserved categories - 21 to 38 years

How to Apply for MP Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should visit recruitment.mppolice.gov. and click on the link "Create Account" under the New Candidate Registration Section at the Portal.

Application Fee:

UR:

SI - Rs. 100/-

Constable - Rs. 100/-

Reserved - Rs. 50/-